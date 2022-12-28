Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Mizuno Launches “Fishermen Pack” Kizuna Sneaker Collection
Having unveiled its Yuthanan-shot FW22 campaign, Mizuno drops the highly-anticipated “Fishermen Pack” Kizuna sneaker collection. Inspired by the tranquility of water, particularly the coastal towns of Japan, the curated series is comprised of a trio of the brand’s signature silhouettes with elevated updates. As the name suggests, the collection takes notes from the picturesque fishing village of Ine Bay, northern Kyoto, and includes “Deep Sea Blue” and “Foam White” color palettes as well as unique design details.
hypebeast.com
Dior Adds Protective Shrouds to Its B31 Footwear Model
You can tell that footwear has been one of ‘s primary focuses in recent memory just be the sheer volume of various installments that it has revealed in this latter half of the year. The French fashion house debuted collaborative kicks alongside Tremaine Emory‘s Denim Tears imprint, and now it’s showing off forthcoming B31 makeups that are modified with protective shrouds.
hypebeast.com
Power Meets Passion in G-SHOCK's New Ignite Red Series
G-SHOCK has launched its Ignite Red series starring four flagship models, reimagined in the brand’s classic black and red hues. The choice of colors not only serves as an homage to G-SHOCK’s roots but also poses as symbols of strength and passion. The new collection features some of...
hypebeast.com
Marni Unveils Its "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
After reuniting with Uniqlo for a collaborative collection and releasing Vol.1 of its SS23 collection, Marni is cat-walking its way back into the spotlight to unveil its new “Year of the Rabbit” capsule to celebrate Chinese New Year. Much like its last CNY range, this newest line is also made alongside a creative as it has tapped Italian artist Flaminia Veronesi.
hypebeast.com
GOOPiMADE and WILDTHINGS JAPAN Collide for "The WILD GENERATION" Collection
Following its entry into Tokyo Fashion Week, Taiwan’s GOOPiMADE has now teamed up with WILDTHINGS JAPAN for an outdoors-focused collaboration. Dubbed the “The WILD GENERATION” collection, the Taipei to Tokyo collaboration combines the high-quality fabric sources and functional designs of WILDTHINGS JAPAN with GOOPiMADE’s outlining panels developed through cutting expertise and attention to detail.
pocketnow.com
VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED Smart TV is now 46 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a huge last-second Christmas discount
Commercially released in early 2022 alongside its little and big brothers, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ was massively discounted on several different occasions over the last few months by both Samsung itself and retailers like Woot. But if you refused to jump through the device manufacturer's various hoops and also...
Phone Arena
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
Samsung Galaxy S23 colors just leaked — here's the new options
The main color options for the three handsets in the Galaxy S23 have been leaked, giving us some idea of the full choice of hues for the range.
hypebeast.com
OAMC Returns With Second Season of its Re:Work Collection
Returning with the second season of OAMC Re:Work, OAMC once again shared its artisanal approach through dye, detail, and shape. The line’s process sees ready-made items taken apart, refitted, adjusted, constructed, and overdyed. Vintage military blankets are printed with camouflage motifs and overdyed to create new garment shapes, while...
Digital Trends
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Previews Season 25 Collection for SS23
With 2023 on the horizon, Human Made previews its Season 25 Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Highlighted in the first drop of the new year are new Crystal Heart T-shirts arriving as luxurious online exclusives. Available in light and dark colorways, the tees feature sparkling branded heart logos finished in high-quality rhinestones....
hypebeast.com
Demue Crafts Carbon Fiber Version of the G-SHOCK DW-5600
Demue has switched things up from its customary silver G-SHOCK builds for a more technical release in Carbon. Made for the DW-5600, this upgrade is constructed out of compressed and heat-treated carbon fiber. Non-magnetic and corrosion-resistant, this case will not deteriorate under ultraviolet light, eliminating the need for a surface...
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Smart Home Sensor
Samsung has steadily risen in popularity over the years to become one of the most sought-after Android phone brands. In fact, according to Statista, the South Korean-based company has supplied a whopping 275 million smartphones globally in 2021 alone. As of the third quarter of 2022, Samsung represents 21.2% of all smartphones shipped globally.
Lenovo Announces New ThinkVision Monitors Including 49-inch Dual QHD Monster
The ThinkVision P32p-30 and ThinkVision P49w-30 will arrive next spring, priced from $999.
notebookcheck.net
First Galaxy S23 series promotional image reveals design and colorways of Samsung's next-gen flagships
Samsung is rumored to be planning its next Unpacked event for the first week of February. The company will debut the Galaxy S23 series at said event, and while "official" leaks of the phones have proven elusive, that looks to have changed now. As revealed by 91Mobiles, a promotional image...
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP x Marni Collaboration Surfaces
Early images of a collaboration between the workwear subdivision Carhartt WIP and Italian fashion house Marni have surfaced. Having introduced workwear suits earlier this year in collaboration with Kunichi Nomura, Carhartt is seen experimenting with elevated forms yet again as the brand works with creative director Francesco Risso for a vibrant mashup.
