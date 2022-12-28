ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back

Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
Is Patrick Mahomes the best QB in the AFC over Allen, Burrow & Herbert? | UNDISPUTED

The AFC playoff picture still needs to settle as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will play host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this week. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs locked up their division already while Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers locked up a Wild Card spot. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate who’s the best AFC QB.
Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six

Few coaches go through the roller coaster of emotions during a game quite like Tommy Rees. Rees went viral on Friday for his reaction to a pick-six thrown by Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner during the Fighting Irish’s 45-38 win over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Notre Dame trailed for most of the... The post Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
