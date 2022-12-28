Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
Related
KCCI.com
Fire rips through former Iowa restaurant
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Flames ripped through a former southern Iowa restaurant early Friday morning. According to Centerville interim fire chief Vern Milburn, crews were called to the former Manhattan Steakhouse on Highway 5, just after 3 a.m. The caller reported an explosion and flames shooting through the roof. Milburn...
KCCI.com
Iowa high speed chase caught on camera
URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police officers called off a high-speed pursuit just minutes after it started. The Urbandale Police Department said it started around 2:13 a.m. on Thursday. Officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black pickup with a trailer, for failure to have license plates. The...
Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with crash into home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department said the incident started when an officer tried to pull over the driver of a pickup truck because the license plate did not match the vehicle. The officer said the driver originally stopped, then drove off.
KCCI.com
Multiple departments battle overnight fire in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Iowa — Multiple fire departments helped put out a large house fire in Osceola. It started just after midnight in the 500 block of South Filmore Street, which is south of the town square. Police and ambulances got there first and evacuated residents. Firefighters say the house has...
Woman charged with arson for Marshalltown house fire
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A woman has been arrested for allegedly lighting a house on fire earlier this year. According to the Marshalltown Fire Department, Kristi A. Franklin, 64, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second degree arson. On March 10 at around 11:44 a.m. the fire department responded to a reported house fire in […]
KCCI.com
Water line break floods Urbandale parking lot
URBANDALE, Iowa — A pipe burst inside the old AMC Cobblestone 9 Theater in Urbandale Wednesday morning, flooding most of the parking lot. The burst filled part of the empty building and water broke through outside. The break left behind gushing water, sheets of ice and piles of soggy pink building material.
KCRG.com
One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
KCCI.com
WATCH: Iowa man takes stunning photos of snowflakes
AMES, Iowa — An Ames photographer is showing off his unique hobby. Aaron Eckley captures snowflakes up close. Click the video player to see how he does it.
Two die in Story County head-on collision
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a head-on crash just East of Nevada Thursday afternoon. At around 3:10 p.m. deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30, about a quarter mile east of 248th Street. A Chevy pick-up operated […]
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
KCCI.com
Man taken to hospital after falling at West Des Moines construction site
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement confirms a man has been taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site in West Des Moines. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the man was working on an apartment complex near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue when he fell about 10 feet.
KCCI.com
Traffic crackdown begins in one metro city
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A traffic safety crackdown is underway in West Des Moines for the New Year's holiday. Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2, West Des Moines police officers are conducting a special operation. The police department said drivers may notice an increased presence of officers...
KCCI.com
Police: Material witness in Des Moines homicide found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — A material witness in thehomicide of a Des Moines Public Schools employee has been found dead, according to Des Moines police. On Dec. 12, 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams was found dead in her home by officers who were called there for a welfare check. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in Ames
AMES, Iowa — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle bill. […]
iheart.com
One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
KCCI.com
Iowans go sledding as temperatures improve Wednesday
ADEL, Iowa — With temperatures reaching into the 40s in the metro, Wednesday was the perfect opportunity to go sledding. KCCI photographer Cortney Kintzer captured the fun at Evans Park in Adel. But the fun didn't end there; KCCI photographer Bob Thomas also caught up with some people enjoying...
KCCI.com
Saydel boys basketball coach and family trying to recover after holiday fire destroyed home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nick Noring's family's smoke-damaged belongings now sit in their front yard after an electrical fire charred the inside of their home in the early hours of Dec. 26. The Des Moines Fire Department says an electrical fire started in their attic. All eight of Noring's...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Video of deadly police shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI has obtained a chilling video that captured the moment Des Moines police shot a teenager they say was armed with a gun. "It was scary for all the people around. And people were there. And I heard screaming and yelling. It was just crazy," a Des Moines man told KCCI.
Comments / 0