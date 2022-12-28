ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Roundup: Navy base brings back masking; Camarillo arrest tied to firearms 'stockpile'

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmQ1p_0jw9Xuhp00

Naval base brings back indoor mask mandate

Naval Base Ventura County reinstituted the indoor mask requirement because of an increase in COVID-19 cases reported across Ventura County.

Base officials said they followed the Centers for Disease Control guidance and resumed the mandate Friday when the community level was considered "high." The county's average seven-day case rate was 14 per 100,000 and the number of hospitalizations stood at 72, according to the most recent Ventura County Public Health data published Thursday.

Officials said in a news release Tuesday they would monitor community levels and rescind the mandate when community levels dropped below high. The mask requirement covers the base facilities at Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island.

'Stockpile' of firearms, gear lead to arrest

CAMARILLO – A 39-year-old Camarillo resident pleaded not guilty to multiple felony firearms charges, including possession of a "ghost gun" and a 37 mm projectile launcher, during his arraignment earlier this month in Ventura County Superior Court.

The man was initially arrested after a traffic stop Dec. 12 in Camarillo in which he told officers he had a gun in his vehicle, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which contracts police services with the city of Camarillo.

Deputies discovered a loaded firearm and a large-capacity magazine, according to a news release. He was arrested on suspicion of felonies for carrying a firearm in a vehicle and possession of a gun while under the influence and a misdemeanor for the magazine, authorities said.

Detectives with the Camarillo Police Department's special enforcement detail connected the man to a local hotel room where a person on parole was found with a number of illicit firearms.

Investigators later conducted a search of the Camarillo man's home where they discovered "a stockpile" of additional ammunition, illegal magazines and firearms, including a ghost gun, authorities said. A ghost gun is an illegal firearm manufactured without a serial number, sold partially completed and finished by the end-user.

The man was booked into Ventura County Jail Dec. 12 and pleaded not guilty in court two days later. He has since been released on $100,000 bond, according to jail and court records.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for an early disposition conference, court records show.

This story may be updated.

Comments / 3

Related
calcoastnews.com

FBI agents and Santa Maria police arrest man for soliciting minor

Santa Maria police detectives, along with FBI agents, arrested a Ventura County man Friday morning for allegedly seeking sex acts with a minor. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, drove from Ventura County to Santa Maria to meet a person he believed was a minor, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Authorities arrested Galvez at about 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. Main Street in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release : Man Stabbed, Dies in Oxnard

On December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting

Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
kvta.com

Another Fatal Stabbing In Oxnard

The latest was reported around 1:30 AM Friday morning in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Officers responded to a report of a man yelling for help. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Saul Guillen of Oxnard suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics rendered emergency medical aid...
OXNARD, CA
KGET

Decades of alleged abuse at Ventura County charter school will not be prosecuted, officials say

Decades of alleged abuse at a prestigious charter school in Ventura County will not prosecuted due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, according to a joint release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The investigation centered around the Thacher School in Ojai, an elite private school located northwest of […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
kcrw.com

Replay: Oxnard’s housing crunch hits agricultural workers the hardest

La Colonia, a neighborhood in Oxnard, consists of single-family homes with gardens and chihuahuas barking behind fences as pedestrians pass by. Cars are parked everywhere in this historically working-class neighborhood. And like much of the U.S., Oxnard is experiencing a lack of housing. The cost of living has risen in...
OXNARD, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Shooting victim from Oxnard survived

A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
OXNARD, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy