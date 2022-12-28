Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Mustangs fall just short of comeback vs Cougars
CAR 9 23 14 12 — 58 FC 14 9 10 24 — 57 FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Griffin Viney 9-13 4-4 23, Eli Harshbarger 2-5 0-1 4, Austin Kuns 2-8 0-2 5, Owen Duff 3-6 1-2 9, Jake Skinner 4-6 0-1 9, Chris Huerta 2-11 2-4 8, Noah Falkenberg 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 22-50 7-14 58.
Journal Review
Chargers complete first day of annual Holiday Duals
LINDEN — It’s an annual tradition at the end of December at North Montgomery. The Chargers hosted their Holiday Wrestling Duals Thursday as they welcomed 15 other schools to North Montgomery. Thursday featured a dual style meet and the Chargers went 2-3 on the day as they opened up the day falling to eventual champion Rochester 70-12. In the second match of the day against Noblesville, the Millers bested the Chargers 60-22 and in their final pool match of the morning North picked up their first win of the day defeating Lapel 60-18. In the consolation matches, the Chargers picked up their second win of the day defeating West Vigo. The two teams tied at 42-42 but due to forfeit criteria the Chargers were awarded the win. Against North Central in their final match of the day, the Chargers fell 40-30 as they ended up placing 10th.
nwi.life
Nationally televised high school basketball returns to La Porte Civic next week
High school hoops fans should gear up for the Region’s biggest sporting event next week, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. The NIBC La Porte Invitational returns for its second year Thursday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Jan. 7 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. This three-day, nationally televised basketball showcase will feature 10 of the best high school programs in the nation, with 30 of ESPN’s top-ranked recruits. Dermody said this event is an opportunity to see the future talent of the NCAA and NBA right here in La Porte.
Bloomfield 57, South 54 in OT
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bloomfield Cardinals advance to the championship game with a 57-54 win over Terre Haute South. Peter Combs finished with 24 points to lead the Cardinals. Zayvion Baker had 27 for the Braves. Bloomfield will play Linton for the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Championship Thursday night at 7:30pm.
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Plummer, former Purdue quarterback, announces ACC transfer destination
Jack Plummer, who spent 4 seasons on the Purdue roster before transferring to Cal, hit the transfer portal once more after the 2022 season. On Wednesday, via a Twitter post, he announced his latest stop: Louisville, where he’ll reunite with Jeff Brohm. Plummer initially signed with Purdue out of...
How does Indiana basketball start 2023 with a road win against Iowa?
Indiana basketball has a 12-day break from game action before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes on January 5, 2023, resuming conference play. The last time the Hoosiers faced the Hawkeyes, Indiana and Iowa were playing for the right to go to the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Tommy Devito waiver for NCAA eligibility denied
TAMPA Fl. (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito spoke to the media for the first time since he applied a waiver to get another year of eligibility. Devito said the waiver was not approved. “There were highs and lows at first, it was kind of like probably not, couple weeks later it was like we’re […]
Journal Review
James David ‘Dave’ ‘Meathead’ Mitton
James David “Dave” “Meathead” Mitton, 69, of Williamsport passed away at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Compassus Inpatient Care, Indianapolis, from complications of a stroke. He was born Dec. 1, 1953, at Danville, Illinois, son of the late James and Dorothy Ingalsbe Mitton. He...
Journal Review
Joseph Alan Lewis
Joseph Alan Lewis, 68, of Rockville and formerly of Veedersburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at The Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care in Terre Haute. Joe was born Aug. 30, 1954, at Indianapolis, the son of Lonnie Lee Lewis and Patricia Louise (Minton) Henderson. He married Debra S. Brewer on Feb. 17, 1979, they were married 38 years prior to their divorce.
Journal Review
Stephen Lidester
Stephen Lidester of rural Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, at home. He was 66. Steve worked at Pool’s for 18 years and then at Thrifty, later working several years at Nissan in Lafayette. He liked watching sports, especially IU basketball, NASCAR and IndyCar, attending the 500 every year. He was also a big Yankees fan. He had extensive knowledge of sports statistics and trivia. He had been working to restore his ’65 Chevy.
Journal Review
Stella May Franklin
Stella May Franklin passed away Dec. 24, 2022, at The Waters of Covington, with family at her side. She was born Oct. 20, 1939, at Crawfordsville, to Ernest and Betty (Conkright) Black. Stella married the love of her life, Herbert Franklin, on Aug. 10, 1957, at Crawfordsville. She worked at...
Journal Review
Helen J. Brown
Helen J. Brown of Darlington passed away Tuesday night, Dec. 27, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. She was 76 years old. Mrs. Brown loved flowers, children, and collecting antiques. Mostly, she loved spending time with her family. She worked in the public for several years, but her last job was the one she loved the most, a bus driver for North Montgomery schools.
Journal Review
Dennis Lee Waltz
Dennis Lee Waltz, 69, of Crawfordsville passed away the morning of Dec. 23, 2022, at I.U. Health West Hospital. He was born June 3, 1953, at Martinsville, and was a son of the late William Lee and Clara I. (Malicoat) Waltz. He grew up in Danville, Indiana, and graduated from Danville Community High School with the class of ‘72. Dennis worked several years with RR Donnelly & Sons, out of Crawfordsville, as a bindry worker, and later, a painter with Phoenix Fabricators in Avon. Dennis enjoyed fishing and hunting, and playing softball and bowling.
Journal Review
Eleanor Lee Mitchell
Eleanor Lee Mitchell, 83, of Crawfordsville and formerly of Veedersburg, passed away at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. Eleanor was born Sept. 23, 1939, at Hillsboro, the daughter of Clarence Minnick and Mae (Henson) Minnick Keller. She married Forrest Richard Mitchell in April 1958. He preceded her in death July 14, 1998.
Journal Review
Heyboer named to Muskingum Dean’s List
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Hannah Heyboer of Jamestown has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
Journal Review
Shirley Jean VanCleave
Shirley Jean VanCleave of Crawfordsville passed away Monday night at Ben-Hur Health. She was 74. Mrs. VanCleave was a member of Grace & Mercy. She loved going to church, singing, playing the piano and loved children. She attended school at Russellville. Born April 22, 1948, at Crawfordsville, she was the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
