Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Plummer, former Purdue quarterback, announces ACC transfer destination
Jack Plummer, who spent 4 seasons on the Purdue roster before transferring to Cal, hit the transfer portal once more after the 2022 season. On Wednesday, via a Twitter post, he announced his latest stop: Louisville, where he’ll reunite with Jeff Brohm. Plummer initially signed with Purdue out of...
Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back
Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
FOX Sports
Is Patrick Mahomes the best QB in the AFC over Allen, Burrow & Herbert? | UNDISPUTED
The AFC playoff picture still needs to settle as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will play host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this week. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs locked up their division already while Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers locked up a Wild Card spot. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate who’s the best AFC QB.
“A man of few words, unlike most all-time great players” — Jalen Rose speaks on Larry Bird as a coach in the NBA
Jalen Rose speaks on what Larry Bird’s coaching style was like in his three seasons with the Pacers.
Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six
Few coaches go through the roller coaster of emotions during a game quite like Tommy Rees. Rees went viral on Friday for his reaction to a pick-six thrown by Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner during the Fighting Irish’s 45-38 win over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Notre Dame trailed for most of the... The post Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts face Giants, Ballard coming back?
IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins push the conversation beyond the Giants game and into the future, including whether or not the Colts should start Sam Ehlinger for developmental purposes, what it will mean if Chris Ballard is back and what it means for the head coaching search.
WTHR
Here's how you can fly to the Colts vs. Giants game on Jim Irsay's private jet
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts' playoff chances may be gone this year, but fans still have a chance to enjoy what's left of the season. Owner Jim Irsay announced the "Super Thank You Dream New Year Trip" contest Wednesday. It's his way of saying "thank you" to fans. Irsay...
Jerry Jones on Dak's knee, Biadasz injury, T.Y. Hilton's impact
After a Cowboys win in Nashville, team owner/GM Jerry Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece to discuss the fallout from the game, including the scare with Dak’s knee, center Tyler Biadasz’ injury timeline, the impact T.Y. Hilton has had already, and more!
Giants captains send letter to fans ahead of Colts game: 'Be loud'
The New York Giants sent out a letter on Wednesday evening ahead of their Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts. In it, the team’s 10 captains thanked fans for their support this season and asked that they not only pack MetLife Stadium on Sunday but that they have the place rocking.
MVP? Mark Zackery might not have expected it. But Ben Davis sophomore earned it at Hall of Fame
New Castle – Not in his wildest dreams did Mark Zackery expect to earn most valuable player honors Friday in the Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle Fieldhouse. Zackery, a sophomore, does not start for Class 4A top-ranked Ben Davis. He does not always play significant minutes. But there he was on...
