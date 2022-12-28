ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

mychamplainvalley.com

Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation

Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
NEWPORT, NH
WCAX

Suspect in multiple Brattleboro burglaries faces judge

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An alleged repeat burglar faced a Vermont judge on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation. Tuesday, police arrested James Owens, 37, of Brattleboro, who they say is responsible for burglaries at nine different Brattleboro businesses in just the last week. Police say he smashed windows at places...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
nbcboston.com

Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontjournal.com

2022 End of the Year Review

JAN. 5 – Rockingham, Saxtons River Support Grant to study fire departments. ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – In a Rockingham Selectboard meeting, the board agreed to match a $5,000 contribution that the Saxtons River Village had also contributed in order to apply for a federal grant that will study the operations of three local fire departments.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022

‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on. After two decades of cows on parade in downtown Brattleboro, the Strolling of the Heifers is a thing of the past. However, its legacy of connecting people to the food they eat lives on. Updated: 4 hours...
VERMONT STATE

