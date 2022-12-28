ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

semoball.com

BCT: East Prairie advances to 5th place game; Portageville eliminated

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — East Prairie advanced to the final day of the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Tournament with a 61-45 win over South Pemiscot on Thursday, Dec. 29. The ninth-seeded Eagles (6-4) will face second-seeded Bernie (8-1) in the fifth-place game at 4:30 p.m., while the 12th-seeded Bulldogs (3-5) were eliminated from the tournament.
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
semoball.com

Charleston salvages Christmas Tournament experience, takes third place

After failing to defend their Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament title, the Charleston Blue Jays rebounded with an 84-55 win over Advance to take third place on Thursday in the Show Me Center. “Coming off a tough loss [Wednesday], I liked the way we came out and played,” Charleston head coach...
CHARLESTON, MO
semoball.com

Power 8: Malden joins ranks of area’s best

We return for Week Three of the new Power 8 poll — a ranking based on pure performance and not what classification, sport or gender. Feedback will always be welcome and can be directed to sports@darnews.com. Movement was limited since last week, but still, some slight variations to the...
MALDEN, MO
semoball.com

Doniphan downs Kennett in Bloomfield semifinals

BLOOMFIELD - Despite bench depth, immense talent and inspired coaching, the Kennett Indians were bested Thursday by a more-than prepared Doniphan Dons team 75-59 in the semifinals round of the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Tournament. Kennett Head Coach Noll Billings didn't mince words after the standing-room only contest. "We stunk,"...
DONIPHAN, MO
semoball.com

Indians hold off Charleston, 43-41, move into familiar championship matchup

Charleston did everything it could to avenge its previous loss against Jackson, fighting back to tie the game at 39-39 with just minutes left. Neither team could buy a bucket, as the teams combined for just one 3-pointer made for the entire game. Jackson, however, emerged victorious as the Indians nailed their late free throws in order to advance to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament game.
CHARLESTON, MO
semoball.com

Kennett upsets undefeated Bernie to advance to Bloomfield final four

BLOOMFIELD - The field house was rockin' when Kennett came knockin' Wednesday at the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Basketball Tournament. Head Coach Noll Billings' seventh-seeded Indians squeaked past Coach Jason Long's second-seeded, and previously undefeated, Bernie Mules by just four points, 87-83, in what some might call the Tristan Johnson show.
BLOOMFIELD, MO
semoball.com

PB Showdown: Mules come up just short despite furious rally, will play for seventh

In sports, a defeat can hinge on what a team doesn’t do right or how the opponent can do everything so much better. It’s the difference between a loss and being beaten. Then comes the most important thing — the reaction — and it really matters less that the Poplar Bluff Mules fell 75-69 Thursday night in the consolation semifinal against Little Rock Christian at the Poplar Bluff Showdown.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Woodland outlasts Oak Ridge to claim 5th place

The Woodland Cardinals survived a late flurry by the Oak Ridge Blue Jays to win 65-62 and claim 5th place in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Cardinals coach Shawn Kinder said his team was feeling the effects of playing four games in four days down the stretch. “I feel like...
OAK RIDGE, MO
semoball.com

Cardinals ground Eagles move to 5th Place game

Brayden Hastings put up 16 points to lead the way for Woodland in a 66-51 victory over Oran in the fifth-place semifinal of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at the Show Me Center. Senior Jarid Frymire scored 13 points and freshman Korbin Kinder scored 12 points for the...
ORAN, MO
semoball.com

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: Dexter, Malden roll into semis; Kennett upsets Bernie

BLOOMFIELD — The Dexter Bearcats showed East Prairie why they are the top seed in the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament in their quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. The Bearcats scored 14 out of 15 points to close the first half on the way to a 59-23 win over the ninth-seeded Eagles in the the tournament's first quarterfinal of the day.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Sikeston cruises past Lutheran-St. Charles in St. Dominic Tournament

O’FALLON, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs advanced to the championship bracket of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament with an 84-69 victory over Lutheran-St. Charles on Tuesday night at St. Dominic High School. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs will take on top-seeded Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Mules can’t keep momentum, fall in Showdown opener

Poplar Bluff boys basketball had to be feeling good about itself after a 2-0 trip north 12 days ago at the Route 66 Shootout. That momentum looked to have carried over in the Mules first game of the 35th annual Poplar Bluff Basketball Showdown Wednesday night. The Mules came out...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

TRC baseball, softball teams gear up for opening day

With the preseason set to get rolling in the next few weeks, both the baseball and softball programs at Three Rivers College enter the 2023 campaign with high optimism of potential big seasons spurred on by improvement of areas of importance and some of the freshmen talents that has arrived on campus.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gary Inman – Service 1pm 12/30/22

Gary Inman of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Gary Inman will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO

