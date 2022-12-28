Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the things you can bet on when sports gambling is legal in Ohio
Ohio regulators have banned some popular sports bets while permitting wagers others have prohibited.
WLWT 5
Ohio, Georgia governors make playful wager on Chic-fil-A Peach Bowl game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp have placed a friendly wager ahead of the semifinal playoff game between Ohio State University and the University of Georgia at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl this weekend. This year, Gov. DeWine offered some of Ohio's famous buckeye...
wvxu.org
Ohio won’t initially allow sports betting companies to deduct promo bets
Ohioans have been inundated with ads for new online sports betting services that will begin Sunday on the first day of the new year. Many of the ads offer users promotional bet credits for signing up, which can greatly increase the sports gaming receipts a company files. In Ohio, the...
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze
Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Morning Forecast: December 30, 2022. Morning Forecast: December 30, 2022. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast:...
Ohio Sports Betting: Get up to $1,400 in free bets from 6 sportsbooks
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With legal sports betting officially going live in Ohio in just a few days, Ohio residents who plan to wager on sports have...
thenerdstash.com
Roblox Ohio Codes (December 2022)
Do you want to know all the latest Roblox Ohio Codes for December 2022? Roblox is an online multiplayer game where you can build your world, play and design games, interact with other players, explore various locations, and much more. Roblox Ohio Codes help unlocks exclusive items, discounts, and more. This guide will show you all the Roblox Ohio Codes for December 2022.
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 28, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $201 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.. $200 prize: 11 winners. $100 prize: 19 winners. $14 prize: 309 winners.
Phantom Fireworks approved for sports betting provisional license
In July, we reported that the owner of Phantom Fireworks applied for a license to operate a sports betting facility. We now know that the company was issued its provisional license.
Ohio sports betting: What you need to know before Jan. 1 launch
Finally, after more than a year of missed deadlines and messy legislation, Ohio sports betting is set to launch early Sunday morning when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. That’s when the first bettors in Ohio will be able to place wagers at more than two dozen sportsbooks – including BetMGM, bet365, Caesars, and FanDuel – joining those from 32 other states (and Washington, D.C.) with the right to legally gamble in their own state and kicking off a New Year’s party unlike any the state has ever seen. There’s been plenty of confusion leading up to Sunday’s highly anticipated...
Body found in Lake Erie took 4 hours to get to, Browns legend Bernie Kosar’s $19000 bet on January 1, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, December 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about a body spotted yesterday on Lake Erie that took 4 hours to recover, along with...
Winning Ohio Lottery ticket worth $100,000 hits Classic Lotto KICKER: See where the lucky ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Check your tickets!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. There is a new lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto kicker worth $100,000 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Ohio...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change
Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, …. Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency.
Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report
Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
Gambling in Ohio: Kiosks at bars, restaurants may come after Jan. 1
NBC4i.com is running a series of reports on sports gambling, which becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission has doled out more than 1,000 licenses to businesses across the state to offer sports gambling kiosks, and establishments eligible for in-house betting range from bars and restaurants […]
WLWT 5
Two bald eagles spotted in the middle of snowy woods in Greater Cincinnati
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — How often do you see a bald eagle perched in the middle of a snowy woods, let alone two?. A WLWT viewer spotted two bald eagles among the snowy woods in Terrace Park. The viewer, Carl, says he was relaxing at home when he happened...
Six Central Ohio colleges receive Choose Ohio First STEM grants of roughly $4.3 million combined
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Choose Ohio First program awarded six Central Ohio colleges about $4.3 million combined in STEM-related scholarships. These six schools were among 45 Ohio colleges and universities selected to receive nearly $28 million in Choose Ohio First funds, a program designed to connect Ohio […]
Ohio cities could expunge thousands of marijuana offenses under bill awaiting DeWine’s signature
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Legislation awaiting the governor’s signature could open the door for cities to execute mass expungements of drug possession offenses from their citizens’ records. The proposal comes after Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb in April announced plans to apply to expunge more than 4,000 convictions for...
Comments / 0