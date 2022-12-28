Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles nonprofit animal shelter is asking for help after their building was damaged on Christmas Eve. Hobo Hotel for Cats needed a new roof after water pipes burst during the recent freeze. The repairs have been made, but the shelter needs help recovering from the cost.
KPLC TV
KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
KPLC TV
Residences require CO detectors in homes January 1
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana lawmakers have updated a law that requires homes to have an operable, lifelong carbon monoxide detector. These changes are the direct result of the tragic aftermath of the 2020 and 2021 hurricane disasters across the state. State Representative Stephanie Hilferty brought the carbon monoxide...
KPLC TV
SWLA bail bondsmen busy during holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bail bonds are not what you picture when you think of the holidays, but for many, it’s what’s going to allow them to see their loved ones just in time for new years. “Everybody wants to be home for the holidays to be...
KPLC TV
Parents of 2008 helicopter crash victim call for beacon locators for victims
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A family in Jennings knows all too well what the families of the recent helicopter crash victims are going through. The Coast Guard has suspended the search for four people missing after a helicopter went down off the Louisiana coast Thursday. In 2008, Jacob Matt was...
KPLC TV
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past few weeks, I’ve been sharing some of my favorite recipes and today is no different. I’m going to make a magnificent pecan pie. It’s super simple and you do it all in a blender. An old friend of mine...
KPLC TV
How to avoid getting sick as the weather changes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whenever the weather changes we often start to think of how to avoid getting sick. Regardless of whether it’s a stuffy nose or even a scratchy throat, everyone wants to avoid feeling crummy, especially during the holidays. The common belief is that a sudden...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 29, 2022. Micheal John Reed, 63, Ville Plate: Sexual battery (3 charges). Gerald Todd Thierry, 54, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $1,000. Isaias Eriah Lebaron, 37, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer. Kelly...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Do you have to go to court to adopt someone over 18?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My husband wants to adopt my daughter. She is 24. Her biological father has not been in her life for years. My husband is the only father figure my daughter has ever known. Do we have to go to court to do this since she is over 18?
Lake Charles American Press
Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever
Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
KPLC TV
Cold weather brings challenges for Kinder water supply
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - After the recent freeze, the Town of Kinder has experienced many difficulties. The Mayor of Kinder, Wayland LaFargue said the the town had to overcome quite a few obstacles. “Not only did we have a water leak, we had a major gas station go down with...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in January
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning Jan. 7, 2023. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
KPLC TV
Cold Case: disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - 7News investigates the disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit. Down in the deep south all the way down in Cameron Parish. It’s the year 1992, with population at just over 9,000 people. It’s an otherwise untouched marsh, but in the quiet, secrets lie in the shadows....
KPLC TV
Gymgoers set fitness goals for the new year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Is getting in shape your new year’s resolution? For many, the new year is a time to set goals and achieve them. “My fitness goal for this year is to get a little stronger, get more balance I’m going to work on my balance the older we get the more we need balance,” Snap Fitness member M.L. Vincent said.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles makes exceptions to Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City officials are making exceptions to Lake Charles’s Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day. The City Council voted earlier this month to allow retail permit holders to sell alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
KPLC TV
First Alert Forecast: Fog likely the next few nights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We made it through the rain and storms early Friday with no major issues, other than a lot of rain. We will be dry through the weekend and temperatures will be pretty nice too. Lows will reach the low to mid 50s along with highs in the low to mid 70s; these numbers are above normal for this time of year. The only weather problem for the weekend will be the potential for dense fog, this will be most likely in the evening through early morning hours. Areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway may remain foggy through the day. If you are going to be out and about to ring in the new year Saturday night please be extra cautious as visibility could be greatly reduced.
KPLC TV
Locals feel the impact of the Southwest air travel nightmare
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Continuing flight cancellations from Southwest Airlines leaves thousands stranded and scrambling to find their way back home. Nationwide, 62-percent of Southwest flights are cancelled today, according to aviation company FlightAware. “Know that we’re doing everything we can to return to a normal operation and please...
Comments / 1