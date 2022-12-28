ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 54, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44

Aledo (Mercer County) 60, Stockton 41

Altamont 54, Johnston City 51

Andrew 62, Downers South 39

Arcola 39, Sullivan 36

Armstrong 41, Heritage 38

Athens 59, Pawnee 45

Augusta Southeastern 41, Abingdon 29

Aurora (East) 81, Plainfield Central 68

Ballard Memorial, Ky. 48, Steeleville 32

Barrington 73, Streamwood 27

Batavia 56, Stagg 32

Beecher 63, Erie-Prophetstown 54

Beecher 69, Lena-Winslow 36

Bensenville (Fenton) 66, Stillman Valley 42

Benton 65, Trico 26

Bethalto Civic Memorial 47, Waterloo 36

Bloomington Central Catholic 58, Winnebago 40

Bogan 77, Zion Benton 57

Bolingbrook 68, York 59

Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Normal Community 44

Breese Central 75, Orchard Farm, Mo. 44

Breese Mater Dei 48, Trenton Wesclin 44, OT

Briarcrest, Tenn. 74, Nashville 34

Brother Rice 59, Oswego 36

Burlington Central 87, Coal City 48

Byron 83, West Carroll 51

Camp Point Central 62, Lewistown 26

Carrollton 57, North Greene 43

Catlin (Salt Fork) 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32

Catlin (Salt Fork) 73, Armstrong 28

Chicago (Christ the King) 71, Elmwood Park 19

Chicago (Clark) 57, Crete-Monee 56

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 75, Thornton Fractional South 62

Chicago Ag Science 57, Chicago CICS-Longwood 37

Chicago CICS-Ellison 38, Chicago Phoenix Academy 20

Chicago Christian 60, Round Lake 30

Chicago Mt. Carmel 71, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 54

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 66, Mascoutah 51

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 66, Metro-East Lutheran 28

Columbia 52, Waterloo 41

Columbia 65, Nelson Co., Ky. 34

Concord (Triopia) 54, Auburn 39

Crystal Lake Central 64, Grayslake North 58

Crystal Lake South 61, Grant 35

De La Salle 68, Thornridge 64

DeKalb 65, Chicago (Ogden International) 41

DePaul College Prep 64, Morgan Park 42

Deerfield 78, Prosser 49

Dieterich 56, Arcola 35

Downers North 76, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 37

Du Quoin 68, New Athens 39

Dunlap 60, Galesburg 58

Durand 47, Harvard 36

Dwight 64, Somonauk 51

El Paso-Gridley 55, East Dubuque 43

Eldorado 49, Carmi White County 37

Elgin 46, Mather 37

Elmwood 47, Brimfield 42

Erie-Prophetstown 33, Lena-Winslow 23

Evergreen Park 105, Chicago (Alcott) 39

Fairbury Prairie Central 77, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 27

Fairfield 47, West Frankfort 41

Fairfield 50, Gallatin County 36

Farina South Central 75, Grayville 40

Farragut 73, Southland 40

Fenger 48, Blue Island Eisenhower 47

Fieldcrest 40, Aurora Christian 37

Fithian Oakwood 51, Colfax Ridgeview 48

Flora 49, Macon Meridian 33

Flora 49, Vandalia 42

Francis Parker 78, Harvey Thornton 68

Freeburg 58, Alton Marquette 49

Freeburg 69, Piasa Southwestern 38

Freeport 63, Richmond-Burton 36

Freeport 65, Woodstock 38

Fremd 60, Antioch 54

Fulton 59, Stark County 31

Galena 63, Forreston 36

Galena 73, Amboy 30

Geneva 57, Dundee-Crown 30

Glenbard North 52, Montini 26

Glenbard South 62, Latin 57, OT

Glenbard West 43, Minooka 40

Glenbrook South 44, Waubonsie Valley 38

Goreville 60, Red Bud 51

Grayslake Central 45, Algonquin (Jacobs) 35

Grayslake North 68, Rochelle 45

Hamilton County 53, Norris City (NCOE) 46

Hampshire 45, St. Viator 33

Harvest Christian Academy 74, Stillman Valley 58

Heritage 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63

Herrin 50, Harrisburg 43

Herscher 43, Manteno 35

Hersey 64, Richwoods 58

Hillcrest 57, St. Francis de Sales 52

Hinsdale Central 69, Homewood-Flossmoor 59

Hinsdale South 70, St. Francis 44

Hoffman Estates 57, Woodstock Marian 54

Hoopeston 65, Cerro Gordo 53

Hoopeston 65, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53

Hubbard 42, Juarez 41

Huntley 61, Belvidere North 36

Hyde Park 93, Bremen 44

IC Catholic 75, Reavis 56

Illini Bluffs 56, Monmouth-Roseville 42

Illinois Valley Central 67, LaSalle-Peru 38

Jerseyville Jersey 58, Chester 52

Joliet Catholic 65, Hope Academy 52

Kaneland 71, Mendota 41

Kankakee (McNamara) 59, Tri-Valley 39

Kankakee 63, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 30

Kennedy 72, Aurora Central Catholic 56

LaMoille 55, DePue 45

LaSalle-Peru 34, Sherrard 31

Lake Park 43, Washington 18

Lake View 57, Chicago King 26

Larkin 79, Elk Grove 71

Lawrenceville 66, Tri-County 43

Lemont 42, Conant 39

Leyden 49, Sandburg 48

Libertyville 72, Maine West 44

Lincoln Way Central 77, Glenbard East 52

Lincoln Way West 71, Manley 63

Lindblom 69, Schurz 50

Litchfield 77, Calhoun 73

Lowpoint-Washburn 56, Kirkland Hiawatha 32

Loyola 40, Immokalee, Fla. 28

Lyons 69, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 35

Macomb 46, Pittsfield 33

Maine East 79, Chicago Sullivan 28

Maine South 52, Willowbrook 40

Maria 57, St. Edward 55

Marion 77, Carbondale 47

Marissa/Coulterville 41, Zeigler-Royalton 28

Marmion 65, Morris 36

Massac County 86, Anna-Jonesboro 49

Medina, Ohio 63, Chicago (Austin) 43

Memphis Overton, Tenn. 75, Marion 55

Mendon Unity 61, Barry (Western) 36

Mesa, Ariz. 64, Springfield 53

Midland 58, Peoria Heights (Quest) 41

Milford 73, Villa Grove/Heritage 38

Moline 69, Bartonville (Limestone) 32

Momence 68, Cissna Park 41

Morrison 61, Aledo (Mercer County) 57

Morton 60, Plainfield South 50

Mounds Meridian 57, Carlyle 53

Mt. Carmel 50, Okawville 41

Mt. Zion 73, Taylorville 57

Murphysboro 49, Roxana 41

Naperville Central 59, Plainfield East 53

Naperville Neuqua Valley 52, Buffalo Grove 46

Neoga 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28

New Berlin 31, South County 17

Niles Notre Dame 55, Wheeling 25

Niles West 52, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40

Normal University 66, Rock Falls 50

Normal West 74, Rockford Boylan 70

Norris City (NCOE) 53, Edwards County 46

Northridge Prep 59, Newark 23

Oak Lawn Richards 65, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 58

Olney (Richland County) 77, Woodlawn 27

Oswego East 56, Stevenson 39

Ottawa 65, Lisle 55

Ottawa Marquette 55, Earlville 46

Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 68, Jacksonville 45

Palatine 69, Yorkville 55

Paris 60, Chrisman 27

Pecatonica 80, Amboy 54

Pecatonica 84, Forreston 35

Pekin 64, Chicago (Comer) 50

Peoria (H.S.) 76, Joliet Central 48

Peoria Christian 61, Warrensburg-Latham 50

Peoria Notre Dame 53, Plano 18

Peotone 60, Clifton Central 41

Petersburg PORTA 58, Delavan 38

Phillips 75, McHenry 48

Prairie Ridge 46, South Elgin 43

Princeton 69, Bureau Valley 42

Princeville 46, Galva 37

Prospect 66, Niles North 54

Providence 56, Metea Valley 49

Proviso East 74, Thornton Fractional North 60

Putnam County 62, Flanagan 38

Quincy Notre Dame 73, Providence-St. Mel 42

Raby 63, Elgin Academy 51

Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Springfield Lutheran 46

Reed-Custer 48, Wilmington 38

Rich Township 71, Hammond Noll, Ind. 39

Ridgewood 61, Henry 60

Ridgewood 65, Richards 47

Riverdale 54, Fulton 51

Riverdale 60, Stark County 54

Riverside-Brookfield 54, Lake Forest 49

Rochelle 82, Marengo 57

Rochester 70, Rantoul 58

Rock Island 56, Machesney Park Harlem 51

Rock Island Alleman 43, Orion 42

Rockford Christian 65, Bensenville (Fenton) 49

Rockford Christian 72, Harvest Christian Academy 58

Rockford Guilford 49, Chicago Marshall 48

Rockford Lutheran 78, Stanford Olympia 46

Rockridge 54, Liberty 22

Rolling Meadows 58, St. Patrick 39

Romeoville 63, Mahomet-Seymour 40

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 77, North Chicago 28

Scales Mound 64, Dakota 36

Schaumburg 53, Leo 40

Seneca 66, Hall 44

Serena 63, Lexington 62, OT

Sesser-Valier 73, Elverado 33

Shepard 66, Bowen 33

South Beloit 58, Byron 52

Sparta 70, Christopher 63

Springfield Calvary 83, Beardstown 56

Springfield Lanphier 66, Lake Zurich 62

Springfield Southeast 98, Cairo 43

St. Anne 62, Grant Park 60

St. Bede 86, Indian Creek 50

St. Charles East 59, Oak Forest 47

St. Ignatius 49, Naperville North 40

St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Annawan 28

St. Laurence 72, Highland Park 49

St. Rita 82, Lincoln Park 68

Staunton 52, Carlinville 39

Sterling Newman 54, Orion 25

Sterling Newman 62, Rock Island Alleman 45

Stockton 56, Morrison 36

Streator 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 51

Sullivan 53, OPH 44

Sullivan 53, Oblong 44

Sycamore 57, Wauconda 54

Taft 73, Chicago ( SSICP) 25

Thompsonville 53, Cobden 50

Thornwood 78, Tinley Park 45

Tolono Unity 62, Illini Central 26

Trenton Wesclin 66, Metro-East Lutheran 46

Tuscola 49, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

Tuscola 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46

United Township High School 66, Hononegah 35

Vernon Hills 53, Chicago (Jones) 40

Vienna 63, Carterville 54

Von Steuben 50, Dunbar 45

Walther Christian Academy 71, Westminster Christian 36

Waltonville 74, Century 35

Warsaw West Hancock 51, Canton 48

Waterloo Gibault 62, Alton Marquette 51

Wauconda 74, Woodstock North 64

Waukegan 50, West Chicago 49

Westinghouse 97, Argo 57

Westmont 61, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 39

Wheaton Academy 57, Aurora Math-Science 45

Wheaton North 53, Nazareth 36

Wheaton Warrenville South 49, North Lawndale 31

Williamsville 74, Havana 30

Winchester (West Central) 55, North-Mac 33

Woodland 43, Gardner-South Wilmington 41

Woodstock Marian 54, Rockford Auburn 49

Woodstock North 63, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 42

Yorkville Christian 54, Sandwich 51

Bismarck-Henning (Ill.) Classic=

Pool B=

Bismarck-Henning 54, Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 42

Milford 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 50

Kankakee (Ill.) Tournament=

Lafayette Jeff, Ind. 68, Chicago (Butler) 38

Proviso West (Ill.) Tournament=

Consolation=

Proviso West 75, Bowman Academy, Ind. 50

Quarterfinal=

Whitney Young 61, Hammond Central, Ind. 56

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Consolation=

Greencastle, Ind. 62, Casey-Westfield 58

Parke Heritage, Ind. 64, Marshall 43

Robinson 58, Edgewood, Ind. 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

