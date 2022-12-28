Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
FOX 21 Online
Recent Storms Leave Snowmobile Trails in Poor Condition
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. — The heavy snow and strong winds brought on by December’s winter storms caused downed trees, several power outages, and horrid driving conditions. Another group dealing with Mother Nature’s wrath is snowmobilers, where one club in Douglas County has already spent hundreds of hours cleaning up the trails after the recent storms.
FOX 21 Online
Snowy December Threatens 72-Year-Old Record
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northland has seen a lot of snow this month, including here in Duluth where we need just 1.3 inches of snow in three days to break December’s record. Our mid-December storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow on several of our communities is what put us within striking distance of the record set in 1950 at 44.3 inches. Because of the geography of the area, different parts of Duluth receive different amounts of snowfall, so it is important when comparing to past years, a standard location is used.
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Mountain Busyness Causes Delays
DULUTH, Minn. — Delays and long wait times have been frustrating for some visitors of Spirit Mountain. The hill acknowledges there have been some issues, but that this happens during the busy holiday season. One family who visited Spirit Mountain on Tuesday sent their concerns to the Mayor and...
northernnewsnow.com
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
FOX 21 Online
House Fire In Superior, $50,000 Worth Of Damage
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A structure fire in Superior resulted in $50,000 worth of damage and a family to be without a home for a little while. The Superior Fire Department says just after 11 a.m. Wednesday fire crews responded to a house fire on North 17th Street in Superior with fire coming out of a second story window.
northernnewsnow.com
Bayfield Mayor: No more Viking Cruise stops planned for South Shore
BAYFIELD, WI (Northern News Now) - The Mayor of Bayfield, WI said the Viking cruise line won’t be making any more stops at its port next summer. After including Bayfield as a stop on its Great Lakes voyage from Thunder Bay, Ontario to Milwaukee, WI in 2022, Viking Cruise Lines planned to make three stops at the South Shore city next summer.
boreal.org
Wintry mix ahead for Thursday before snow returns
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 28, 2022. A small system will bring a wintry mix to the Northland Thursday. Freezing drizzle and snow is expected during the day before turning to all snow overnight. Light accumulations of snow are expected, but a glaze of ice can...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth City Hall to Remain Closed Until Next Week Due To Water Leak
DULUTH, Minn. — For the second day in a row, Duluth’s City Hall remained shut down because of a water leak. The city says it will remain closed until at least through next Monday, January 2. The city turned down a request by FOX21 News to be allowed inside and see the damage.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Endangered Animals of MN Paintings on Display at Zeitgeist
DULUTH, Minn. — Local Artist, Adam Swanson, presents a collection of the federal and state listed Endangered Animals in Minnesota. Swanson hopes to use his art to bring awareness to endangered wildlife species. Here’s a clip of his interview on the FOX21 morning show on Thursday. You can...
northernnewsnow.com
One hurt in crash that closed I-35 ramp at Midway Road
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash has closed traffic on Midway Road at the I-35 overpass. It happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Few details were immediately available, but the southbound I-35 off ramp was closed for a time, as was traffic on Midway Road. No word on...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth XC Candlelight Ski Event
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance held their social event in a unique way Tuesday with a candlelight ski at the Lester-Amity Chalet. The family-friendly event is the first of three that will be put on this winter. Those who attended were able to check out the chalet, ski the double-O loop lit by luminaries, demo skis, eat food, and raffle for prizes.
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Mountain Opens Tubing Hill For Winter
DULUTH, Minn. — Spirit Mountain opened its tubing hills on Tuesday, just in time for kids on winter break from school. Tubing is open at the resort on weekdays for the holiday break, but will then switch over to only being open on the weekends afterward. If you go...
FOX 21 Online
USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone. A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays. To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: C-E-C Boys Claim Heritage Holiday Inn Classic Title, North Shore Falls
DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team claimed the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic title on Thursday, defeating Park of Cottage Grove 5 to 2. The Lumberjacks were led by Patrick Dunaiski, who had two goals in the victory. C-E-C (6-2) will next host Mounds View on January 2nd. In other...
FOX 21 Online
Teens Get Into Fight Involving Knife In Morgan Park After Underage Drinking
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say teens who were underage drinking got into a fight in Morgan Park on Thursday evening, and one was armed with a knife. It happened at 6:30 p.m. and involved a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl. The 17-year-old girl was...
boreal.org
Woman found dead with no shoes or jacket after being reported missing in Duluth
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Duluth was found dead on Friday. Duluth Police Department confirmed Friday evening that the body of Diane Poole had been found, with no foul play suspected. Poole, who suffers from dementia, had been reported missing having last been seen in the area of Mesaba...
