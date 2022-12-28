ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on south I-71 near Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate toward downtown Cincinnati, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati

XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Gucci store now open inside Cincinnati's Kenwood Towne Center

CINCINNATI — Luxury fashion retailer Gucci is now open inside the Kenwood Towne Center. The new boutique shop joins several other new stores at the mall, including Psycho Bunny, Squishable, See's Candies and Charm Planet. The other closest Gucci store is located in Columbus at the Easton Towne Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coming soon to Kenwood Towne Center: Alo Yoga and Popeyes

CINCINNATI — Several new stores are set to open inside the Kenwood Towne Center. Popular clothing and accessory brand Alo Yoga is listed as "coming soon" on the shopping mall's website. The brand offers a selection of yoga wear and accessories for working out. Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road﻿

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH

