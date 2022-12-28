Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MySanAntonio
Southwest’s struggles in Midland continue
The struggles for Southwest Airlines in Midland continue. The most-used carrier out of Midland International Airport shows only two direct flights leaving Midland on both Wednesday and Thursday. According to southwest.com, there are just two direct flights going from Midland to Dallas. Flights to Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas have...
cbs7.com
Crash north of Midland leaves one dead
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22: As we say goodbye to 2022 the weather looks to be nice and mild but a little bit windy. A break from the wind is in the cards for Friday...but another Pacific storm system will start to stir up the wind to very gusty levels Saturday. It will be a west to southwesterly wind so temperatures will warm up to very unseasonable levels. The new year starts off breezy and very warm with stronger winds expected next week as another front moves through the area, and unfortunately...no rain is expected.
City of Odessa warns of low water pressure from line break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning some citizens may experience low water pressure due to a line break. Citizens in the 1500-1600 blocks of Wincrest may experience low water pressure as of 9 a.m. Thursday. At this time the city has not released an estimated time...
cbs7.com
Sewer line replacement project for the 2100 Blk. of North Dixie Blvd.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A sewer line replacement project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the 2100 block of N Dixie Boulevard and the surrounding alleys. According to the city, It is estimated the work will be completed in 2 months. The contractor will be passing out...
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
cbs7.com
Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Major road construction along Faudree Rd. is set to begin on Jan. 3rd between Hwy 191 and Windchase. That will mean delays and detours for residents and commuters. “This roadway has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of traffic use in this roadway,” said Odessa...
Texas DPS Says These 12 People Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
cbs7.com
Water returns for Airline Crossing residents, but distrust remains
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water service has returned for residents of Airline Crossing in Midland after nearly six days. But residents are still concerned by what they view as a lack of communication from management. “Our frustration on a scale of 1-to-10? Ten,” said resident Linda Jackson. She and...
cbs7.com
Feral cats a problem in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa resident has taken it upon himself to feed several feral cats but says it’s becoming more difficult for him to take care of them. One of the issues that Katherine Threatt had was finding a clinic in Odessa that offered a trap, neuter, return program for feral cats.
Odessa woman accused of stealing rent money
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after her employer said she allegedly pocketed the rent money and failed to pay the bill. 27-year-old Jennifer Vazquez has been charged with Theft of Property. According to an affidavit, in mid-October, a business owner called 911 and said his employee, identified as Vazquez, […]
Odessa woman killed in wrong-way collision on Loop 338
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman is dead following a crash on Christmas Day. According to DPS, Alondra Perez, 26, of Crane was traveling northbound on State Loop 338 around 7 p.m. in Ector County. DPS reports for unknown reasons she veered into the southbound lanes and began traveling...
cbs7.com
One dead in Christmas day crash in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Ector County Sunday evening has left an Odessa woman dead. According to DPS, a Volkswagon was traveling northbound on SL 338. A Kia carrying Aracelli Villa was traveling southbound on SL 338. For unknown reasons, the Volkswagon went into the southbound lane and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the Kia attempted to avoid a crash but was hit by the Volkswagon. Villa was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.
‘Just a beautiful soul’: Long time friend remembers Mo Rogers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends were shocked this week after Maurice ‘Mo’ Rogers was found shot to death in his Odessa home. Last night, we spoke with barber Mike Davis, who said he’d known Rogers, a regular patron at Headlines Barbershop, for about 15 years. “I’m still trying to even, you know, just put […]
cbs7.com
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - What used to be popular restaurant, Butter, is now Cowboy Prime and the premiere steakhouse has a well-known chef running its kitchen. Cowboy Prime was opened by the owner of Red Oak Kitchen and The Cork & Pig, Chef Felipe Armenta, who is no stranger to Permian Basin foodies, and he’s brought in Chef Graham Elliot as a partner and culinary director of Cowboy Prime to cater to the food lovers of West Texas.
cbs7.com
Big Spring man dies in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man has died after a 4-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to DPS, A semi-truck was southbound on SH 349 and was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left onto a private road. A truck was also southbound on SH 349 when the driver, Joshua McCracken, failed to control speed and struck the trailer of the semi from behind.
cbs7.com
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, a man was caught shoplifting in Dillards by an off-duty deputy. The shoplifter took off, outside into a Red Kia Soul that was waiting for him outside. The deputy got into his car to begin chasing after him...
KLTV
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: With the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the United States Marshals, the Odessa Police Department says that all three suspects who were wanted for the murder of Maurice Rogers have been arrested. Ashton Munoz (18) and an unnamed 16-year-old were arrested...
Dollar General employee accused of pocketing stolen cash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A retail employee was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole thousands from a store safe. 49-year-old Brandy McKinney has been charged with felony Theft. According to an affidavit, the investigation began in late November when a Dollar General asset protection employee said another employee, identified as McKinney, was […]
OPD makes arrest in murder of Odessa man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has secured arrest warrants for three people related to the shooting death of Maurice “Mo” Rogers. Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and has been charged with Murder. His bond has been set at $100,000. Around 10:45 a.m. on December 28, investigators found Rogers […]
Comments / 2