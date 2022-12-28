ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jill Biden Sparkles in Sequins to Celebrate Hannukah at the White House

First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband President Joe Biden for the White House Hannukah holiday reception on Dec. 19, wearing a festive ensemble. For the reception held in the White House’s Grand Foyer, Jill Biden wore a midnight blue long-sleeve sequin dress with a high-round neckline. She coordinated the dress with pearl earrings.
Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE
New York Post

Biden signs $1.7T spending bill after it’s flown 1,500 miles to St. Croix

The omnibus flies commercial.  As thousands of travelers remained stranded at airports across the country amid a chaotic few days for the airline industry, the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill scored a ticket to St. Croix for President Biden to affix his signature at the tropical villa where he’ll ring in the new year.  The White House told NBC News on Thursday that the more than 4,000-page bill was delivered to the 80-year-old president by White House staff on a regularly scheduled commercial flight. It’s unclear if the mammoth piece of legislation was checked or flew carry-on. “Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill,...
Washington Examiner

Biden grants six holiday pardons

President Joe Biden has granted six full pardons this holiday season, including to one active-duty enlisted airman and a domestic abuse survivor. The pardon recipients served their sentences and "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities," according to the White House. Those pardoned include: Gary Parks Davis, 66, of Yuma,...
ARIZONA STATE
Nevada Current

Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is recommending to the Democratic National Committee that South Carolina become the first primary state in the presidential nominating process in 2024, and that New Hampshire and Nevada follow a week later — leaving Iowa out of the early lineup, the Washington Post reported on Thursday night. Georgia and Michigan would follow […] The post Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest appeared first on Nevada Current.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy