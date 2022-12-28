Read full article on original website
Jill Biden Sparkles in Sequins to Celebrate Hannukah at the White House
First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband President Joe Biden for the White House Hannukah holiday reception on Dec. 19, wearing a festive ensemble. For the reception held in the White House’s Grand Foyer, Jill Biden wore a midnight blue long-sleeve sequin dress with a high-round neckline. She coordinated the dress with pearl earrings.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
ABC host falsely claims Biden never said 'come on over,' blames Republicans for border crisis
ABC’s Martha Raddatz claimed that GOP leaders such as former President Trump and Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are to blame for the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.
Joe Biden lost his wife and baby daughter 50 years ago. It changed the course of his life
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the death of President Joe Biden’s first wife and baby daughter, a tragedy that has defined the Delawarean’s personal and political life. On the afternoon of Dec. 18, 1972, Neilia Biden, 30, pulled her Chevrolet station wagon to the then-stop sign...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
President Joe Biden traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday to bring in the new year with other family members, officials said.
Zelenskyy wore a chic, casual sweater to his meeting with US President Biden and address to Congress. Here's why he wears it, and why it's sold out everywhere
Along with his message to the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought his signature look: an olive-green fleece sweater.
Hunter Biden spotted in New York as congressional probe heats up
Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, was seen Wednesday roaming the SoHo neighborhood of New York City near the gallery where his artwork has been displayed.
Biden urges Congress to pass immigration reform after Supreme Court keeps Title 42 in place
The Biden administration says it will continue to enforce Title 42 after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to extend the pandemic-era immigration restrictions. Mr. Biden encouraged the next Congress to pass his immigration reform plan. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini explains what is in the president's plan.
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths
Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
Zelenskyy made a secret phone call to Mitch McConnell urging him to pass a provision that would give Ukraine the seized fortunes of Russian oligarchs: report
Zelenskyy called McConnell one day before his US visit, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Congress ultimately passed the provision.
Ted Cruz trolled for mocking how Joe Biden will ring in the New Year
After U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted about President Joe Biden’s plans to celebrate the New Year in the U.S. Virgin Islands, he started getting trolled fast.
1st 2 years revealed President Biden's generational ambition
When he ran for the White House, Joe Biden told voters his presidency would be a bridge to the next generation
Several new bills from Hirono to be signed by Biden
Congress was able to pass three bills that were introduced by U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono. They are set to be signed by President Joe Biden.
Biden signs $1.7T spending bill after it’s flown 1,500 miles to St. Croix
The omnibus flies commercial. As thousands of travelers remained stranded at airports across the country amid a chaotic few days for the airline industry, the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill scored a ticket to St. Croix for President Biden to affix his signature at the tropical villa where he’ll ring in the new year. The White House told NBC News on Thursday that the more than 4,000-page bill was delivered to the 80-year-old president by White House staff on a regularly scheduled commercial flight. It’s unclear if the mammoth piece of legislation was checked or flew carry-on. “Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill,...
Washington Examiner
Biden grants six holiday pardons
President Joe Biden has granted six full pardons this holiday season, including to one active-duty enlisted airman and a domestic abuse survivor. The pardon recipients served their sentences and "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities," according to the White House. Those pardoned include: Gary Parks Davis, 66, of Yuma,...
Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest
Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is recommending to the Democratic National Committee that South Carolina become the first primary state in the presidential nominating process in 2024, and that New Hampshire and Nevada follow a week later — leaving Iowa out of the early lineup, the Washington Post reported on Thursday night. Georgia and Michigan would follow […] The post Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest appeared first on Nevada Current.
The Biden Challengers Who Could Fight Him for the Democratic Nomination
There are no clear front-runners for any potential primary challenge, although several names keep cropping up.
Biden vacations in Virgin Islands as Americans face problems at home
President Biden and members of his family left Washington for the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday, where they will vacation until Jan. 2.
Karl Rove: Democrats and Biden need a reality check over midterm performance
Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove claimed on Thursday that the Biden administration and Democrats needed a reality check about President Joe Biden's role in the midterm elections last month.
