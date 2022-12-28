Read full article on original website
I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and another was injured in a Tuscaloosa crash early Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, around 4:00 am an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, but the driver continued toward Jack Warner Parkway. The officer […]
FIRST ALERT: Here’s a look at your evening planner with heavy rain west of I-65 right now
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! First Alert Accutrack shows that the bulk of the rain right now is west of I-65 with the heaviest rain in Marion, Winston, and Fayette counties that is tracking east, moving into Walker County. All of this rain will continue to move to the east and impact Central Alabama and continue into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a low-end severe threat for parts of southern Mississippi, southeast Louisiana, southwest Alabama, and the western parts of the Florida Panhandle for today. Main threats to our south will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and maybe an isolated tornado. There is a less likely chance we will see any strong storms across Central Alabama since we have more stable air in place.
Clanton police looking for driver of vehicle who vandalized city park
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clanton Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle they say vandalized the city park. Surveillance footage posted on CPD’s Facebook shows the incident took place Friday morning around 2:23 a.m. The vehicle is described as a Dodge diesel truck. CPD is...
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
Moody man arrested for murder of De’Anthony Samuels
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a Moody man following the shooting death of De’Anthony Samuels earlier this month. Quinton Kirby Little, Jr., 25, turned himself in on Thursday after detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $60,000. Little was transported to the Jefferson...
Birmingham Police offer tips to keep you safe this New Year’s Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before you head out for your New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, Birmingham Police have some tips to keep you and your family safe. Whether you’re ringing in the new year at home or spending a night out on the town, Sgt. Monica Law said safety should always be your top priority.
Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade. The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge...
The restaurants Birmingham lost in 2022
While many restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time this year, such as Slutty Vegan and The House of Found Objects, others closed them for the last time.
St. Clair County EMA releases statement on Moody landfill fire, ADEM monitoring
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - State officials and the St. Clair County commission are still trying to figure out how to put out the underground fire at the environmental landfill in St. Clair County that has been burning for over a month. While there is no update on what’s burning beneath...
Landfill fire, catalytic cache, Ingram’s radio role: Down in Alabama
An environmental landfill near Moody, Alabama, in St. Clair County has been on fire, mostly underground, for more than a month now. Tuscaloosa Police say investigators found 150 catalytic converters at a man’s home. When the Sugar Bowl kicks off, New Orleans Saints running back and former Heisman Trophy...
‘Our hearts are heavy’: Birmingham, cities across country remember 2022′s gun-related homicide victims
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin implored residents to reflect on the “incredible toll” gun violence has taken in 2022 as the city joined several others across the country Friday to recognize the year’s gun-related homicide victims during an inaugural day of remembrance. “Gun violence has taken an incredible...
UPDATE: Water restored at Gardendale nursing home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: A spokesperson for Magnolia Ridge nursing home says water has been restored to the facility after being off since Friday. Ruptured water lines left Magnolia Ridge nursing home in Gardendale without a kitchen to cook in. A nearby church in Trussville delivered its mobile...
Birmingham airport sees more Southwest cancellations
More cancellations for Southwest out of Birmingham, Alabama, today. According to the latest Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport information, nine planes scheduled to arrive and eight flights scheduled to depart have been canceled from noon Thursday through midnight Friday. Officials ask passengers to check their flight status before coming to the airport. The cancellations are part of the thousands of flights Southwest continues to cancel after the winter storm earlier this week.
The Weather Authority: Rain moves in later today; slight risk up for Tuesday
THE LAST FRIDAY OF 2022: Today will start off mainly dry but rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will begin to move into the area by midday and move into the Birmingham area right around the 4-5 pm time frame. Rain and storms should reach the Gadsden, Anniston, and Auburn areas by the 6-7 pm time frame. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama, but a few strong storms will be possible down in the southwestern corner of the state. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.
Water boil advisory in effect during Reform water crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about water troubles facing one West Alabama town. Most residents in Reform lost running water after pipes froze, causing leaks within the water system. A boil notice is effect right now. This comes as some folks go from having no water at...
15 Businesses and Eateries We Were Heartbroken to see Close in Birmingham Area
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center in town for many years. The...
34-year-old charged in Bessemer homicide
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Christmas Day homicide. According to Bessemer Police, Timothy Searcy was charged with murder following the death of Clay Parker. Parker was found dead on the 1700 block of 6th Alley in Bessemer. Searcy...
15 places we were heartbroken to see close in 2022 in The Magic City
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. 1. Macy’s at Brookwood Village. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center...
Recent cold snap a learning experience for Birmingham warming shelter organizers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the bitter cold air exits, the warming station is now closed at the BJCC in Birmingham. It had been open in at least some capacity since Thursday, December 22nd. Jimmie Hale Mission’s Executive Director, Perryn Carroll, said that warming stations usually aren’t needed until January...
