Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Rockets: Boston’s Defense and a Combined 77 Points from Tatum and Brown Power Third-Straight Victory

LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
NBC Sports
Celtics vs. Clippers takeaways: The Jays win battle of star duos
The Boston Celtics exacted revenge on the Los Angeles Clippers with a hard-fought win on Thursday night. After falling to the Clippers in L.A. earlier this month, the C's treated the TD Garden crowd to a 116-110 triumph in the rematch. The victory extends their win streak to four games and gets the bitter taste out of their mouths from their three-game losing skid to begin the homestand.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence
With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
BREAKING: Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.
Celtics’ Damon Stoudamire Gives Update On Joe Mazzulla’s Eye Injury
BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla will miss his second consecutive game Thursday, but his absence isn’t expected to extend much longer. Damon Stoudamire, who is filling in for Mazzulla, provided an update on the interim coach prior to the Celtics’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla questionable for Clippers game with corneal abrasions
BOSTON — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Clippers because of corneal abrasions, according to the team. Mazzulla suffered the injury during a recent pickup game, which also forced him to sit out Tuesday’s win over the Rockets. Mazzulla was a late...
Wichita Eagle
Frustrations Grow For Raptors After Loss to Grizzlies: Effort Level Was ‘Pretty Unacceptable’
In theory, the Toronto Raptors' offense should work. View the original article to see embedded media. The half-court offense was never supposed to be good, but the idea was Toronto could make do with elite offensive rebounding and a ton of transition opportunities. The formula for victory has never been that complicated: create chaos, run in transition, and win the possession battle. It's a philosophy that proved successful for large swaths of last season and has been the foundation of everything the Memphis Grizzlies have done this season.
Clippers And Celtics Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Waive Justin Champagnie
Justin Champagnie's time with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. View the original article to see embedded media. The organization has waived the 6-foot-6 forward, the team announced Thursday. The decision comes just days before Champagnie's contract was set to become fully guaranteed this weekend. Champagnie was never...
NBA Fans Demand The Lakers Make A Trade After LeBron James' 47-Point Performance: "Dr. Buss Would’ve Done It 20 Games Ago"
NBA fans want the Los Angeles Lakers to make trades to help LeBron James after his 47-point explosion against the Atlanta Hawks.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: James Harden Could Pass on Long-Term Deals?
James Harden’s future with the Philadelphia 76ers is in question. Not specifically because ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the ten-time All-Star is “mulling” a potential return to the Houston Rockets in the offseason, but simply because the star guard decided to sign a one-plus-one deal with the Sixers over the summer.
NBC Sports
Tatum earns No. 2 spot on Celtics' all-time 3-point list
Only one player in Boston Celtics history has made more 3-pointers than Jayson Tatum. With his first made 3 of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tatum passed Antoine Walker for second place on the franchise's all-time 3-point list with 938. Paul Pierce owns the No. 1 spot, and he will for a while with 1,823.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: The Robert Williams Effect is lifting Celtics to new heights
The Boston Celtics built the best record in basketball behind a historically-paced offense while Robert Williams III was rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, and yet they’ve become even more enjoyable to watch since his return. Call it the Time Lord Effect. Williams III is unlike any other player on...
chatsports.com
Pair of Celtics out tonight due to non-COVID illness
Tonight the Celtics host the Los Angeles Clippers for their final game of the 2022 calendar year, as well as the last game of this extended homestand. They will have to play this one without two of their guys. #NEBHInjuryReport update:. Malcolm Brogdon - OUT. Danilo Gallinari - OUT. Blake...
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic nets another triple-double, Mavs down Rockets
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
