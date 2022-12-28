BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! First Alert Accutrack shows that the bulk of the rain right now is west of I-65 with the heaviest rain in Marion, Winston, and Fayette counties that is tracking east, moving into Walker County. All of this rain will continue to move to the east and impact Central Alabama and continue into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a low-end severe threat for parts of southern Mississippi, southeast Louisiana, southwest Alabama, and the western parts of the Florida Panhandle for today. Main threats to our south will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and maybe an isolated tornado. There is a less likely chance we will see any strong storms across Central Alabama since we have more stable air in place.

WALKER COUNTY, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO