vfpress.news
Second Church Fire Erupts In Maywood In Less Than A Week
The New Rock of Ages Baptist Church, the former home of the historic First Congregational Church, Maywood’s oldest existing congregation before it closed in 2020, caught fire on Dec. 30, less than a week after another Maywood church burned down. Fire department officials are investigating. | Shanel Romain. Friday,...
Causes of Death Still ‘Pending' For 2 Different Cases of Young Men Found Dead in Lake Michigan This Month
The manners and causes of death in the cases of two young men whose bodies were found in Lake Michigan in separate instances earlier this month are both still "pending," the Cook County Medical Examiner said this week. Dec. 21, a body recovered from Lake Michigan was identified as 25-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night. At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.
fox32chicago.com
5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and critically wounded in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 48-year-old was outside around 8:20 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting in his direction, according to Chicago police. He suffered...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects wanted for robbing, carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies and carjackings that occurred on the South Side Friday morning. In each incident, the offenders approached the victims while they were either inside their vehicles or just after they exited their vehicles. The offenders then displayed a handgun before taking...
2 teens wounded in Park Manor shooting while inside rideshare vehicle: Chicago police
One of the 18 year olds was seriously hurt after being shot in the back, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in Englewood home
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The men, 27 and 29, were inside a residence around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Morgan Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old was grazed...
Shooting at South Austin gas station leaves 3 wounded, another hurt
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are recovering after being shot at a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.The shooting happened in the 5100 block of West Madison Street around 9:51 p.m.Chicago police say the men were in the parking lot of the gas station when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots. A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.A 33-year-old man was grazed in the head and taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 26-year-old man was struck in the right shoulder and taken by CFD to Stroger in fair condition.A fourth victim, a 45-year-old man suffered a cut to the mouth from shattering glass to the mouth and refused EMS. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
Evacuated residents of The Algonquin in Hyde Park say they're being allowed to break leases
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents who have been evacuated from two towers with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently. A resident of one of the buildings told CBS 2 that management said the landlord is allowing residents to break their leases and will be covering costs and moving fees. The resident has been staying in a hotel and is looking for a new home with their partner. The city said power went out at the complex on Friday of last week and again on Saturday. ComEd tried to fix the...
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another critically hurt in fiery rollover crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - One person died and the other was critically injured in a single-car rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway early Thursday on Chicago's North Side. The crash took place around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Addison Street, according to Illinois State Police. The cause...
Pastor aims to rebuild Maywood church after devastating fire
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A closely-knit community in the western suburbs is still trying to make sense of a devastating fire that destroyed their church.It happened in Maywood where New Life in Christ Bible Church once stood, but now lies a burnt out, hollow frame and plenty of heartache.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went there to All Tuesday long, parishioners past and present, and even members of the community who heard about the fire were stopping by to catch a glimpse of the aftermath."Many people were married in this church," said Marvin Wiley, a former pastor. "They were buried from this...
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
Suspects robbed, carjacked group of men at gunpoint in Streeterville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of five armed suspects who targeted several men and carjacked them in the Streeterville neighborhood Wednesday night.The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street.Police say the men were going back to their car at a parking garage at the time.The carjackers took the victim's Toyota as well as their wallets and phones.One of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery and was treated for minor injuries. Area detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
2 teens wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore
CHICAGO - Two teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Wednesday night. At about 7:48 p.m., two teens were walking on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Bennett when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, police said. A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:41 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Green Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant inside fired shots at the boy, police said.
1 killed, 1 critical in fiery Kennedy Expressway rollover crash on NW Side: Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police said it's not clear why the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.
