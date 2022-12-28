ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, IL

vfpress.news

Second Church Fire Erupts In Maywood In Less Than A Week

The New Rock of Ages Baptist Church, the former home of the historic First Congregational Church, Maywood’s oldest existing congregation before it closed in 2020, caught fire on Dec. 30, less than a week after another Maywood church burned down. Fire department officials are investigating. | Shanel Romain. Friday,...
MAYWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and critically wounded in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 48-year-old was outside around 8:20 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting in his direction, according to Chicago police. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot in Englewood home

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The men, 27 and 29, were inside a residence around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Morgan Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old was grazed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting at South Austin gas station leaves 3 wounded, another hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are recovering after being shot at a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.The shooting happened in the 5100 block of West Madison Street around 9:51 p.m.Chicago police say the men were in the parking lot of the gas station when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots. A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.A 33-year-old man was grazed in the head and taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 26-year-old man was struck in the right shoulder and taken by CFD to Stroger in fair condition.A fourth victim, a 45-year-old man suffered a cut to the mouth from shattering glass to the mouth and refused EMS. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Evacuated residents of The Algonquin in Hyde Park say they're being allowed to break leases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents who have been evacuated from two towers with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently. A resident of one of the buildings told CBS 2 that management said the landlord is allowing residents to break their leases and will be covering costs and moving fees. The resident has been staying in a hotel and is looking for a new home with their partner. The city said power went out at the complex on Friday of last week and again on Saturday. ComEd tried to fix the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pastor aims to rebuild Maywood church after devastating fire

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A closely-knit community in the western suburbs is still trying to make sense of a devastating fire that destroyed their church.It happened in Maywood where New Life in Christ Bible Church once stood, but now lies a burnt out, hollow frame and plenty of heartache.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went there to All Tuesday long, parishioners past and present, and even members of the community who heard about the fire were stopping by to catch a glimpse of the aftermath."Many people were married in this church," said Marvin Wiley, a former pastor. "They were buried from this...
MAYWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspects robbed, carjacked group of men at gunpoint in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of five armed suspects who targeted several men and carjacked them in the Streeterville neighborhood Wednesday night.The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street.Police say the men were going back to their car at a parking garage at the time.The carjackers took the victim's Toyota as well as their wallets and phones.One of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery and was treated for minor injuries. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore

CHICAGO - Two teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Wednesday night. At about 7:48 p.m., two teens were walking on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Bennett when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, police said. A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:41 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Green Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant inside fired shots at the boy, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

