Finally, after more than a year of missed deadlines and messy legislation, Ohio sports betting is set to launch early Sunday morning when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. That’s when the first bettors in Ohio will be able to place wagers at more than two dozen sportsbooks – including BetMGM, bet365, Caesars, and FanDuel – joining those from 32 other states (and Washington, D.C.) with the right to legally gamble in their own state and kicking off a New Year’s party unlike any the state has ever seen. There’s been plenty of confusion leading up to Sunday’s highly anticipated...

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO