Annie Mae Ener, 75, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, was born on Saturday, March 1, 1947, in Carlise, Texas to Dan Taylor Barnett and Annie Lee (Caswell) Barnett, both of whom have preceded in death. Annie was also preceded in death by loving husband of 59 years, Troy Ener, Sr., brothers, LB Barnett and Maurice Barnett, nephew, Grady B Ener, Brother-n-law Terry Emery. Left to cherish her memory is her sister Kay Barnett Emery and brothers Leon Barnett and Ricky Bickford loving daughters and sons, Dorma Young and husband David, Troy Ener Jr and wife Karen, Roy Ener and wife Suzie, Krystal Ener, Brandi Sayyah and husband Eddie; grandchildren, Justin Ener and wife Vanessa, Brandon Ener and wife Hannah, Kelby Ener and wife Stephanie, Danielle Middleton, Joshua Ener, Timothy Alguire and wife Carlee, Trey Alguire and wife Dakota; great-grandchildren, Caiden Yarbrough, Carlye Yarbrough, Magen Lawson, Justin Ener, Samuel Ener, Troy Ener, Taylynn Middleton, McKenslee Alguire, Dawson Alguire, Kennedy Alguire; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family and treasured friends. Pallbearers: Troy Ener Jr, Roy Ener, Caiden Yarbrough, Brandon Ener, Kelby Ener and Justin Ener. Honorary Pallbearers; Josh Ener, Trey Alguire, Kenneth Ener, Ray Emery and Carlos Alfaro.

