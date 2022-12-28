Read full article on original website
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on. After two decades of cows on parade in downtown Brattleboro, the Strolling of the Heifers is a thing of the past. However, its legacy of connecting people to the food they eat lives on. Friday Weathercast. Updated:...
Rutland City Police warn of increase in car thefts
A spokesperson for Rutland City Police said the number of cars stolen around the city has skyrocketed in recent weeks.
Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation
Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
VT woman charged after Dorset hit-and-run
A Manchester, Vermont woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court—Criminal Division in February after she allegedly backed into a truck and drove off.
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
Suspect in multiple Brattleboro burglaries faces judge
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An alleged repeat burglar faced a Vermont judge on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation. Tuesday, police arrested James Owens, 37, of Brattleboro, who they say is responsible for burglaries at nine different Brattleboro businesses in just the last week. Police say he smashed windows at places...
Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Stolen cars, thefts and similar crimes have shot up in Rutland City
Rutland City’s crime data shows a rise in every single metric when compared to the five-year average, but property crimes have risen most. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stolen cars, thefts and similar crimes have shot up in Rutland City.
Officials saddened by death of ‘model inmate’ in Manchester – 10 days after release
OSSIPEE, NH — In October, she was feted by county officials and state Sen. Jeb Bradley as a model inmate at the Carroll County Jail. On Christmas Eve, she was found dead in a tent outside a homeless shelter in Manchester. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, was transferred...
Holyoke Police looking for check cashing suspect
The Holyoke Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in a check cashing scheme.
Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
Good Samaritan lauded for saving lives of 2 police officers in Springfield; suspect charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Pedro Perez was driving by when he saw the Springfield police officer in distress and struggling with an armed robbery suspect on Chapin Terrace shortly after noon on Tuesday. The officer was trying to apprehend the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, police said. Perez...
Single-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
NH woman charged after newborn is found in the woods
A New Hampshire mother is charged after police found the woman's newborn baby boy in the woods.
Amherst father changes plea to guilty in infant’s death
An Amherst man has changed his plea to guilty for a charge in connection to the death of his four-month-old baby that died after being given adult sleep medication.
2022 End of the Year Review
JAN. 5 – Rockingham, Saxtons River Support Grant to study fire departments. ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – In a Rockingham Selectboard meeting, the board agreed to match a $5,000 contribution that the Saxtons River Village had also contributed in order to apply for a federal grant that will study the operations of three local fire departments.
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
