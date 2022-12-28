Read full article on original website
Onondaga Hollow
2d ago
And so the downward spiral of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department begins… it’s just a matter of time before Shelley’s New Administration starts its “WOKENESS CAMPAIGN” and mass exodus of seasoned deputies starts.
whcuradio.com
Cicero officer cleared in death investigation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — An officer in Onondaga County has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a resident. New York Attorney General Letitia James says the off-duty officer noticed a car pulled over and someone standing at the side of the car in Cicero last December. The officer says he hit something and immediately stopped. Chatuma Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
localsyr.com
FBI to handle Onondaga County Clerk’s Office attack
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security have been investigating a cyber-attack affecting a vendor handling the Onondaga County Clerk’s online record system. The County Clerk’s office received an update on Wednesday, December 28 from their vendor Cott Systems that they...
WKTV
Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge
UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system
Syracuse, N.Y. — The FBI and Homeland Security are investigating an outage that has affected the Onondaga County Clerk’s records system since Monday. Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management, notified the clerk’s office on Monday that it detected potentially malicious files and shut down all of its servers to find the source of the problem.
ithaca.com
Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting
On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
localsyr.com
Cicero man killed in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a fatal snowmobile crash in the county. On December 29, at approximately 6:18 p.m., a man driving a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc was on trail C4A in the town of West Turin when he failed to make a turn in the trail and hit a tree, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a report.
Attorney General’s office investigating fatal crash involving deputy in Cortland County
Homer, N.Y. — The New York Attorney General’s Office and state police are investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night that involved a Cortland County deputy. The deputy’s vehicle and an SUV that police were chasing crashed after the vehicles attempted to turn onto an on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Homer, troopers said in a news release Thursday.
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
Off-duty Cicero officer, who hit and killed pedestrian, committed no crime, NY attorney general says
Cicero, N.Y. - An off-duty Cicero police officer involved in a crash that left one pedestrian dead a year ago will face no charges, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Letitia James’s office Thursday said it will not seek charges against the patrol officer, Michael...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
cnycentral.com
Madison County man arrested, charged with more than 100 counts of rape in Southern Tier
PAINTED POST, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, Madison County following an investigation about allegations he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he lived in Steuben County. Brooks has been arraigned on the following incidents of contact which...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham
Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
localsyr.com
Mayor Walsh announces release of 2023 City Services Guide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh released the 2023 City Services Guide on Thursday and the letters are expected to be hitting mailboxes as the New Year approaches. The pamphlet is created to help residents navigate maintenance guidelines, city service dates, and contact information. The guide outlines...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
localsyr.com
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
WKTV
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police increasing patrols on New Year’s Eve
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three Lives is a cocktail bar in Syracuse’s Armory Square that is all about fun and games, and they are ready for the New Year’s Eve crowds. “We have a shadow party, which is kind of a black apparel themed thing,” said Three Lives General Manager Alex Silver. “So, anybody that shows up in all black, gets in for free. Anybody that shows up in any colors on, not counting shoes, has to pay five dollars to get in.”
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY
Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
Comments / 3