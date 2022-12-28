Read full article on original website
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea
North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
The United States and South Korea conducted joint air drills on Tuesday involving American B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters following North Korea's launch of medium-range ballistic missiles, Seoul said.
US News and World Report
North Korea Enters 2023 With Clear Plan for Military Escalation
North Korea on Wednesday signaled that it plans to escalate its weapons development and production – to include potential nuclear tests – at a time it senses weakness from its adversaries in the region. [. Read:. North Korea's Kim Unveils New Military Goals at Key Party Meeting ]
BBC
North Korea drones: South's military apologises for pursuit failure
South Korea's military has apologised for failing to shoot down five drones that North Korea flew across their mutual border on Monday. Seoul fired warning shots and sent jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the aircraft, one of which flew close to the capital. Despite a five-hour pursuit, the...
South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea’s provocations despite its nuclear arms
South Korea’s president Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea’s provocations must be met with retaliation without any fear of the country’s nuclear weapons.“We must punish and retaliate against any provocation by North Korea. That is the most powerful means to deter provocations,” Mr Yoon was quoted as saying in a meeting with his aides, according to his press secretary Kim Eun-hye.“We must not fear or hesitate because North Korea has nuclear weapons.”His statement comes days after South Korea’s military said on Monday that it had scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated...
North Korea threatens strong military step against Japan
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea threatened Tuesday to take a “resolute and decisive military step” against Japan while it slammed Tokyo’s adoption of a national security strategy as an attempt to turn the country into “an offensive military giant.” The North’s statement came four days after Japan announced a security strategy that includes a counterstrike capability against enemy targets and doubles its military spending to gain a more offensive footing against threats from China and North Korea. The North’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Japan’s push to acquire counterstrike capability has nothing to do with self-defense but is a clear attempt to acquire “preemptive attack capability meant to launch strikes on other countries’ territories.” “Japan’s foolish attempt to satiate its black-hearted greed — the building up of its military invasion capability under the pretext of (North Korea’s) legitimate exercise of the right to self-defense -- cannot be justified and tolerated,” an unidentified ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by state media.
BBC
North Korean drone reaches north of Seoul
South Korean military officials say North Korea has flown five drones across their mutual border. The "unmanned aerial vehicles" violated South Korean airspace in the border areas around Gyeonggi province, said the country's joint chiefs of staff. One drone flew all the way to the northern edge of the capital,...
dallasexpress.com
S. Korea Shoots N. Korean Drones
After discovering what appeared to be five unmanned drones flying from North Korea into South Korean airspace on Monday, the South Korean military dispatched Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters. The drones crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to the South, as the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed...
North Korea slams Japan's military buildup, vows counteraction
SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - North Korea on Tuesday condemned Japan's planned military buildup outlined Tokyo's new security strategy, vowing to show with action how dangerous it is, state media said.
U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats
SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
Kim Jong Un wants North Korea to be a nuclear superpower – the real risk is a regional arms race
The recent claim by Kim Jong Un that North Korea plans to develop the world’s most powerful nuclear force may well have been more bravado than credible threat. But that doesn’t mean it can be ignored. The best guess is that North Korea now has sufficient fissile material to build 45 to 55 nuclear weapons, three decades after beginning its program. The warheads would mostly have yields of around 10 to 20 kilotons, similar to the 15 kiloton bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945. But North Korea has the capacity to make devices ten times bigger. Its missile delivery systems are also...
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of year-end meeting
North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles Friday ahead of a major political meeting to set policy for the new year, after ratcheting up tensions with a record number of launches in 2022. The suspected ballistic missiles were fired at around 4:32 p.m. from an area near Pyongyang’s main...
KEYT
N Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests this year that comes days after it increased tensions by allegedly flying drones into South Korean airspace. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the three launches from an inland area south of Pyongyang, the North’s capital, on Saturday morning. Some experts say North Korea is seeking to modernize its arsenal and boost its leverage in future dealings with the United States. Saturday’s launches came five days after North Korea allegedly flew drones into South Korea’s airspace for the first time since 2017.
North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korea says
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters Saturday morning, South Korea's military said.It’s the first missile launch by North Korea in eight days, and comes five days after South Korea accused Pyongyang of flying five drones into South Korea’s airspace for the first time since 2017.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected Saturday's missile launch but gave no further details, such as the specific type of weapon the North fired or how far it travelled.North Korea has test-fired more than 70 ballistic and cruise missiles this year. Some experts say...
The father who helped his son escape North Korea
It was in 2016 when 18-year-old Jong Yol-Ri wanted to escape his country. This was because he lived in North Korea, a country under a dictatorship. The citizens of North Korea get little to no freedom, have low access to food and technology, and live a low quality of life. He knew that he had no future in his own country and he needed to escape to another country to live a better life.
Fox17
North Korea's missile program presses on, despite global pressures
North Korea is pressing on with its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program, despite global pressures and a lingering threat from the months after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a country that appears unprepared for such challenges facing the world, including war, the flimsy relationship Pyongyang has with larger...
