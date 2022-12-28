Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 38, Wheaton Academy 34
Aledo (Mercer County) 45, Stockton 20
Aledo (Mercer County) 57, Bureau Valley 51
Alton 84, McCluer, Mo. 14
Amboy 35, Hall 31
Antioch 51, Rosary 46
Athens 50, Midwest Central 44
Aurora Central Catholic 60, Freeport 45
Barrington 58, Hononegah 47
Bartlett 52, Elk Grove 41
Batavia 53, Lincoln Way West 40
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 69, Red Bud 36
Benton Central, Ind. 57, Catlin (Salt Fork) 50
Breese Central 53, Highland 45
Breese Mater Dei 54, Belleville West 50
Brimfield 36, El Paso-Gridley 19
Brownstown-St Elmo 39, Newton 37
Byron 63, Sterling 40
Camp Point Central 36, Kankakee (McNamara) 27
Carlyle 62, Waterloo Gibault 28
Carmel 45, Richwoods 41
Carmi White County 46, Gallatin County 27
Carmi White County 46, Murphysboro 15
Centralia Christ Our Rock 41, East Alton-Wood River 38
Chicago (Butler) 72, Thornton Fractional North 28
Chicago Christian 49, Holy Trinity 38
Christopher 55, West Frankfort 32
Clifton Central 43, Milford 28
Clinton 53, Monticello 21
Colfax Ridgeview 42, Stark County 41
De La Salle 53, Algonquin (Jacobs) 49
DePaul College Prep 62, Lisle 24
Deerfield 76, Joliet West 48
Dieterich 38, Arcola 36
Dixon 71, Rockford East 15
Downers North 38, Glenbard North 21
Edwards County 41, Fairfield 30
Edwards County 63, Mt. Carmel 42
Eldorado 47, Woodlawn 42
Eldorado 58, Wayne City 32
Elmwood 45, Princeville 24
Elmwood 46, Midland 21
Erie-Prophetstown 38, Stockton 28
Fairfield 44, Flora 29
Farina South Central 49, Brownstown-St Elmo 46
Fenwick 53, Buffalo Grove 46
Flora 52, Mt. Carmel 40
Fremd 71, OPRF 26
Galena 46, Darlington, Wis. 40
Galesburg 55, Sullivan 30
Galesburg 65, Champaign Central 50
Gallatin County 53, Mounds Meridian 51
Geneseo 49, Normal West 40
Geneva 60, Marist 52
Gillespie 67, Raymond Lincolnwood 46
Glenbard West 46, Glenbrook North 38
Greenville 61, Sandoval 17
Hamilton County 60, Chester 25
Harrisburg 48, Carbondale 44
Hersey 55, Sycamore 46
Hinckley-Big Rock 55, Earlville 24
Hoffman Estates 42, Wheeling 32
Hyde Park 55, Kankakee 44
Illini West (Carthage) 42, Lewistown 26
Jerseyville Jersey 66, Granite City 31
Johnston City 55, Dupo 23
Joliet Central 43, Kaneland 32
Joliet Central 60, Lemont 44
Juarez 50, Chicago (Soto) High School 24
Lake Park 62, South Elgin 27
Lake Zurich 54, Lincoln Way Central 37
Lanark Eastland 39, Sterling 37
Latin 66, Walther Christian Academy 16
Lena-Winslow 62, Orion 30
Lincoln-Way East 63, Plainfield East 59
Lisle (Benet Academy) 54, Evanston Township 46
Lockport 42, Chicago (Christ the King) 19
Machesney Park Harlem 51, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 39
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Altamont 26
Mahomet-Seymour 59, Olney (Richland County) 26
Maine West 63, Naperville Central 54
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Belvidere North 40
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 59, Harvey Thornton 19
Marshall 52, Arcola 51
Marshall 63, Red Hill 21
Mascoutah 75, East St. Louis 20
Mattoon 49, Altamont 26
McGivney Catholic High School 63, Elverado 4
Minooka 60, West Chicago 31
Monmouth-Roseville 52, Bureau Valley 12
Monmouth-Roseville 53, Peoria Heights (Quest) 45
Montini 74, Southland 18
Morrison 51, Wethersfield 44
Morton 72, Springfield 44
Mt. Pulaski 58, Hillsboro 57
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 62, Illini Bluffs 32
Naperville Neuqua Valley 55, Burlington Central 40
Naperville North 56, Mother McAuley 42
Nazareth 53, Metea Valley 15
Neoga 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28
Neoga 82, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 29
New Trier 51, Dundee-Crown 24
Nokomis 45, Williamsville 14
Normal Community 42, Wheaton Warrenville South 34
Normal University 52, Winnebago 50
Northside Prep 53, Maine East 28
O’Fallon 94, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 10
Oak Lawn Community 55, Glenbard East 48
Oak Lawn Richards 49, Hammond Central, Ind. 37
Okawville 69, Belleville East 39
Orion 54, Peoria Heights (Quest) 45
Orr 40, Shepard 39
Oswego 52, Kaneland 49
Oswego 53, Lemont 36
Paris 62, Stanford Olympia 40
Peotone 60, Reavis 39
Pinckneyville 64, Vandalia 46
Plainfield North 63, Taylorville 40
Princeton 49, Sandwich 39
Prospect 60, Chicago Resurrection 51
Providence 59, Hinsdale South 29
Quincy 63, Lanark Eastland 46
Regina 34, Niles West 31
River Forest Trinity 55, Plainfield Central 30
Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51
Rochelle 53, Freeport (Aquin) 49
Rochester 47, Rock Island 38
Rock Falls 47, Bloomington Central Catholic 44
Rockford Boylan 68, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46
Rockford Guilford 59, Rockford Christian 33
Rockford Lutheran 68, Annawan 63
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 51, Riverdale 21
Salem 64, Goreville 61, OT
Sandburg 56, Romeoville 51
Sherrard 53, St. Joseph-Ogden 30
South Beloit 32, Harvard 23
St. Charles East 51, Morgan Park 43
St. Ignatius 51, Grayslake Central 23
St. Laurence 63, Blue Island Eisenhower 34
St. Viator 49, Zion Benton 25
Staunton 58, Anna-Jonesboro 17
Stevenson 53, St. Charles North 48
Stillman Valley 51, Freeport 27
Teutopolis 42, Effingham 36
Thornton Fractional South 56, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 38
Thornton Fractional South 56, Stagg 34
Tolono Unity 36, N. Vermillion, Ind. 16
Tremont 54, Midland 41
Tremont 70, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55
Tuscola 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22
United Township High School 67, Aurora Central Catholic 23
Vienna 53, Herrin 28
Washington 63, Bloomington 47
Waubonsie Valley 52, Wheaton North 43
West Prairie 33, Liberty 18
Westinghouse 66, Chicago King 25
Westmont 49, Coal City 47
Wethersfield 41, Erie-Prophetstown 25
Wheeling 45, Thornridge 30
Whitney Young 56, St. Francis 20
Willows 40, Rockford Christian Life 19
Willows 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 21
Woodlawn 68, Lawrenceville 32
York 50, Chicago (Lane) 18
Yorkville 50, Belvidere North 40
Yorkville 56, Moline 42
North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=
N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 43, Robinson 40
Orleans, Ind. 63, OPH 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0