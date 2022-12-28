Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
32-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland Friday night, according to Cleveland police officials. The shooting was at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 11200 block of Parklawn Drive, police said. This is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Police found the...
iheart.com
Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside
CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
mymix1041.com
Toddler dies from gunshot wound in Cleveland Thursday
A 3-year-old is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department said. According to Cleveland police, responders received a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a residence on Michigan Avenue just before 5:00PM. The child was taken to a local hospital by his father...
Medic dragged by car while trying to help passed-out suspect: Akron police
Akron police are searching for a driver who allegedly passed out behind the wheel and then drove off, dragging a medic trying to help him.
cleveland19.com
86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying body indicted in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 43-year-old man accused of murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania was indicted in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday. Anthony Kennedy, from Cleveland, is also being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Officials confirmed Kennedy was given $1,000,000 bond.
Drunk man arrested after vehicle crash; bike rider steals package from porch: Brook Park police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Spafford Road & Aerospace Parkway. An intoxicated Cleveland man, 43, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Dec. 16 after he became involved in motor vehicle crash on Spafford at Aerospace Parkway. Details of the crash were unavailable. When police arrived,...
cleveland19.com
Akron medic dragged while trying to help man passed out behind wheel
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron medic was dragged after attempting to assist a person passed out behind the wheel, according to police. According to police, on Dec. 21 the suspect passed out behind the wheel of his 2011 dark blue/black Mercedes E350 4matic at an intersection. When the medic...
cleveland19.com
Car theft suspect on the loose from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of jumping out of one car and stealing another on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him and the suspect vehicle. Police said the man jumped out of an older black and...
Video: Gunfire leads police to dangerous search in Cleveland
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals chilling moments when Cleveland police went looking for someone firing gunshots.
Report: Man points gun at woman in Southern Park Mall parking lot
A woman said the driver pointed a gun at her and cocked it back.
whbc.com
Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mother of 3 murdered after possible hostage situation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found murdered inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
Woman leaves purse with gun in lobby of medical building: South Euclid Police Blotter
Failure to secure dangerous weapon: South Green Road. A patient at the University Suburban Health Care Center found an unattended purse inside the main lobby area Dec. 22 and responding officers located a loaded gun inside of it. A driver’s license inside the purse identified the owner as an employee...
Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
cleveland19.com
FBI: Can you identify this Cleveland bank robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and Citizens Bank are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect. According to the FBI VCTF, on Friday around 11:08 a.m., a man robbed the Citizen Bank in the 5700 block of Broadway Avenue. The...
cleveland19.com
72-year-old assisted living resident found dead outside Cleveland Heights facility
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police discovered a body outside of an assisted living facility, according to a release from the department. Officers said on Monday around 8:20 a.m., they were driving by Forest Hills Place assisted living facility when they noticed what they believed was a dead body outside on the ground.
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
Speeding drunk man arrested; one bike stolen, another bike found: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: West Bagley Road. A Lakewood man, 30, was arrested at about 2 a.m. Dec. 27 after police caught him driving drunk on West Bagley. Police noticed the man speeding westbound on West Bagley. They estimated that he was driving between...
