1 dead after crash on Route 981

WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person died after an apartment building fire in Westmoreland County on Thursday.The fire broke out in West Newton at Filbern Manor, a senior apartment building, around 7:15 p.m. A 76-year-old woman was killed, the coroner said. She was later identified as Joyce Marinos. Westmoreland County 911 said the fire started in the woman's 11th-floor apartment. She lived alone with her cat, which also died.The mayor said residents who live on the 11th floor can't return to their homes tonight. A temporary shelter has been set up for those impacted."It just breaks my heart when something like this happens, but accidents can happen so quickly," Mayor Mary Popovich said. "And no matter how quick you are at responding, and hats off to all of the volunteers that do respond to emergencies, sometimes there is just nothing you can do and that was the case."Fire crews and police temporarily evacuated the building after the fire, which is under control. The fire marshal is investigating.

WEST NEWTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO