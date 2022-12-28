ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WLWT 5

Ohio, Georgia governors make playful wager on Chic-fil-A Peach Bowl game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp have placed a friendly wager ahead of the semifinal playoff game between Ohio State University and the University of Georgia at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl this weekend. This year, Gov. DeWine offered some of Ohio's famous buckeye...
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze

Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Morning Forecast: December 30, 2022. Morning Forecast: December 30, 2022. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast:...
thenerdstash.com

Roblox Ohio Codes (December 2022)

Do you want to know all the latest Roblox Ohio Codes for December 2022? Roblox is an online multiplayer game where you can build your world, play and design games, interact with other players, explore various locations, and much more. Roblox Ohio Codes help unlocks exclusive items, discounts, and more. This guide will show you all the Roblox Ohio Codes for December 2022.
New York Post

Ohio sports betting: What you need to know before Jan. 1 launch

Finally, after more than a year of missed deadlines and messy legislation, Ohio sports betting is set to launch early Sunday morning when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. That’s when the first bettors in Ohio will be able to place wagers at more than two dozen sportsbooks – including BetMGM, bet365, Caesars, and FanDuel – joining those from 32 other states (and Washington, D.C.) with the right to legally gamble in their own state and kicking off a New Year’s party unlike any the state has ever seen. There’s been plenty of confusion leading up to Sunday’s highly anticipated...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change

Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, …. Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report

Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
NBC4 Columbus

Gambling in Ohio: Kiosks at bars, restaurants may come after Jan. 1

NBC4i.com is running a series of reports on sports gambling, which becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission has doled out more than 1,000 licenses to businesses across the state to offer sports gambling kiosks, and establishments eligible for in-house betting range from bars and restaurants […]
NBC4 Columbus

Six Central Ohio colleges receive Choose Ohio First STEM grants of roughly $4.3 million combined

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Choose Ohio First program awarded six Central Ohio colleges about $4.3 million combined in STEM-related scholarships. These six schools were among 45 Ohio colleges and universities selected to receive nearly $28 million in Choose Ohio First funds, a program designed to connect Ohio […]
