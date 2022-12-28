Read full article on original website
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
First Night in downtown Pittsburgh expected to ring in the new year in spectacular fashion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big party is set to take place here in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It's New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration here in the Steel City is looking to be a spectacular one.On Saturday night, this whole area will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration. Goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and one of the main organizers of First Night, says that she can't wait to ring in the new year."Super Excited!...
Looking for New Year's plans? 5 Westmoreland County destinations to celebrate
Still looking for New Year’s plans? Here are five places you can celebrate from today to Monday in Westmoreland County. The South Greensburg venue Morelands at Waterworks will host a New Year’s Eve party beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday. The event, which has a $10 cover, will include...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The vintage Santa in Brighton Heights
This week's "Ask Kelly" question comes from Jonathan and a furry friend named Peanut from Pittsburgh. "We were taking a walk the other day and Peanut here discovered a giant vintage inflatable Santa when we were near our friend's house in Brighton Heights. We figured you were the perfect 'Santa Sleuth' to uncover what the story was behind it. Because I'm sure he had to come from somewhere. So, what's the story?"
Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Abby Lee Miller has sold the dance studio in Penn Hills where the reality show “Dance Moms” began. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Allegheny County real estate records say the studio on Saltsburg Road was sold this month. The Tribune-Review said the...
First look: second location for Back to the Foodture scheduled to open in new year
PITTSBURGH — Angel Magwood and Eddie Barnz were quick to draw in the curious and hungry when they brought their Back to the Foodture restaurant to the SouthSide Works last year with a family-friendly vibe, plenty of pop culture nostalgia and an expansive menu of wings, burgers and plenty of attention-getting ingredient combinations.
One Fine Wine & Good Spirits store to temporarily close, another set to open
The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the Olympia Shopping Center at 4313 Walnut Street in McKeesport will close at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 2.
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
Vehicle falls into sinkhole along residential street in Wilkinsburg
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle fell into a sinkhole along a residential street in Wilkinsburg.The sinkhole opened up sometime on Thursday evening along Biddle Avenue at the intersection of West Street. Viewer video shows a vehicle that had fallen into the sinkhole. Our news crew at the scene witnessed cones and barriers set up around the hole.We've reached out to Wilkinsburg Police for more information and an estimated timeframe on repairs, but have not heard back.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
wtae.com
Woman killed after fire at Westmoreland County senior-living apartments identified
WEST NEWTON, Pa. — A 76-year-old woman has died after a fire erupted at an apartment building in West Newton Thursday evening, says Westmoreland County's coroner. The fire impacted the 11th floor of the Filbern Manor Sr. Citizen Hi-Rise at 410 Water St. The county coroner told us that his office was called to the scene.
Family remembers hunter who died in tragic accident in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is mourning one of their own after a tragic accident near their Derry Township home.Paul Berger died Tuesday after he apparently fell in the woods, a place he spent so much of his life. Berger, a successful business owner, was apparently out checking his game traps when he's believed to have slipped on ice and fallen down a steep embankment along the Loyalhanna River.As a contractor, his work was well-known and appreciated. Berger spent a lot of his time with his family. They issued a statement over his loss saying, in part, that Berger was an amazing man who put others before himself in everything he did. He had a passion for life and always did the right thing in the right way, his family said.The statement also pointed out Berger's love of the outdoors, saying nature and the outdoors, "It is my church. Paul saw God in nature, his family and in others, and he will be beyond missed by all."Berger leaves behind his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren he adored.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Family suing construction company, after woman trips in work zone, dies
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — This season is tough especially when you are forced to celebrate the holidays without the ones you love. “My mom was the glue to our family, really she was the one who kept everyone together. Over the holidays she was the one who initiated everything with the family,” said Craig Coester, whose mom died in Mt. Lebanon.
Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh announces road closures for First Night celebrations
As Pittsburghers prepare to head downtown for First Night, there are some street closures to be mindful of. All closures begin at 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve and reopen at 2 a.m. on New Year's Day unless otherwise noted:. Penn Avenue from Stanwix Street to Sixth Street will be...
$25M, 2-year preservation project on New Kensington Bridge to start in spring
A two-year, roughly $25 million project to preserve the nearly century-old New Kensington Bridge is scheduled to start in the spring. While drivers will encounter some traffic restrictions in 2023, the biggest inconvenience won’t come until the summer of 2024, when the bridge is scheduled to be closed for six weeks, PennDOT project manager Mike Szurley said.
wtae.com
2 hospitalized after incident in Homewood North; police investigating
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County 911 confirms that two people have been taken to the hospital after an incident in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Button
A good Samaritan brought Button to Animal Friends after finding her as a stray. Button is a friendly bunny who enjoys attention and loves to be petted. She is ready to charm you with her good looks and personality!. BunRuns are held nearly every Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and are...
Family still searching for missing local artist nearly 3 years after her disappearance
PITTSBURGH — A mural permanently sits in Hazelwood, perfectly capturing Tonee Turner’s vibrant spirit, and stands as a testament that those who know her, won’t give up on her safe return. “When I drive past her mural in Hazelwood, I ask God to bring her home,” said...
Woman who saw beloved Scott Township landscaper before his death speaks out
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Seven months after a local landscaper was found in a Scott Township alley, there are still no arrests in the case. One of the last people to see 43-year-old Lavarr Carroll alive is talking to Channel 11 about his kindness. Mercedez Addison said Carroll often...
