Woman charged with murder in Hoover High student’s death booked into Fresno jail

A 39-year-old Fresno woman was booked into the Fresno County jail Tuesday, charged with murder in connection with the death of a Hoover High School student.

Lisa Ellen Spoors is accused of driving under the influence of a prescription drug on Oct. 4 and leaving the scene after striking 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. as he was crossing the road in front of the school at First and Barstow avenues. Investigators have said Spoors returned to the crash scene about 20 minutes after the collision.

Al-Hakim Jr. died about a week after the crash.

Spoors faces a murder charge because she was previously convicted in California in 2008 of driving under the influence. She is also charged by District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp with driving under the influence of a drug causing great bodily injury and failure to perform a duty following a collision causing death.