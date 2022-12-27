Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
WTOK-TV
U.S. Census Bureau shows 10% of Alabamians worked from home in 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows about 10% of Alabama workers worked from home in 2021 and a local expert says the pandemic forced businesses to rethink the workforce model. “Jobs that are fully remote are growing at a much faster pace than the...
WTOK-TV
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
WTOK-TV
2022 Year in Review: Mississippi politics
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi political headlines ran the gamut of topics in 2022. Lawmakers made quick work of handling legislation to get a medical marijuana program up and running. “It’s not a perfect bill but we’ve tried to be conservative,” said the author of SB 2095, Sen. Kevin Blackwell...
WTOK-TV
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Among the four people on board was a South Mississippi man. David Scarborough, 36, is an oil rig worker from Lizana, and the nephew of...
WTOK-TV
State superintendent says education system is good, but can improve
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s students will end the year on a high note. This year’s success started in 2018. Federal rules made Alabama give more support to 38 schools to improve test scores, see fewer student absences, and more graduations. This year each school improved enough to...
WTOK-TV
Mississippians can carry their driver’s license digitally on their smartphone
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With nearly 85% of Americans owning smartphones, we can now order groceries, pay for retail purchases and even use them to store our driver’s license. The Mississippi Mobile ID allows Mississippians to carry their driver’s license digitally on their smartphone. It’s being billed as a...
WTOK-TV
MSDH proposes changes to medical marijuana regulations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program are up and running. But patients haven’t been able to access any products yet. A public comment period just ended at noon last Friday with the Mississippi Department of Health. They’re proposed tweaks to the regulations for everything from growers to patients and everything in between.
