Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team
Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
Bills and Bengals Will Wear Coolest Uniform Matchup of the Season
The Buffalo Bills will be looking to hold the lead as the number one seed in the AFC this Monday night, when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. The Bills will clinch the AFC's number one seed with two wins to close the season. They can also win the AFC if they win one of the last two games, with the Kansas City City Chiefs losing one of their final two matchups.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN's Predictions for Monday Night Football
ESPN's Football Power Index delivered quite the bold prediction for Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil plans return to Arrowhead
The Kansas City Chiefs name former head coach and NFL Hall of Famer, Dick Vermeil, as the Drum Honoree for the Jan. 1 game against the Broncos.
The fallout from Myles Garrett’s benching, Deshaun Watson’s progress and what went wrong vs. the Saints: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns benched Myles Garrett and fined him following an issue with him properly communicating with the team while sick last week. Garrett sat out the first series of the Browns’ loss to New Orleans. What’s the fallout, if any, from the benching?. Mary Kay...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow
The wide receiver actually did buy Burrow's clothes this time.
Yardbarker
Jets could make blockbuster trade with Raiders to secure quarterback position
One highly-discussed option at quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason is nine-year veteran, Derek Carr. Now, he is essentially a lock to be available, whether it be through a trade or as a free agent if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately release him. Earlier today, the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement
The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
NBC Sports
Broncos owner Greg Penner: New head coach will report to me, not George Paton
Broncos owner Greg Penner is making clear that he’s calling the shots on the team’s next head coach. Although Penner expressed confidence in General Manager George Paton and said Paton will be heavily involved, Penner said that overseeing the next head coach will fall to the owner in Denver going forward.
Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back
Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
Look: J.J. Watt Reveals Hilarious Retirement Message He Received From Teammate
The Arizona Cardinals haven't made many positive headlines this season, but the Kliff Kingsbury-coached squad has had the privilege of rostering J.J. Watt for his final NFL season. Watt's many on-field accomplishments are perhaps overshadowed by his prolific philanthropic successes. It's no ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
