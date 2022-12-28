Read full article on original website
Related
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers
Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Why Southwest is melting down
A punishing winter storm that dumped multiple feet of snow across much of America led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. By Monday, air travel was more or less back to normal -- unless you booked your holiday travel with Southwest Airlines.
Under US Law, Southwest Passengers Seeking Compensation Could Be Stranded All Over Again
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
Southwest Airlines under investigation as more flights canceled after storm
Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again on Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the US, and the federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers. A day after most US airlines had recovered...
What the Hell Is Going on Over at Southwest Airlines?
As you may already be aware, Southwest has, at the time of writing, already canceled more than 2,500 flights on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cancellations since Monday to well north of 5,400. Further, according to Flight Aware, 62% of Wednesday’s schedule has already been axed and View From the Wing‘s Gary Leff says they may not operate more than a third of their flights through end of the year. But there’s still a lot to unpack here, so in the event this is news to you, here’s what you need to know.
Southwest Airlines Refusal to Code Share and Do Interline Agreements Is Unique - JetBlue, Frontier & Spirit Have Them
Southwest Airlines is coming under increasing scrutiny and criticism for not only how it is canceling its flights but also its lack of code share and interline agreements with other major airlines.
US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will examine whether Southwest is following its customer service plan after holiday travel meltdown.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminds Southwest Airlines CEO that thousands of stranded travelers are entitled to meal and hotel vouchers
Pete Buttigieg told CNN that the Department of Transportation would hold Southwest accountable for its commitments to customers.
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
AOL Corp
Southwest promises refunds as airline sees 'certain' financial impact
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines promised to reimburse passengers for expenses such as hotels and car rentals in addition to refunding tickets after it canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm and said there would be a still-undetermined hit to its earnings. "There'll certainly be an impact to...
A couple say they drove for 18 hours on Christmas Eve to catch an alternative flight after their Southwest flight was canceled
"There's no amount of money they could give us to make us fly Southwest again," the passenger told CNBC.
Refunds Put Southwest Airlines Customer Service to Test
Southwest Airlines is inviting customers to send it requests for refunds and reimbursement of alternate travel expenses. The beleaguered airline has set up a page on its website for customers to submit requests for refunds for canceled flights as well as for related expenses, it said in a Thursday (Dec. 29) update.
What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos
Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
Flight fare prices skyrocketed following Southwest's meltdown. Was it price gouging?
Passengers who looked for last-minute tickets encountered sky-high prices — in some cases, triple or quadruple the rate for the same route in the last few months. Experts say it's fairly normal.
Southwest planes are back in the air -- and the apologies keep flying, too
The boss of Southwest Airlines has vowed he will "make good" to passengers hit by his company's disastrous holiday meltdown as the carrier was delivering on its promise to resume better service on Friday.
Southwest flights mostly back on track
Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday in Colorado and across the country as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend.The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50 cancellations at midday Friday, according to tracking service FlightAware. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it marked significant progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.At Denver International Airport there were 14 Southwest...
Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
Frustrated Southern California travelers opt to drive to their destination amid widespread Southwest cancellations
Many frustrated travelers are opting to drive home or to their holiday destination thanks to Southwest Airlines delaying or canceling flights across the country. As a result, rental cars are in incredibly high demand, and travelers at LAX told KTLA that not only is it hard to get a car, they’re also pricier than they […]
Comments / 0