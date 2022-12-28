ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 38, Wheaton Academy 34

Aledo (Mercer County) 45, Stockton 20

Aledo (Mercer County) 57, Bureau Valley 51

Alton 84, McCluer, Mo. 14

Amboy 35, Hall 31

Antioch 51, Rosary 46

Athens 50, Midwest Central 44

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Freeport 45

Barrington 58, Hononegah 47

Bartlett 52, Elk Grove 41

Batavia 53, Lincoln Way West 40

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 69, Red Bud 36

Benton Central, Ind. 57, Catlin (Salt Fork) 50

Breese Central 53, Highland 45

Breese Mater Dei 54, Belleville West 50

Brimfield 36, El Paso-Gridley 19

Brownstown-St Elmo 39, Newton 37

Byron 63, Sterling 40

Camp Point Central 36, Kankakee (McNamara) 27

Carlyle 62, Waterloo Gibault 28

Carmel 45, Richwoods 41

Carmi White County 46, Gallatin County 27

Carmi White County 46, Murphysboro 15

Centralia Christ Our Rock 41, East Alton-Wood River 38

Chicago (Butler) 72, Thornton Fractional North 28

Chicago Christian 49, Holy Trinity 38

Christopher 55, West Frankfort 32

Clifton Central 43, Milford 28

Clinton 53, Monticello 21

Colfax Ridgeview 42, Stark County 41

De La Salle 53, Algonquin (Jacobs) 49

DePaul College Prep 62, Lisle 24

Deerfield 76, Joliet West 48

Dieterich 38, Arcola 36

Dixon 71, Rockford East 15

Downers North 38, Glenbard North 21

Edwards County 41, Fairfield 30

Edwards County 63, Mt. Carmel 42

Eldorado 47, Woodlawn 42

Eldorado 58, Wayne City 32

Elmwood 45, Princeville 24

Elmwood 46, Midland 21

Erie-Prophetstown 38, Stockton 28

Fairfield 44, Flora 29

Farina South Central 49, Brownstown-St Elmo 46

Fenwick 53, Buffalo Grove 46

Flora 52, Mt. Carmel 40

Fremd 71, OPRF 26

Galena 46, Darlington, Wis. 40

Galesburg 55, Sullivan 30

Galesburg 65, Champaign Central 50

Gallatin County 53, Mounds Meridian 51

Geneseo 49, Normal West 40

Geneva 60, Marist 52

Gillespie 67, Raymond Lincolnwood 46

Glenbard West 46, Glenbrook North 38

Greenville 61, Sandoval 17

Hamilton County 60, Chester 25

Harrisburg 48, Carbondale 44

Hersey 55, Sycamore 46

Hinckley-Big Rock 55, Earlville 24

Hoffman Estates 42, Wheeling 32

Hyde Park 55, Kankakee 44

Illini West (Carthage) 42, Lewistown 26

Jerseyville Jersey 66, Granite City 31

Johnston City 55, Dupo 23

Joliet Central 43, Kaneland 32

Joliet Central 60, Lemont 44

Juarez 50, Chicago (Soto) High School 24

Lake Park 62, South Elgin 27

Lake Zurich 54, Lincoln Way Central 37

Lanark Eastland 39, Sterling 37

Latin 66, Walther Christian Academy 16

Lena-Winslow 62, Orion 30

Lincoln-Way East 63, Plainfield East 59

Lisle (Benet Academy) 54, Evanston Township 46

Lockport 42, Chicago (Christ the King) 19

Machesney Park Harlem 51, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 39

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Altamont 26

Mahomet-Seymour 59, Olney (Richland County) 26

Maine West 63, Naperville Central 54

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Belvidere North 40

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 59, Harvey Thornton 19

Marshall 52, Arcola 51

Marshall 63, Red Hill 21

Mascoutah 75, East St. Louis 20

Mattoon 49, Altamont 26

McGivney Catholic High School 63, Elverado 4

Minooka 60, West Chicago 31

Monmouth-Roseville 52, Bureau Valley 12

Monmouth-Roseville 53, Peoria Heights (Quest) 45

Montini 74, Southland 18

Morrison 51, Wethersfield 44

Morton 72, Springfield 44

Mt. Pulaski 58, Hillsboro 57

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 62, Illini Bluffs 32

Naperville Neuqua Valley 55, Burlington Central 40

Naperville North 56, Mother McAuley 42

Nazareth 53, Metea Valley 15

Neoga 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28

Neoga 82, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 29

New Trier 51, Dundee-Crown 24

Nokomis 45, Williamsville 14

Normal Community 42, Wheaton Warrenville South 34

Normal University 52, Winnebago 50

Northside Prep 53, Maine East 28

O’Fallon 94, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 10

Oak Lawn Community 55, Glenbard East 48

Oak Lawn Richards 49, Hammond Central, Ind. 37

Okawville 69, Belleville East 39

Orion 54, Peoria Heights (Quest) 45

Orr 40, Shepard 39

Oswego 52, Kaneland 49

Oswego 53, Lemont 36

Paris 62, Stanford Olympia 40

Peotone 60, Reavis 39

Pinckneyville 64, Vandalia 46

Plainfield North 63, Taylorville 40

Princeton 49, Sandwich 39

Prospect 60, Chicago Resurrection 51

Providence 59, Hinsdale South 29

Quincy 63, Lanark Eastland 46

Regina 34, Niles West 31

River Forest Trinity 55, Plainfield Central 30

Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51

Rochelle 53, Freeport (Aquin) 49

Rochester 47, Rock Island 38

Rock Falls 47, Bloomington Central Catholic 44

Rockford Boylan 68, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46

Rockford Guilford 59, Rockford Christian 33

Rockford Lutheran 68, Annawan 63

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 51, Riverdale 21

Salem 64, Goreville 61, OT

Sandburg 56, Romeoville 51

Sherrard 53, St. Joseph-Ogden 30

South Beloit 32, Harvard 23

St. Charles East 51, Morgan Park 43

St. Ignatius 51, Grayslake Central 23

St. Laurence 63, Blue Island Eisenhower 34

St. Viator 49, Zion Benton 25

Staunton 58, Anna-Jonesboro 17

Stevenson 53, St. Charles North 48

Stillman Valley 51, Freeport 27

Teutopolis 42, Effingham 36

Thornton Fractional South 56, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 38

Thornton Fractional South 56, Stagg 34

Tolono Unity 36, N. Vermillion, Ind. 16

Tremont 54, Midland 41

Tremont 70, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55

Tuscola 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22

United Township High School 67, Aurora Central Catholic 23

Vienna 53, Herrin 28

Washington 63, Bloomington 47

Waubonsie Valley 52, Wheaton North 43

West Prairie 33, Liberty 18

Westinghouse 66, Chicago King 25

Westmont 49, Coal City 47

Wethersfield 41, Erie-Prophetstown 25

Wheeling 45, Thornridge 30

Whitney Young 56, St. Francis 20

Willows 40, Rockford Christian Life 19

Willows 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 21

Woodlawn 68, Lawrenceville 32

York 50, Chicago (Lane) 18

Yorkville 50, Belvidere North 40

Yorkville 56, Moline 42

North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=

N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 43, Robinson 40

Orleans, Ind. 63, OPH 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Local Holiday Tournament Schedule & Scores For Wednesday December 28th

ALTAMONT VS. DUQUOIN- 8 PM (HEARD ON JACK FM) MERIDIAN VS. CUMBERLAND- 12:30 PM (HEARD ON WCRA) LINTON-STOCKTON VS. SULLIVAN (IN) OLNEY VS. ALTAMONT- 11:30 (HEARD ON JACK FM) 5TH PLACE: STARK COUNTY VS. GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY. 3RD PLACE: RIDGEVIEW VS. NEOGA. CHAMPIONSHIP: CLINTON VS. TUSCOLA. CHARLESTON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT. CHARLESTON VS....
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap: State Farm Holiday Classic, Pekin Tournament get underway

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The State Farm Holiday Classic got underway on Tuesday with games all over the Twin Cities. Normal Community boys lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais 48-44. Normal Community girls beat Wheaton Warrenville South 42-34. Morton girls beat Springfield 72-44. The Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament also tipped off Tuesday.
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

High School Basketball Tournament Highlights for Dec. 28, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a rough first day at the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament for both Manual and Bloomington. Lockport edged the Rams, 58-56, in overtime. And Joliet West beat Bloomington, 76-58, in Pontiac. Morton beat Normal West in the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament quarterfinals and will play top-seeded Moline in the semifinals. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Associated Press

Okani scores 18, UIC takes down Illinois State 55-51

CHICAGO (AP) — Toby Okani’s 18 points helped UIC defeat Illinois State 55-51 on Wednesday night. Okani also had seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Flames (9-5, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jace Carter scored nine points and added seven rebounds. Filip shot 2 for 6 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. Darius Burford finished with 10 points for the Redbirds (6-8, 1-2). Malachi Poindexter added nine points for Illinois State. Seneca Knight also had eight points. Okani scored seven points in the first half for UIC, who led 33-17 at halftime. UIC was outscored by 12 points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Okani led the way with 11 second-half points.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

