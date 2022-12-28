Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 71, Oakville 44
Bellarmine Prep 66, Mission Prep, Calif. 40
Blaine 80, Friday Harbor 32
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 72, Medical Lake 26
Bothell 63, Marysville-Pilchuck 60
Burlington-Edison 65, Steilacoom 54
Camas 79, Sheldon, Ore. 70
Clarkston 52, Pendleton, Ore. 36
Cle. Hts., Ohio 77, King’s Way Christian School 41
Columbia (White Salmon) 54, Montesano 46
Coupeville 54, Kittitas 49
Curtis 87, St. Bernard, Calif. 63
Davenport 71, Riverside 53
Dougherty Valley, Calif. 70, O’Dea 58
Evergreen (Vancouver) 66, Life Christian Academy 56
Federal Way 82, Gonzaga Prep 57
Foss 82, Woodland 70
Kamiakin 72, Central Valley 43
Kent Meridian 77, Cleveland 51
Kentlake 62, Ferndale 54
Lake Stevens 65, Anacortes 64
Liberty (Spangle) 66, Timberlake, Idaho 45
Liberty-Brentwood, Calif. 57, Mercer Island 35
Mount Si 61, Monsignor Scanlan, N.Y. 57
Mt. Spokane 82, Mariner 60
Napavine 81, Willapa Valley 50
Newport-Bellevue 73, Silas 68
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 64, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42
Olympia 67, Cascade Christian Academy 25
Pullman 97, Lakeland, Idaho 50
Rogers (Spokane) 70, Newport 42
Shadle Park 55, Prairie, Idaho 40
Skyview 70, Soledad, Calif. 39
Tenino 61, South Bend 33
Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 76, Peninsula 46
W. F. West 60, Sequim 41
West Valley (Spokane) 70, Northport 44
Yakama Tribal 48, River View 36
Yelm 66, Juanita 63
Cactus Jam=
North Creek 61, Grants Pass, Ore. 54
Les Schwab Invitational=
Beaverton, Ore. 69, Redmond 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
