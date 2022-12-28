ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams.

The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies (20-13) with 34 points and six assists, but it was a tough offensive night for his fellow stars. Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2 of 12 shots, and Desmond Bane scored 14 points on 4-for-12 shooting. Dillon Brooks made 3 of 9 shots and finished with seven points.

Duane Washington led the Suns (20-15) with 26 points. All Phoenix starters scored in double figures.

The loss snaps the Grizzlies' seven-game home winning streak.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Grizzlies shift up rotation

The Grizzlies had a healthy roster outside of the absence of Danny Green while recovering from ACL surgery. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins made a rotation change by inserting Ziaire Williams in the game midway through the first quarter when John Konchar normally enters. Konchar came in the game at the beginning of the second quarter when Williams had regularly been entering since his season debut.

The Suns played without key players Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet. Jock Landale joined the starting lineup and gave Phoenix a boost with 12 first-half points. Duane Washington was the thorn in the Grizzlies' side. He had a big night off the bench and led the Suns in scoring with 16 points.

Ja Morant adjusts to Suns defense

The Suns dared Morant to shoot and crowded the paint. Each of his drives to the rim was met by a pack of defenders. Morant had 10 points on 1-of-8 shooting in the first half, then he adjusted. The all-star point guard took and made eight free throws in the third quarter while knocking down two 3-pointers. Morant's big quarter helped the Grizzlies get the game within single digits, but Phoenix pushed its lead back to 17 points at the end of the third quarter.

For the second consecutive game, the Grizzlies didn't have much offensive support for Morant. Jaren Jackson Jr. didn't score his first points until the second quarter. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 12 points at halftime, but he missed both of his third-quarter shots and scored two points off of free throws. He finished with 14 points and was the only non-Morant Grizzlies player to reach double figures.

Shooting concerns arise again

The Grizzlies have been hot and cold from the 3-point line this season, and they're currently in one of their worst stretches. Memphis entered Tuesday's game having made less than 10 3-pointers in three straight games. The shooting struggles continued again against Phoenix. Memphis shot 8-for-30 on 3-pointers. Those numbers can't continue, especially when an opponent gets as hot as the Suns. Phoenix made 17 of 31 3-pointers.

Memphis will head on the road to play the Toronto Raptors. The Grizzlies have lost three of their last four away games, but the Raptors (15-19) are struggling this season. Still, Toronto is 10-7 at home, and forward Pascal Siakam is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

