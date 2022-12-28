Read full article on original website
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas
COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves. Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day. "If they came and they asked...
Fire erupts in Manchester home on Cedar Street
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a Manchester home on Cedar Street Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the 1-alarm blaze just before 9 a.m. Officials have not stated whether or not there are any injuries from the fire. Fire crews and police are on the scene. There is no further information at this […]
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
Pet of the Week: Clementine!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
Driver, passenger nearly impaled after crashing into a guardrail in Connecticut
A driver and their passenger were nearly impaled after crashing into a guardrail in Manchester, Connecticut. Firefighters say the metal guardrail went right through the front of the car, between the seats, and out the back. First responders say its a miracle that there were only minor injuries. (Copyright (c)...
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport
2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
Man arrested for smashing car with crowbar at South Windsor CVS
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police. Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey […]
A fire engulfs a 2 story house in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT. (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire that tore thought a 2-story house. The incident started around 8:50 a.m. at 101 Cedar Street. The fire is under control, but there are still firefighters and the gas company trucks on scene. The fire chief said that there was heavy...
Conn. faces most pedestrian traffic deaths in three decades
Connecticut is struggling with the most pedestrian traffic deaths in more than three decades. Most are happening on local streets, leaving cities and towns looking for solutions. The city of Hartford has seen more than its share of fatalities. “I understand that we’ve had a total of 8 pedestrian deaths in Hartford this year,” said […]
USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects
Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
Holyoke Police looking for check cashing suspect
The Holyoke Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in a check cashing scheme.
Man arrested for bar fight in Milford
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Officers said that a man was arrested for breaching the peace at MyBar. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 12 Broad Street. The victim stated that Justin Lavorgna, 34, from Shelton became hostile when he was told to stop vaping at the bar. Lavorgna attacked...
Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Marlborough farm
MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
New Haven officer used ‘inappropriate and alarming’ language, chased juveniles while off-duty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven officer has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred while she was off duty. Police said Officer Lindsey Nesto was arrested on a warrant charging her with breach of peace for an incident that occurred in Wallingford on October 31. According to the warrant for […]
Bobcat Attack Reported In Town Of Columbia, Animal Control Investigates
Authorities issued an alert after a bobcat attacked a man near his Connecticut home. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified about a bobcat attack in Tolland County on Hunt Road in the town of Columbia on Friday, Dec. 23, the Town of Columbia reported. DEEP reported...
