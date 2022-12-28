ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blaine 49, Friday Harbor 41

Bothell 68, Kamiak 37

Chief Sealth 53, Lindbergh 21

Clarkston 68, Grangeville, Idaho 47

Davenport 62, Rogers (Spokane) 35

Emerald Ridge 51, Mt. Spokane 40

Gilbert Christian, Ariz. 48, Life Christian Academy 22

Manson 52, Cascade (Leavenworth) 6

Mercer Island 85, Indio, Calif. 12

Morton/White Pass 50, Tenino 20

North Creek 69, Thomas Jefferson 23

North Kitsap 50, Bethel 42

Northport 33, Newport 24

Okanogan 64, Deer Park 38

Raymond-South Bend 50, Hoquiam 32

Richland 78, Glacier Peak 47

Sammamish 68, Kennedy 35

San Clemente, Calif. 44, Skyline 29

Sehome 54, W. F. West 53

Sonoma Valley, Calif. 44, Kentlake 40

St. George’s 66, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 40

Timberlake, Idaho 68, Ephrata 30

Toutle Lake 62, Castle Rock 39

Woodland 68, Auburn 38

Cactus Jam=

Shorewood 47, Sprague, Ore. 37

Vince Dulcich Tournament=

Mark Morris 54, Warrenton, Ore. 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Inchelium, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

