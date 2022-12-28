Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines cancellations at CVG continue Wednesday: ‘I sat in the airport all Christmas’
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into the widespread Southwest Airlines delays and cancelations this holiday weekend that have lasted into this week. As of Wednesday morning, at least 10 Southwest flights have been canceled into and out of CVG. This comes after the airline canceled 62%...
WKRC
Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on south I-71 near Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate toward downtown Cincinnati, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
WLWT 5
Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati
XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
One Ohio City Named Among Top 5 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
WLWT 5
'It's a New Year, baby!' onesies welcome Cincinnati's newest arrivals
CINCINNATI — Babies born on New Year's Day of 2023 at the Christ Hospital are in for a special treat. The Mount Auburn and Liberty birthing locations are sending newborn babies home in a limited-time "It’s A New Year, Baby!" onesies. How adorable is this photo of baby...
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
Urgent care, restaurants, apartments: Busted pipes plague Tri-State
After Cincinnati's first blizzard since 2008, businesses and residences around the Tri-State are dealing with busted pipes, leaks and flooding.
WLWT 5
Missing Butler County man, fiancé last seen dining at restaurant Christmas day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Rarely will you see Jose Gutierrez without a smile. After all, his family said the 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, has everything going for him. He earned a master's degree from Miami University, is currently working as a project coordinator at Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati and recently asked his girlfriend to marry him.
WLWT 5
Gucci store now open inside Cincinnati's Kenwood Towne Center
CINCINNATI — Luxury fashion retailer Gucci is now open inside the Kenwood Towne Center. The new boutique shop joins several other new stores at the mall, including Psycho Bunny, Squishable, See's Candies and Charm Planet. The other closest Gucci store is located in Columbus at the Easton Towne Center.
WLWT 5
'This is a nightmare scenario': 1 dead, 1 critically injured after boat fire along Ohio River
DAYTON, Ky. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River on Friday afternoon. According to Bellevue-Dayton Fire Chief Chris Atkins, just after 11 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a boat fire at the Manhattan Harbor marina in Dayton, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati street car reportedly involved in crash on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati street car reportedly involved in crash on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
WLWT 5
Coming soon to Kenwood Towne Center: Alo Yoga and Popeyes
CINCINNATI — Several new stores are set to open inside the Kenwood Towne Center. Popular clothing and accessory brand Alo Yoga is listed as "coming soon" on the shopping mall's website. The brand offers a selection of yoga wear and accessories for working out. Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile...
WLWT 5
Memorial service to be held for renowned Cincinnati Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel
CINCINNATI — Arrangements have been made for a memorial service for Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel. The chef died last Friday at 61 after a battle with soft tissue cancer. He owned and worked in several iconic Cincinnati restaurants, maintaining a five-star rating as chef at La Maisonette. His...
WLWT 5
Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Sports betting in Ohio: Take an inside look at Hard Rock Casino's Sportsbook Lounge
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, sports betting will go live across the Buckeye State. Ohio will become the 27th state, plus the District of Columbia, to have sports betting legal state-wide; Indiana legalized it in 2019. Former Cincinnati Reds' player Pete Rose is set to place the...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking traffic at Dixie Highway and Manderlay Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic at Dixie Highway and Manderlay Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
