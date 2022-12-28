ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started

In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
The Week

If China invades Taiwan

After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know:  Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

US imposes Covid-19 testing requirement on travellers arriving from China

The United States will require travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result from 5 January, federal health officials announced on Wednesday.Passengers flying to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to get a test no more than two days before flying and present the results to their airline before boarding.The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) comes after Beijing’s easing of its “zero Covid” policy led to rapid rise in infections.The new requirement follows similar moves from Italy, Japan, India and Taiwan. The rule will apply to all...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
BBC

EU calls screening of travellers from China unjustified

The EU's disease agency has said the screening of travellers from China for Covid-19 would be "unjustified". On Thursday, Italy urged the rest of the EU to follow its lead and ensure Chinese arrivals were tested, and quarantined if necessary. The US, Japan, Taiwan and India also recently announced mandatory...
Washington Examiner

The US must play China at its own game in the Taiwan Strait

It is time for the United States to start playing offense in the Taiwan Strait. China’s People’s Liberation Army is demonstrating a developing capability to assault Taiwan while operating in ways that advance its preparations to do so and diminish Taipei’s capacity for self-defense. These stepped-up military...
WASHINGTON STATE
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
The Week

China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns

Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season.  This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
americanmilitarynews.com

Australia’s Foreign Minister pushes China to drop sanctions during Beijing visit

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Australian government nominated a prominent China expert to be its ambassador to the United States as Foreign Minister Penny Wong staged an ice-breaking visit to Beijing. Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd who currently heads the...
The Associated Press

Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concern

BEIJING (AP) — Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no reports of new variants to date, but China has been accused of not being forthcoming about the virus since it first surfaced in the country in late 2019. The worry is that it may not be sharing data now on any signs of evolving strains that could spark fresh outbreaks elsewhere. The U.S., Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced testing requirements for passengers from China. The U.S. cited both the surge in infections and what it said was a lack of information, including genomic sequencing of the virus strains in the country. Authorities in Taiwan and Japan have expressed similar concern.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
AFP

S. Korea imposes restrictions on travellers from China over Covid surge

South Korea took steps on Friday to limit travellers from mainland China, imposing visa restrictions, testing requirements and limiting flights as Beijing grapples with a surge in Covid-19 infections. "Until the February next year, those entering (South Korea) from China will be required to undergo a Covid test before and after their arrivals," Seoul's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.
