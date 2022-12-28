ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheap Things to do in Chicago on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve in Chicago offers all the glamor and excitement expected on the last day of the year but all that glitz comes at a price. New Year’s Eve events are notoriously expensive, whether you’re just toasting the holiday with champagne or dancing the night away.
CBS Chicago

Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.   
fox32chicago.com

Theft costs Chicago church thousands of dollars in Christmas Day donations

CHICAGO - Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in donations that a Chicago church had collected for its community outreach efforts, including a soup kitchen for the homeless. Chicago police said a window was pried open late Monday or early Tuesday at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic...
fox32chicago.com

Town Square Wheaton is all about shopping local.

Town Square Wheaton is much more than a shopping center. It's a place that values shopping local. It's also a place where family and friends can gather. Tim McGill ,checked out an eclectic local shop on Good Day Chicago.
NBC Chicago

What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?

Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Fireworks on New Year's Eve in Chicago

A grand fireworks display will light up Chicago's sky as soon as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. Navy Pier will ring in 2023 with its iconic show, casting glows that will be visible across the lakefront. In conjunction with the fireworks, the attraction will host its official...
fox32chicago.com

Peoples Gas donates $5M to 'Share the Warmth' program to help Chicago families

CHICAGO - Peoples Gas is helping Chicago families this winter with a $5 million donation to their "Share the Warmth" program. The program provides heating grants for 25,000 lower-income households. Over the past five years, Peoples Gas has provided $15 million to the "Share the Warmth" program. For more information,...
Secret Chicago

Christkindlmarket’s Viral Croissant Rolls Are Now Avabilable At A Local Bakery

The decadent croissant rolls that swept Instagram and TikTik are now avaialble for year-round purchase every Friday through Sunday at La Boulangerie Chicago! Initially only available at the holiday market stalls, the bakery heeded demand and has started to supply the viral treat at all locations– starting now! Their made-from-scratch pastries have been gaining popularity with stalls at all three annual Christkindlmarkets.  Lines were wrapped around the block as everyone was vying for a croissant roll this year! The staple cafe is all about bringing about the French experience to the U.S, using organic imported flour and collaborating with famous Parisian flour millers, Les Grands Moulins de Paris to create the most inspired treats. With several locations across the city– from Logan Square, to Ravenswood, and Humboldt Park, the viral croissant rolls are oh so dreamy, and topped with a delicious glaze of your choice! Choose from flavors like crème brulee, pistachio, nutella or rasberry and get ready for an absolutely delicious indulgence! After you’ve tried out the croissant rolls, why not grab another pastry to go? La Boulangerie also offers fresh bread, fluffy pastries, galettes, crepes, macaroons and more!
fox32chicago.com

Chicago welcomes sunshine, above-freezing temps Wednesday

CHICAGO - Let the warmup begin. A good deal of sunshine is on tap today with highs reaching to the low to mid 40s. Tonight, temps stay above freezing erasing all but the plowed piles of snow. Tomorrow will be even warmer with low to mid 50s likely despite much...
fox32chicago.com

Group plans to patrol CTA trains this weekend to boost safety

CHICAGO - Dozens of people are stepping up this New Year's Eve to make sure you're safe on the CTA. An organization called the Violence Interrupters is adding 30 people to trains to provide extra security. They say after several recent acts of violence on trains near the Loop, more...
