Sports scores, stats for Tuesday: D-R/Seekonk score shutout win in Prout Tournament

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
TAUNTON— It's holiday tournament time for high school sports in the Greater Taunton area.

Here's a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights from Tuesday.

Gymnastics: Taunton at Franklin

SCORE: Franklin 133.75, Taunton 132.35

LOCATION: All Around Gymnastics

RECORD: 0-1 (0-1 Hockomock League)

NEXT MEET: Jan. 11 vs. Canton

Boys Basketball: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Greater New Bedford 56, Bridgewater-Raynham 51

LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School

DATE: Dec. 27

RECORD: 1-3 (0-0 Southeast Conference)

NEXT GAME: Thursday vs. Old Rochester (Larry Fischer Holiday Tournament Consolation)

Girls Hockey: West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater/Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Scituate

SCORE: Scituate 6, West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater/Bridgewater-Raynham 4

LOCATION: Bridgewater Ice Arena

DATE: Dec. 27

RECORD: 1-2-1

HIGHLIGHTS: Lauren McPherson led the way for WEB with a pair of goals while Abi Gropman had a goal and an assist and Katie Carabin had a goal.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Norwell

Girls Basketball: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Old Rochester

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 60, Old Rochester 26

LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

DATE: Dec. 27

RECORD: 3-1 (2-1 South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Ella Damon led the way for the Falcons with 19 points while Morgan Corey had 15.

NEXT GAME: Jan. 6 at Bourne

Boys Hockey: Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk vs. Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 2, Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton 0

LOCATION: Schneider Arena

DATE: Dec. 27

RECORD: 3-0 (1-0 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Matt Cunha and Evan Silvia both found the back of the net for the Falcon Warriors while goalie Sam Bastis recorded his second straight shutout in the opening round of the Prout Christmas Tournament.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Portsmouth at Schneider Arena (Prout Christmas Tournament Semfinals)

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

