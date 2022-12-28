I imagine this conversation between Luke Bryan and his mom is a lot like the one a lot of mothers would have if they thought potentially lewd or explicit photos of their sons were about to hit the internet. Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, has been recently sharing hilarious footage from her 12 Days of Pranksmas campaign. This time she and her accomplices prank phone call the country music superstar’s mother. They convince her that some assumedly intimately unflattering photos of her son are about to post in the tabloids. Luke Bryans’s mom proceeds to immediately call her son. She then just completely unloads on him in a hilarious tirade about the scary thought of his junk mail potentially going public.

8 DAYS AGO