Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

DOE: Academic recovery from pandemic fallout could take years for Hawaii students

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’ll be years before Hawaii’s public school students recover academically and behaviorally from the impacts of the COVID pandemic, Board of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. But he added that everyone is working together to move progress faster. According to a national report, it’ll take...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December. Though...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

Disaster Preparedness & Food System Resilience in Hawaiʻi – January 27, 2023

The Future of Food & Agriculture in Hawaiʻi is a monthly speaker series. Presented by The Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, Honolulu Civil Beat, UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, and Waiwai Collective, this series is meant to generate key opportunities for community dialogue among a diverse audience, aiming to achieve a healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Aspiring doctor shares her plans to give back to the islands

Kimberly Uehisa is thanking her lucky stars for landing in Honolulu before fierce winter storms hit on the mainland. The Culver City resident was back in town celebrating Island Pacific Academy’s “Home for the Holidays” alumni event earlier this month. The 2015 graduate and board of trustees...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Missing men found in good health

Hawai‘i police report that two men, reported missing in separate instances, were both located in good health. John Beitler, who was reported missing on Thursday, was located that same day on Oahu. In an unrelated case, 88-year-old Kenneth Kubo, who was reported missing earlier this morning, was located in...
HILO, HI
honolulumagazine.com

HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022

We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022

HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

2022 In memoriam: Remembering ʻohana and colleagues

A number of the University of Hawaiʻi’s most respected educators and graduates passed in 2022. Here are their In Memoriam stories, as each had a profound impact on the university, Hawaiʻi and the world.
KHON2

Man wounded by gunshot in Kalihi overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a male was treated for a gunshot wound Thursday night just before 11 p.m. The incident happened near Waipa Lane, in the Liliha area. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Hawaii Life Flight Emergency Proclamation Extended

Gov. Josh Green, M.D. extended the emergency proclamation today in response to the Hawaiʻi Life Flight incident. Currently, Hawaiʻi Life Flight is in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its “safety stand down.” The extension of this emergency proclamation allows our state to continue providing staffing resources needed to ensure seamless availability of emergency transportation.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Local Musician Hirie Prepares For Upcoming Tour

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Hirie is getting ready to bring her music to cities across the United States. Hirie will be hitting the stage January 7th at The Republik to kick off her “Mood Swings” tour. “Alaska Airlines has been amazing to work with. They are...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

‘Shop With A Cop’ brings holiday joy to keiki in West Hawai‘i

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Kona Target and Big Island first responders brought more than 60 West Hawai‘i keiki a little holiday joy the weekend before Christmas during the 2022 “Shop With A Cop” event in Kona. Sixty-one children were selected for this year’s event at the Target...
HAWAII STATE

