Jefferson County, AL

wbrc.com

I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and another was injured in a Tuscaloosa crash early Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, around 4:00 am an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, but the driver continued toward Jack Warner Parkway. The officer […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Here’s a look at your evening planner with heavy rain west of I-65 right now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! First Alert Accutrack shows that the bulk of the rain right now is west of I-65 with the heaviest rain in Marion, Winston, and Fayette counties that is tracking east, moving into Walker County. All of this rain will continue to move to the east and impact Central Alabama and continue into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a low-end severe threat for parts of southern Mississippi, southeast Louisiana, southwest Alabama, and the western parts of the Florida Panhandle for today. Main threats to our south will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and maybe an isolated tornado. There is a less likely chance we will see any strong storms across Central Alabama since we have more stable air in place.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Clanton police looking for driver of vehicle who vandalized city park

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clanton Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle they say vandalized the city park. Surveillance footage posted on CPD’s Facebook shows the incident took place Friday morning around 2:23 a.m. The vehicle is described as a Dodge diesel truck. CPD is...
CLANTON, AL
CBS 42

Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Moody man arrested for murder of De’Anthony Samuels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a Moody man following the shooting death of De’Anthony Samuels earlier this month. Quinton Kirby Little, Jr., 25, turned himself in on Thursday after detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $60,000. Little was transported to the Jefferson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police offer tips to keep you safe this New Year’s Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before you head out for your New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, Birmingham Police have some tips to keep you and your family safe. Whether you’re ringing in the new year at home or spending a night out on the town, Sgt. Monica Law said safety should always be your top priority.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade. The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

UPDATE: Water restored at Gardendale nursing home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: A spokesperson for Magnolia Ridge nursing home says water has been restored to the facility after being off since Friday. Ruptured water lines left Magnolia Ridge nursing home in Gardendale without a kitchen to cook in. A nearby church in Trussville delivered its mobile...
GARDENDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham airport sees more Southwest cancellations

More cancellations for Southwest out of Birmingham, Alabama, today. According to the latest Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport information, nine planes scheduled to arrive and eight flights scheduled to depart have been canceled from noon Thursday through midnight Friday. Officials ask passengers to check their flight status before coming to the airport. The cancellations are part of the thousands of flights Southwest continues to cancel after the winter storm earlier this week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Rain moves in later today; slight risk up for Tuesday

THE LAST FRIDAY OF 2022: Today will start off mainly dry but rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will begin to move into the area by midday and move into the Birmingham area right around the 4-5 pm time frame. Rain and storms should reach the Gadsden, Anniston, and Auburn areas by the 6-7 pm time frame. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama, but a few strong storms will be possible down in the southwestern corner of the state. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Water boil advisory in effect during Reform water crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about water troubles facing one West Alabama town. Most residents in Reform lost running water after pipes froze, causing leaks within the water system. A boil notice is effect right now. This comes as some folks go from having no water at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

34-year-old charged in Bessemer homicide

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Christmas Day homicide. According to Bessemer Police, Timothy Searcy was charged with murder following the death of Clay Parker. Parker was found dead on the 1700 block of 6th Alley in Bessemer. Searcy...
BESSEMER, AL

