bluebonnetnews.com
Wendy’s opening in Dayton this Friday
With revitalized decor, comfortable seating and other amenities, customers will enjoy a stunning new Wendy’s® experience when they visit our brand-new restaurant at 502 Highway 90 in Dayton, Texas. District Manager Vickye Peck and the rest of the Houston team, including Director of Area Operations Teresa Sheppard, are...
bluebonnetnews.com
Local foster children benefit from Crosby Church’s clothing donation
Future and current foster children in Liberty and Chambers counties will benefit from a huge clothing donation to the Rainbow Room in Liberty from Crosby Church. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Crosby Church provided two huge boxes containing an estimated 500 pieces of new clothing items to the Rainbow Room in Liberty.
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
kjas.com
Livingston restaurant destroyed by fire
Fire has destroyed a restaurant in Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting that the blaze began at about 10:40 Wednesday night in the kitchen of “The Mason Jar”, located on South Point Drive, which is where Highway 59 and Business 59 converge. The report cited witnesses as saying...
thevindicator.com
Changes coming for LCSO top brass
LIBERTY – There have been several retirement announcements to end the year at the Liberty County Sheriff ’s Offi ce, and the most recent retirement of Chief Deputy Don Neyland is being felt. Sheriff Bobby Rader believes that Neyland has been an integral member of the leadership team...
bluebonnetnews.com
Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
bluebonnetnews.com
Thomas “Tommy” Dewayne Hanks
Thomas “Tommy” Dewayne Hanks, 52, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 11, 1970, in Dayton, Texas, to the late Caren Ann Graves and George Thomas Hanks Jr. Tommy pursued many interests, some...
bluebonnetnews.com
Patricia Ann “Patsy” Boucher
Patricia Ann “Patsy” Boucher was born May 25, 1945 in Galveston, Texas to parents, Henry Paul Mansky and Irene Ryan Mansky. She passed away on December 27, 2022 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 77. Patsy loved to cook and enjoyed traveling. She dedicated her life in...
bluebonnetnews.com
Annie Mae Ener
Annie Mae Ener, 75, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, was born on Saturday, March 1, 1947, in Carlise, Texas to Dan Taylor Barnett and Annie Lee (Caswell) Barnett, both of whom have preceded in death. Annie was also preceded in death by loving husband of 59 years, Troy Ener, Sr., brothers, LB Barnett and Maurice Barnett, nephew, Grady B Ener, Brother-n-law Terry Emery. Left to cherish her memory is her sister Kay Barnett Emery and brothers Leon Barnett and Ricky Bickford loving daughters and sons, Dorma Young and husband David, Troy Ener Jr and wife Karen, Roy Ener and wife Suzie, Krystal Ener, Brandi Sayyah and husband Eddie; grandchildren, Justin Ener and wife Vanessa, Brandon Ener and wife Hannah, Kelby Ener and wife Stephanie, Danielle Middleton, Joshua Ener, Timothy Alguire and wife Carlee, Trey Alguire and wife Dakota; great-grandchildren, Caiden Yarbrough, Carlye Yarbrough, Magen Lawson, Justin Ener, Samuel Ener, Troy Ener, Taylynn Middleton, McKenslee Alguire, Dawson Alguire, Kennedy Alguire; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family and treasured friends. Pallbearers: Troy Ener Jr, Roy Ener, Caiden Yarbrough, Brandon Ener, Kelby Ener and Justin Ener. Honorary Pallbearers; Josh Ener, Trey Alguire, Kenneth Ener, Ray Emery and Carlos Alfaro.
fox26houston.com
2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
kjas.com
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Auto-pedestrian fatality on College Street, victim identified
BEAUMONT — Justin Stanford has been identified as the victim of an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night. Stanford attempted to cross College street and was struck by a Dodge Challenger. Stanford died as a result of the impact. Original Reporting:. The Beaumont Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian fatality in...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
mocomotive.com
Come Meet Mr. Squittle at Montgomery County Animal Shelter!
Come Meet Mr. Squittle at Montgomery County Animal Shelter!. Mr. Squittle is going active on the furry version of Linked In. Check out his resume. Seeking a new family in 2023 that values customer service, loyalty and my ball retrieving skills. – 9 years experience in making others smile. -Team…
The Crack Shack updates opening for LaCenterra location in Katy
The Crack Shack will open its first Houston-area chicken restaurant in Katy, at LaCenterra. (Courtesy The Crack Shack) The Crack Shack, a fast-casual chicken restaurant out of San Diego, has updated its opening date in the LaCenterra shopping center to spring 2023. It will be the first Houston-area restaurant for the brand.
Authorities looking for 2 people of interest after Christmas Eve theft at Dollar General
UPDATE: Subjects have been identified. No further information is available at this time. POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities are looking for two people of interest in connection to a theft reported at the Dollar General in Goodrich. The theft happened at the Dollar General on Loop 393 on Christmas Eve, authorities said. They posted […]
mocomotive.com
Houston, Montgomery County police launch efforts to stop New Year’s Eve drunken driving
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Law enforcement agencies throughout the Houston area are launching initiatives aimed at curtailing drunken and impaired driving on New Year’s Eve. From boosting the number of officers and deputies on patrol, to issuing warrants for anyone who refuses to…
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960
Houston authorities are in search of a man who is blamed for robbing another individual who is reported to have just stepped out of a bank after removing funds on November 9, at the Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, near the Willowbrook area.
bluebonnetnews.com
Wreaths Across America honors military veterans
Texas Ram Club – Houston Chapter members recently donated their time and respect to placing wreaths on veteran gravestones at the Houston National Cemetery. Each December club members take part in Wreaths Across America (wreathsacrossamerica.org). Wreaths Across American is carried out at more than 3,700 locations and in all...
