A HOLIDAY CLASSIC:Top-seeded Bearcats turn back Malden upset bid to earn spot in finals
BLOOMFIELD — The Dexter Bearcats survived a last-second 3-point attempt that bounced off the rim to defeat the Malden Green Wave 55-53 in the first semifinal game of the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament on Thursday. The Bearcats will play for the tournament championship at 8:30 p.m. Friday against Doniphan, who...
BCT: East Prairie advances to 5th place game; Portageville eliminated
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — East Prairie advanced to the final day of the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Tournament with a 61-45 win over South Pemiscot on Thursday, Dec. 29. The ninth-seeded Eagles (6-4) will face second-seeded Bernie (8-1) in the fifth-place game at 4:30 p.m., while the 12th-seeded Bulldogs (3-5) were eliminated from the tournament.
Charleston salvages Christmas Tournament experience, takes third place
After failing to defend their Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament title, the Charleston Blue Jays rebounded with an 84-55 win over Advance to take third place on Thursday in the Show Me Center. “Coming off a tough loss [Wednesday], I liked the way we came out and played,” Charleston head coach...
Power 8: Malden joins ranks of area’s best
We return for Week Three of the new Power 8 poll — a ranking based on pure performance and not what classification, sport or gender. Feedback will always be welcome and can be directed to sports@darnews.com. Movement was limited since last week, but still, some slight variations to the...
Doniphan downs Kennett in Bloomfield semifinals
BLOOMFIELD - Despite bench depth, immense talent and inspired coaching, the Kennett Indians were bested Thursday by a more-than prepared Doniphan Dons team 75-59 in the semifinals round of the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Tournament. Kennett Head Coach Noll Billings didn't mince words after the standing-room only contest. "We stunk,"...
Sikeston falls to top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt South in St. Dominic tourney semifinal
O’FALLON, Mo. – At one time, the Sikeston Bulldogs dominated the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament, winning the championship eight out of nine years from 2010-2018, but for the fourth straight year the Bulldogs will not be holding the championship plaque. This time it was top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt South...
Indians hold off Charleston, 43-41, move into familiar championship matchup
Charleston did everything it could to avenge its previous loss against Jackson, fighting back to tie the game at 39-39 with just minutes left. Neither team could buy a bucket, as the teams combined for just one 3-pointer made for the entire game. Jackson, however, emerged victorious as the Indians nailed their late free throws in order to advance to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament game.
Kennett upsets undefeated Bernie to advance to Bloomfield final four
BLOOMFIELD - The field house was rockin' when Kennett came knockin' Wednesday at the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Basketball Tournament. Head Coach Noll Billings' seventh-seeded Indians squeaked past Coach Jason Long's second-seeded, and previously undefeated, Bernie Mules by just four points, 87-83, in what some might call the Tristan Johnson show.
PB Showdown: Mules come up just short despite furious rally, will play for seventh
In sports, a defeat can hinge on what a team doesn’t do right or how the opponent can do everything so much better. It’s the difference between a loss and being beaten. Then comes the most important thing — the reaction — and it really matters less that the Poplar Bluff Mules fell 75-69 Thursday night in the consolation semifinal against Little Rock Christian at the Poplar Bluff Showdown.
Woodland outlasts Oak Ridge to claim 5th place
The Woodland Cardinals survived a late flurry by the Oak Ridge Blue Jays to win 65-62 and claim 5th place in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Cardinals coach Shawn Kinder said his team was feeling the effects of playing four games in four days down the stretch. “I feel like...
Cardinals ground Eagles move to 5th Place game
Brayden Hastings put up 16 points to lead the way for Woodland in a 66-51 victory over Oran in the fifth-place semifinal of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at the Show Me Center. Senior Jarid Frymire scored 13 points and freshman Korbin Kinder scored 12 points for the...
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: Dexter, Malden roll into semis; Kennett upsets Bernie
BLOOMFIELD — The Dexter Bearcats showed East Prairie why they are the top seed in the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament in their quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. The Bearcats scored 14 out of 15 points to close the first half on the way to a 59-23 win over the ninth-seeded Eagles in the the tournament's first quarterfinal of the day.
COLUMN: Christmas Tournament consolation finals are the small schools' time to shine
After 22 games of basketball at the Show Me Center, the next four games in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday will be with hardware on the line. Basketball Armageddon will take place at 7:30 p.m. when Cape Central and Jackson renew their rivalry in the first championship game matchup since 2018.
Sikeston cruises past Lutheran-St. Charles in St. Dominic Tournament
O’FALLON, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs advanced to the championship bracket of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament with an 84-69 victory over Lutheran-St. Charles on Tuesday night at St. Dominic High School. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs will take on top-seeded Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Mules can’t keep momentum, fall in Showdown opener
Poplar Bluff boys basketball had to be feeling good about itself after a 2-0 trip north 12 days ago at the Route 66 Shootout. That momentum looked to have carried over in the Mules first game of the 35th annual Poplar Bluff Basketball Showdown Wednesday night. The Mules came out...
Silman’s 33 points sends Advance to first Christmas Tournament semifinal since 2016
After upsetting Notre Dame in the first round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, the Scott City Rams felt like this was their year. But the Advance Hornets reminded the Rams who the true team of destiny is. Led by Colton Silman’s 33 points, Advance scrapped Scott City 73-42 on...
Meadow Heights outlasts Chaffee, reaches Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament 9th Place game
Meadow Heights senior Will Green scored 21 points to help the Panthers grab a 64-61 win over Chaffee in the consolation semifinal round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at the Show Me Center. Braeden Hays scored 16 points and Koby Cook scored 14 points for the Panthers.
TRC baseball, softball teams gear up for opening day
With the preseason set to get rolling in the next few weeks, both the baseball and softball programs at Three Rivers College enter the 2023 campaign with high optimism of potential big seasons spurred on by improvement of areas of importance and some of the freshmen talents that has arrived on campus.
Oak Ridge bounces back to beat Scott City, advances to 5th Place game
Ty Wilson and Camren Volz combined for 45 points in the Oak Ridge Blue Jays’ 66-55 win over the Scott City Rams on Wednesday afternoon at the Show Me Center. Blue Jays coach Cody Bova had high praise for Wilson for leading the charge with 23 points. “Ty had...
Gary Inman – Service 1pm 12/30/22
Gary Inman of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Gary Inman will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
