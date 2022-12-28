ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Checkpoint apprehensions increase as migrants attempt to leave El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States Border Patrol El Paso Sector says migrants are using buses to leave the El Paso area and are being encountered at check points. “Migrants unfortunately are getting away from agents and attempting to exit El Paso. That means that our checkpoint operations have increased,” said Carlos Rivera, […]
EL PASO, TX
Lauren Jessop

Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The number of illegal border crossings is at record highs in El Paso, Texas, and not everyone is turning themselves in to Border Patrol to claim asylum. Smugglers are getting creative with their clients who are attempting to enter the country undetected, and now, local residents have spotted groups of illegal aliens coming out of sewer manholes and taking off into neighborhoods.
EL PASO, TX
Lauren Jessop

Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 ends

EL PASO, Texas – As we wait yet again to see if Title 42 will remain in effect or be lifted, the city of El Paso is being deluged by illegal aliens that have either been released by Border Patrol, or those who are avoiding authorities altogether. Last weekend, the mayor declared a state of disaster; with shelters at capacity, there are hundreds of people sleeping at the airport, and in cardboard forts on the sidewalks.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

El Paso took too long to respond to crushing migrant crisis, critics say

EL PASO, Texas — When groups of up to 30 migrants who crossed the southern border with Mexico began emerging here out of sewer manholes, like Mole people, local authorities moved swiftly: they welded the heavy iron covers shut. If only a larger solution to El Paso’s migrant crisis were so simple. Officials in this frontier city have been slow to act in the face of a months-long tidal wave of asylum seekers, pouring into town at a rate of up to 900 a day since August, according to municipal statistics. U.S. Border Patrol agents have “encountered” more than 2,400...
EL PASO, TX
San Diego weekly Reader

Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever

Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
ENCINITAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy