Westmoreland County, PA

1 dead after crash on Route 981

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a crash on Route 981 in Westmoreland County.

Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Keystone Park Road and Route 981.

No other information was released.

