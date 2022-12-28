ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder beat Spurs 130-114 to wrap up seven-game homestand

By MURRAY EVANS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PqLg_0jw9dXJg00

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Oklahoma City Thunder closed a season-high, seven-game homestand by beating the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday night.

Mike Muscala, pressed into extended action due to an early injury to starting forward Aleksej Pokusevski, hit 3 of 5 3-point attempts and scored 19 points. Tre Mann had 17 and rookie Jalen Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Thunder never trailed after the 1:59 mark of the first quarter, but needed a 14-3 run to open the fourth quarter to secure the win. Oklahoma City hit 13 of 24 3-point attempts (54.2%).

“We were good tonight, offensively and defensively,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, who matched his career high for blocked shots. “We just try to be the aggressors, play with pace, play together, try to make smart decisions.”

Devin Vassell scored 20 points for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson started despite battling low back tightness and added 19.

Official Jenna Schroeder issued two quick technical fouls and ejected San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich with 11:13 left in the second quarter, after Popovich yelled “Do your job!” and other things at her. Assistant coach Brett Brown led the Spurs’ bench the rest of the game and filled in for Popovich again during postgame interviews.

“We had an incredibly hard time guarding their live-ball penetration,” Brown said. “They did a great job. They’re hard to guard. We needed to do better (with) one-on-one defense and keeping the ball out of the paint and we didn’t. … We let them off the hook at times with unnecessary fouls.”

The technical fouls came in the middle of an 11-4 run by Oklahoma City that put the Thunder ahead 51-41 and they were up 70-60 at halftime. Oklahoma City was 9 of 14 on 3-point attempts in the half and Muscala came off the bench to score 14 points.

San Antonio pulled within 95-93 by the end of the third quarter, but Oklahoma City opened the fourth quarter with its big run.

“We got off to a good start,” Muscala said. “Obviously, they made some runs there, but we just stuck with it and kept encouraging each other and came up with the win. It was a fun game."

TIP-INS

Spurs: Reserve forward Doug McDermott missed the game due to right knee soreness … Reserve guard Josh Richardson, who grew up in nearby Edmond, Oklahoma, scored nine points in 26 minutes. … The Spurs are 1-6 this season in the second game of back-to-backs. They have lost six straight in such games.

Thunder: Pokusevski went down less than two minutes into the game while trying to grab an offensive rebound and began clutching his left knee. He was helped off the court and did not return … During the first quarter, Josh Giddey became the second-youngest NBA player (at 20 years and 78 days old) to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists, behind only LeBron James (19 years and 326 days old) … Oklahoma City went 4-3 during its homestand.

50K AND COUNTING

The Spurs say they’ve sold more than 50,000 tickets for their Jan. 13 game against Golden State, which will be played in their former home venue, the Alamodome. It will be the fourth time in NBA history a crowd has exceeded 50,000. A record 62,046 fans watched in 1998 when the Chicago Bulls visited the Atlanta Hawks.

Popovich said the Alamodome – where in 1999 San Antonio won the first of its five NBA titles – “has a special place” in the heart of Spurs’ fans.

“It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime sort of event for the fans and they have really warmed up to the idea, so it’s pretty cool,” he said.

UP NEXT:

Spurs: Host the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Thunder: At the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

———

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Klay Thompson scores 29, leads Warriors past Hornets 110-105

Jonathan Kuminga is earning more minutes for his defense, and he showed everybody the big strides he has made as a stopper with veteran Andre Iguodala as his guide and mentor. Klay Thompson scored 29 points and Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch, including a gutsy steal that helped the Golden State Warriors hold off the Charlotte Hornets late for a 110-105 win Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Clippers takeaways: The Jays win battle of star duos

The Boston Celtics exacted revenge on the Los Angeles Clippers with a hard-fought win on Thursday night. After falling to the Clippers in L.A. earlier this month, the C's treated the TD Garden crowd to a 116-110 triumph in the rematch. The victory extends their win streak to four games and gets the bitter taste out of their mouths from their three-game losing skid to begin the homestand.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
DETROIT, MI
rcrusadernews.com

Curry, Antetokoumpo predicted as Western & Eastern Conference MVPs this NBA season

With over a month since the NBA season kicked off, key players such as Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, and Ben Simmons have returned after being injured, offering unexpected twists and turns. The Utah Jazz, a team that was expected to tank, started out the season 12-7 and sat...
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Severity of Beal's new hamstring injury uncertain

WASHINGTON -- The Wizards finally played their first game of the season with their entire rotation healthy on Tuesday night, but it was shortlived as star guard Bradley Beal left in the fourth quarter with soreness in his left hamstring. Perhaps the good news is that it is not the...
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Nashville Predators

Welcome back to another episode of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 trade targets. The series where I’ll examine a few players from teams around the league who could potentially fit for Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas. From blockbuster moves to minor upgrades, all will be covered and potential trade packages will be discussed.
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC News

ABC News

959K+
Followers
201K+
Post
557M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy