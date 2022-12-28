Read full article on original website
chicagoonthecheap.com
Cheap Things to do in Chicago on New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve in Chicago offers all the glamor and excitement expected on the last day of the year but all that glitz comes at a price. New Year’s Eve events are notoriously expensive, whether you’re just toasting the holiday with champagne or dancing the night away.
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.
Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzalez (Center) stands with his wife, family and friends as they celebrate Alicia's House Christmas.Photo byJohn Smith. The Chicago Heights Alicia’s House Christmas Food Event is a a ten year tradition.
Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.
fox32chicago.com
Theft costs Chicago church thousands of dollars in Christmas Day donations
CHICAGO - Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in donations that a Chicago church had collected for its community outreach efforts, including a soup kitchen for the homeless. Chicago police said a window was pried open late Monday or early Tuesday at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic...
fox32chicago.com
Town Square Wheaton is all about shopping local.
Town Square Wheaton is much more than a shopping center. It's a place that values shopping local. It's also a place where family and friends can gather. Tim McGill ,checked out an eclectic local shop on Good Day Chicago.
‘Adventure of a Lifetime': Retiring NBC 5 Reporter Phil Rogers Reflects on Decades of Covering News in Chicago and Beyond
Veteran reporter Phil Rogers is retiring from NBC 5 News after 31 years of bringing viewers some of the biggest and best told stories in Chicago, from across the country, and all around the world. Rogers joined NBC 5 in December 1991, new to television after spending more than a...
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
Black Woman-Owned Food Business ‘Twisted Eggroll’ Making Its Way to Chicago’s South Side
Some expensive plans are in development for the South Side in 2023. Twisted Eggroll, a food business established in January 2015, owned by Black businesswoman and Chicago native Nikkita Randle, will debut with a storefront in Greater Grand Crossing to provide a variety of frozen food products and made-to-order services for food lovers.
fox32chicago.com
Community activists want some Chicago liquor stores to close early on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - Community activists want liquor stores in the 6th Ward to close early on New Year's Eve. The goal is to reduce the violence they say stems from alcohol abuse. They spoke out Friday in Chatham at A&S Beverages, Wine & Spirits. FOX 32 has not received a response...
How to Watch Fireworks on New Year's Eve in Chicago
A grand fireworks display will light up Chicago's sky as soon as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. Navy Pier will ring in 2023 with its iconic show, casting glows that will be visible across the lakefront. In conjunction with the fireworks, the attraction will host its official...
fox32chicago.com
Peoples Gas donates $5M to 'Share the Warmth' program to help Chicago families
CHICAGO - Peoples Gas is helping Chicago families this winter with a $5 million donation to their "Share the Warmth" program. The program provides heating grants for 25,000 lower-income households. Over the past five years, Peoples Gas has provided $15 million to the "Share the Warmth" program. For more information,...
Surveillance video captures pipes bursting at Chicago record store
CHICAGO - As temperatures plummeted over the holiday weekend, many residents and business owners were forced to deal with bursting pipes and the damage that followed. It’s what’s temporarily quieted the music at Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles, a popular record store in Avondale. Surveillance video captured the horror...
fox32chicago.com
'Inexcusable': Chaos continues at Midway after Southwest cancels 2,400 more flights
CHICAGO - Whether reading a book or rocking back and forth on a dolly, day four of "where’s my luggage" continues. "My original flight was on the 23rd, I didn’t get on a plane until the 26th. My luggage left on the 24th," one passenger said. Southwest travelers...
Tenants of senior Chicago apartment left without heat on Christmas
In addition to the weekend's woes, activists said the building is often without heat, washers and dryers are regularly broken, and the building has a rodent problem and an influx of bed bugs.
Christkindlmarket’s Viral Croissant Rolls Are Now Avabilable At A Local Bakery
The decadent croissant rolls that swept Instagram and TikTik are now avaialble for year-round purchase every Friday through Sunday at La Boulangerie Chicago! Initially only available at the holiday market stalls, the bakery heeded demand and has started to supply the viral treat at all locations– starting now! Their made-from-scratch pastries have been gaining popularity with stalls at all three annual Christkindlmarkets. Lines were wrapped around the block as everyone was vying for a croissant roll this year! The staple cafe is all about bringing about the French experience to the U.S, using organic imported flour and collaborating with famous Parisian flour millers, Les Grands Moulins de Paris to create the most inspired treats. With several locations across the city– from Logan Square, to Ravenswood, and Humboldt Park, the viral croissant rolls are oh so dreamy, and topped with a delicious glaze of your choice! Choose from flavors like crème brulee, pistachio, nutella or rasberry and get ready for an absolutely delicious indulgence! After you’ve tried out the croissant rolls, why not grab another pastry to go? La Boulangerie also offers fresh bread, fluffy pastries, galettes, crepes, macaroons and more!
fox32chicago.com
Chicago welcomes sunshine, above-freezing temps Wednesday
CHICAGO - Let the warmup begin. A good deal of sunshine is on tap today with highs reaching to the low to mid 40s. Tonight, temps stay above freezing erasing all but the plowed piles of snow. Tomorrow will be even warmer with low to mid 50s likely despite much...
fox32chicago.com
Group plans to patrol CTA trains this weekend to boost safety
CHICAGO - Dozens of people are stepping up this New Year's Eve to make sure you're safe on the CTA. An organization called the Violence Interrupters is adding 30 people to trains to provide extra security. They say after several recent acts of violence on trains near the Loop, more...
Illinois woman heading to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve after Powerball win
An Illinois woman is a finalist for the $1 million prize with Powerball on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.” Dr. Cynthia Hines-Butler of Yorkville said she enters the sweepstakes every year but never thought she’d win.
Saturday Marks Application Deadline for Chicago's One-Time $500 Cash Assistance
Chicagoans who are looking to take part in the city's second iteration of a cash assistance program benefiting those who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus payments are running out of time to apply. The deadline for eligible residents to apply for one-time payments of $500 through the...
Chicago Kid’s TikTok Taco Video Goes Viral and Her Mom’s Restaurant WAS PACKED
This Chicago area kid used TikTok for good and not evil...and not ignoring her mother. She posted a video wanted "customers at her mom's taco restaurant" for Christmas, and things went loco! NBCCHICAGO. Usually when a kid's TikTok video goes viral, it's because they did something incredibly stupid that others...
