Idaho State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 71, Oakville 44

Bellarmine Prep 66, Mission Prep, Calif. 40

Blaine 80, Friday Harbor 32

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 72, Medical Lake 26

Bothell 63, Marysville-Pilchuck 60

Burlington-Edison 65, Steilacoom 54

Camas 79, Sheldon, Ore. 70

Clarkston 52, Pendleton, Ore. 36

Cle. Hts., Ohio 77, King’s Way Christian School 41

Columbia (White Salmon) 54, Montesano 46

Coupeville 54, Kittitas 49

Curtis 87, St. Bernard, Calif. 63

Davenport 71, Riverside 53

Dougherty Valley, Calif. 70, O’Dea 58

Evergreen (Vancouver) 66, Life Christian Academy 56

Federal Way 82, Gonzaga Prep 57

Foss 82, Woodland 70

Kamiakin 72, Central Valley 43

Kent Meridian 77, Cleveland 51

Kentlake 62, Ferndale 54

Lake Stevens 65, Anacortes 64

Liberty (Spangle) 66, Timberlake, Idaho 45

Liberty-Brentwood, Calif. 57, Mercer Island 35

Mount Si 61, Monsignor Scanlan, N.Y. 57

Mt. Spokane 82, Mariner 60

Napavine 81, Willapa Valley 50

Newport-Bellevue 73, Silas 68

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 64, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42

Olympia 67, Cascade Christian Academy 25

Pullman 97, Lakeland, Idaho 50

Rogers (Spokane) 70, Newport 42

Shadle Park 55, Prairie, Idaho 40

Skyview 70, Soledad, Calif. 39

Tenino 61, South Bend 33

Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 76, Peninsula 46

W. F. West 60, Sequim 41

West Valley (Spokane) 70, Northport 44

Yakama Tribal 48, River View 36

Yelm 66, Juanita 63

Cactus Jam=

North Creek 61, Grants Pass, Ore. 54

Les Schwab Invitational=

Beaverton, Ore. 69, Redmond 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Robinson scores 17 to lead BYU to 69-49 romp over Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson had 17 points in BYU’s 69-49 win over Pacific on Thursday night. Robinson added six rebounds for the Cougars (11-5). Spencer Johnson finished with 15 points to help BYU earn its sixth straight victory. The Tigers (7-9) were led by Keylan Boone with 19 points. Luke Avdalovic scored nine. BYU took the lead with 12:04 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.
PROVO, UT
The Associated Press

Allegri scores 19, Eastern Washington beats Montana 87-80

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Angelo Allegri scored 19 points as Eastern Washington beat Montana 87-80 on Thursday. Allegri added five rebounds and six assists for the Eagles (7-7). Dane Erikstrup scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Ethan Price shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Grizzlies (6-7) were led in scoring by Josh Bannan, who finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Dischon Thomas added 20 points for Montana. In addition, Aanen Moody had 17 points, four assists and five steals. Both teams play on Saturday. Eastern Washington visits Montana State while Montana hosts Idaho.
CHENEY, WA
The Associated Press

Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses): Division 4A School Record Points Last Week 1. Camas (6) 7-1 60 1
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Grand Canyon turns back Cal Baptist 73-59 in WAC opener

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison scored 16 points to guide Grand Canyon past California Baptist 73-59 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Harrison added seven rebounds for the Antelopes (10-4). Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 13 points with five rebounds and three steals. Noah Baumann recorded 10 points. Joe Quintana finished with 14 points to lead the Lancers (8-6). Taran Armstrong added 10 points and four assists. Up next for Grand Canyon is a matchup Thursday with Sam Houston on the road. Cal Baptist visits Seattle U on Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Mackenzie has 25, Idaho State tops Northern Arizona 79-53

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brock Mackenzie scored 25 points as Idaho State beat Northern Arizona 79-53 on Thursday. Mackenzie shot 10 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bengals (4-10). Miguel Tomley scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Brayden Parker finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. Carson Towt led the way for the Lumberjacks (4-10) with 15 points. Xavier Fuller added 13 points for Northern Arizona. In addition, Jalen Cole had 10 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Idaho State hosts Northern Colorado while Northern Arizona visits Weber State.
POCATELLO, ID
The World

Coquille girls roll to win in Creswell tournament; Local Sports Round Up

Coquille’s girls basketball team won its second tournament in four days when the Red Devils beat host Creswell 56-36 in the Bulldogs’ tournament on Wednesday. Holli Vigue had 16 points, Taylor Kelner 13 and Trinidy Blanton eight in the win over Creswell. The Red Devils won their fifth game in a row against two close losses, to Bandon and Central Linn. They have two more preseason games before entering the...
COQUILLE, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

