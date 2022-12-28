Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Southwest Airlines travelers struggle to find their luggage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Local Southwest Airlines travelers have struggled to find their bags at KCI. Southwest cancelled thousands of flights in recent days, separating many customers from their luggage. With passengers stranded across the country, local travelers’ luggage has begun to build up at KCI. The airline has some bags stored at Terminal B, but also has a large number of bags stored at their off-site cargo facility about two miles away from the terminal.
KCTV 5
Was your flight canceled? Here’s some advice that may help
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The unprecedented cancellation crisis that Southwest Airlines customers have been facing for several days has left a lot of people in a lurch. Some travelers who’ve seemingly tried everything to get a new flight or find another way to get to their destination have told KCTV5 they feel helpless.
KCTV 5
Streetcar service resumes after excessive flooding from water main break in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Streetcar is back in service after being suspended Friday due to a water main break. A 30-inch water main break caused excessive flooding on Main Street between 17th and 20th Streets. Service resumed shortly after 8:15 p.m. Repairs are expected to last...
KCTV 5
Water main break on 17th and Main suspends Streetcar service
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Streetcar service has been suspended following a large water main break at 17th and Main in Kansas City. Excessive flooding is being reported between 17th and 20th Streets on Main Street. Service is expected to resume once the scene is cleared.
KCTV 5
Kansas Citians enjoying swift change in weather
Death of Lawrence man in Ottawa being investigated as possible fentanyl poisoning. Ottawa police are asking for help finding out who provided pills laced with fentanyl to a man from Lawrence who died Tuesday in a home in the 400 block of East Grant Street. Updated: 3 hours ago. A...
KCTV 5
City of Atchison declares water emergency due to ‘ice jams’
ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Atchison City Commission has declared a water emergency for the city due to a record low river levels. The U.S. Corps of Engineers say “ice jams” are still holding in place, preventing the flow of water. Warmer temperatures are expected to alleviate the...
KCTV 5
Officers shoots person at Independence motel; officer unhurt
A new mandatory water conservation plan that was announced Tuesday morning is now in effect in Atchison, Kansas. The faucets are running again at the Mayfair Apartments on Linwood Boulevard, but residents still have questions about why it took so long to restore service. Southwest Airlines cancellations frustrate KCI travelers,...
KCTV 5
Man hosts pop up ice rink in Bucyrus, Kansas
Travelers across the nation have been scrambling after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the last couple days. Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping...
KCTV 5
Steamboat Arabia no longer moving to St. Charles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owners of the Steamboat Arabia Museum in the River Market no longer intend to move their collection to a location in St. Charles. David Hawley, the owner of the museum, sent a letter of intent in May stating that he and his family were searching for a site that would allow them to expand. Hawley has been planning to excavate another steamship, the Malta, to add to collection.
KCTV 5
Northbound I-29 closed north of Platte City due to crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation stated Wednesday morning that a portion of Interstate 29 has been shut down. MODOT officials said northbound I-29 at mile marker 21.4, just north of Platte City, was closed due to a two-vehicle crash with injury. There is no timetable...
KCTV 5
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It contains several provisions about homeless shelters and funding, but local advocates have been concerned with one line in particular within its text.
KCTV 5
FBI: One of escaped Cass County inmates captured Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than three weeks ago, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the Cass County Jail. Friday morning, Sparks was captured. The FBI announced the Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, was...
KCTV 5
Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
KCTV 5
Scooter incident leaves 1 in critical condition in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a scooter and a go kart left one person in critical condition Thursday. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a green and red Honda Scooter was traveling northbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed when a juvenile driver of a black caged go kart was crossing Van Brunt from east to west. Police said when the go kart entered the northbound lanes of Van Brunt, the scooter operator made an evasive maneuver but failed in its attempt.
KCTV 5
One dead, northbound I-29 reopens north of Platte City after crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed one person died Wednesday morning in a car crash. The Missouri Department of Transportation stated northbound I-29 at mile marker 21.4, just north of Platte City, was closed due to the two-vehicle crash just before 8 a.m. About 10:15...
KCTV 5
Family-friendly New Year’s celebrations in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City is home to several New Year’s Eve festivities this weekend, including family-friendly events at Union Station and the Kansas City Zoo. Ring (or Roar) in the year early Saturday for the KC Zoo’s Zoo Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to noon. The pandemic canceled plans, but now it’s back!
KCTV 5
Shooting involving police officer under investigation in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting is under investigation Friday morning involving a police officer, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. The incident was in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. The police department did not say if there were injuries. Editor’s Note: This is a...
KCTV 5
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
KCTV 5
Red Kettle campaign in Kansas City falls well short of 2021 total
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has come to a close, and the organization said that number is about 28 percent shy of the total raised last year. The Salvation Army indicated the freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas were likely...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Temperatures approach 60 degrees for New Year’s Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cold front will swing through the area this evening putting an end to the near record warmth with temperatures falling into the 30s overnight and bottoming out near freezing by daybreak on Friday. Even though it’ll be chilly to start temperatures eventually rebound into...
Comments / 0