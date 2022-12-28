ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, CT

WTNH

Fire erupts in Manchester home on Cedar Street

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a Manchester home on Cedar Street Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the 1-alarm blaze just before 9 a.m. Officials have not stated whether or not there are any injuries from the fire. Fire crews and police are on the scene. There is no further information at this […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Pet of the Week: Clementine!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

A German Cottage Bread Bakery

One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
DoingItLocal

6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport

2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

A fire engulfs a 2 story house in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT. (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire that tore thought a 2-story house. The incident started around 8:50 a.m. at 101 Cedar Street. The fire is under control, but there are still firefighters and the gas company trucks on scene. The fire chief said that there was heavy...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Conn. faces most pedestrian traffic deaths in three decades

Connecticut is struggling with the most pedestrian traffic deaths in more than three decades. Most are happening on local streets, leaving cities and towns looking for solutions. The city of Hartford has seen more than its share of fatalities. “I understand that we’ve had a total of 8 pedestrian deaths in Hartford this year,” said […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects

Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Hudson Valley Post

DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine

A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for bar fight in Milford

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Officers said that a man was arrested for breaching the peace at MyBar. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 12 Broad Street. The victim stated that Justin Lavorgna, 34, from Shelton became hostile when he was told to stop vaping at the bar. Lavorgna attacked...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Marlborough farm

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
MARLBOROUGH, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

