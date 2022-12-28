Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What the New Year can do for kupuna
With 2022 quickly coming to a close, many people are setting new year's resolutions. Kupuna should do the same.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOE: Academic recovery from pandemic fallout could take years for Hawaii students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’ll be years before Hawaii’s public school students recover academically and behaviorally from the impacts of the COVID pandemic, Board of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. But he added that everyone is working together to move progress faster. According to a national report, it’ll take...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December. Though...
hawaiireporter.com
Disaster Preparedness & Food System Resilience in Hawaiʻi – January 27, 2023
The Future of Food & Agriculture in Hawaiʻi is a monthly speaker series. Presented by The Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, Honolulu Civil Beat, UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, and Waiwai Collective, this series is meant to generate key opportunities for community dialogue among a diverse audience, aiming to achieve a healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Aspiring doctor shares her plans to give back to the islands
Kimberly Uehisa is thanking her lucky stars for landing in Honolulu before fierce winter storms hit on the mainland. The Culver City resident was back in town celebrating Island Pacific Academy’s “Home for the Holidays” alumni event earlier this month. The 2015 graduate and board of trustees...
bigislandnow.com
Missing men found in good health
Hawai‘i police report that two men, reported missing in separate instances, were both located in good health. John Beitler, who was reported missing on Thursday, was located that same day on Oahu. In an unrelated case, 88-year-old Kenneth Kubo, who was reported missing earlier this morning, was located in...
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu Summer Fun child care program is looking for hundreds of helpers
The City and County of Honolulu is hiring for its Summer Fun program once again — and they are looking for upwards of 500 workers. Last summer, the city ramped up the program to accommodate more than 7,000 children in need of summer care — falling short of their 10,000-child capacity.
hawaiinewsnow.com
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022
HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
the university of hawai'i system
2022 In memoriam: Remembering ʻohana and colleagues
A number of the University of Hawaiʻi’s most respected educators and graduates passed in 2022. Here are their In Memoriam stories, as each had a profound impact on the university, Hawaiʻi and the world.
KHON2
Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers Honolulu Reflects on Successful 2022 Year
Honolulu (KHON2) – For over 30 years Kay Mukaigawa has been bringing her real estate advice to residents around the Honolulu area. Since 20127, Mukaigawa and her team have been giving back to local communities. Engel and Volkers Honolulu was awarded “Hawaii’s Best Realtor” for the past two years...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
Chad Blair: A Streamlined Solution To Hawaii's Chronic Housing Woes
When I was growing up in the Midwest, my maternal grandparents often visited our house pulling an Airstream trailer behind their car. For my grandparents, the trailer served as a convenient, affordable home away from home complete with kitchen, dining table, bed and bath. They traveled a lot, too, including from Texas to Kansas to Nebraska to Oklahoma to Colorado.
Travel chaos has state airports stepping up to help
Always Investigating asked what steps the state took at airports on each island, and how it's using any lessons learned to smooth out travel for future problems.
Man wounded by gunshot in Kalihi overnight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a male was treated for a gunshot wound Thursday night just before 11 p.m. The incident happened near Waipa Lane, in the Liliha area. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
bigislandgazette.com
Hawaii Life Flight Emergency Proclamation Extended
Gov. Josh Green, M.D. extended the emergency proclamation today in response to the Hawaiʻi Life Flight incident. Currently, Hawaiʻi Life Flight is in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its “safety stand down.” The extension of this emergency proclamation allows our state to continue providing staffing resources needed to ensure seamless availability of emergency transportation.
City and County of Honolulu schedule for New Year’s
County officials on Oahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2 in observance of the New Year.
New renewal rules for kūpuna licenses begins soon
The freedom that comes with driving your own vehicle is as much a part of being an American as apple pie.
KHON2
Local Musician Hirie Prepares For Upcoming Tour
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Hirie is getting ready to bring her music to cities across the United States. Hirie will be hitting the stage January 7th at The Republik to kick off her “Mood Swings” tour. “Alaska Airlines has been amazing to work with. They are...
bigislandnow.com
‘Shop With A Cop’ brings holiday joy to keiki in West Hawai‘i
Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Kona Target and Big Island first responders brought more than 60 West Hawai‘i keiki a little holiday joy the weekend before Christmas during the 2022 “Shop With A Cop” event in Kona. Sixty-one children were selected for this year’s event at the Target...
Comments / 0