Two-alarm West Linn house fire leaves 2 hospitalized, 9 displaced

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Two people were hospitalized and nine were displaced following a two-alarm fire at a West Linn home Tuesday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the fire just before 4:30 p.m. on 5th Avenue. At the scene, officials reported seeing smoke and flames coming out of the front of the four-story home — which contains five apartments.

One person was hospitalized and nine were displaced following a two-alarm fire at a West Linn home Tuesday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. December 27, 2022 (Courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue).

Life Flight was called due to reports of victims in the fire and TVF&R said two patients were assessed. The two patients were then transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Crews additionally reported finding a pet cat had died.

The home’s century-old construction style contributed to the fire’s rapid spread and added challenges for crews to attack the flames, according to TVF&R. Officials said the fire was under control in about an hour and a half.

The house reportedly suffered extensive damage and was determined to be uninhabitable. Officials said The Red Cross is working to find shelter for the nine people who were displaced by the fire.

According to TVF&R, an initial report indicated the fire was sparked by an unattended, lit candle used during a power outage. However, TVF&R said crews are looking into the cause of the blaze.

