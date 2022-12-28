New coffee shop opens in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Most people start their day with coffee, but for Colleen Zimmerli, when her cups of coffee started impacting her health, she decided she needed something new.

“I had to change my diet completely,” Zimmerli said. “Couldn’t find things so I wanted to change that [and] that kind of inspired here.”

Zimmerli went to a gluten-free diet and when she would go to coffee shops in the area looking for things to fit that dietary restriction, there weren’t any. So, she started her own, calling it Zimi’s Fresh Creations.

And, coffee isn’t the only thing they serve.

“Some of the popular items are like the cheesecake fluffs, the energy balls, the muffins, the cheesecake fluff is pretty indulgent I would say,” Zimmerli said.

With a menu that consists of fun flavors like German Chocolate and so many more, the team at Zimi’s said this is something the whole family can enjoy, even the pickiest of eaters.

“I mean some people could be allergic to a lot of things,” Kenlee Gibson, an employee at Zimi’s said. “You come here, we don’t have half the things they are allergic to.”

“Not only are we gluten-free, have a lot of vegan options, we are a nut-free facility too, so the only nuts that do come in are coconut,” Zimmerli said.

The week before the new year is the soft opening for the coffee shop but Zimmerli said she just hopes to see continued community support as we head into the new year.

“It’s been pretty amazing stuff,” Zimmerli said. “I know a lot of people have been waiting for this for years because I kept telling them for years I was gonna do my own coffee shop, bakery so now it’s finally happened. It came pretty quick.”

Zimmerli’s vision has now come to life.

Zimi’s Fresh Creations is located at 408 South Avenue D in Burkburnett. They are open seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. You can find more information by visiting their official Facebook page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.