ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Podcast: Never too late to talk Chiefs, who face a different Denver Broncos coach

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ltspe_0jw9QEOY00

Better late than never on our Chiefs postgame conversation. The Chiefs beat the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday 24-10 and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell discussed the game before leaving the press box to enjoy Christmas the next day.

That chat is today’s SportsBeat KC podcast. It holds up. Not much has happened since we talked Chiefs. Well, there is one thing: The next opponent, the Denver Broncos, fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. The new ownership group had seen enough with the Broncos, who started the year with new quarterback Russell Wilson coming to Arrowhead with a 4-11 record.

Jerry Rosberg, who had been a senior assistant coach and was a longtime Baltimore Ravens assistant, will lead Denver for its final two games.

The Chiefs played well against the Seahawks, and we focus on a superb effort by the defense — especially the rookies — the Patrick Mahomes touchdown run, and the touchdown machine that Jerick McKinnon has become. So, excuse the Christmas delay and enjoy our Chiefs takes.

Story link:

Chiefs will be aware of ‘anything and everything’ vs. Broncos in wake of Hackett firing

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. They outclassed the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to book their third straight win. They enter this weekend as heavy favorites against an embattled Denver Broncos squad that cannot seem to sort itself out. Kansas City and Denver collide at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17, with the looking to maybe overtake the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC. Keep in mind that the Chiefs are at 12-3. They have won the AFC West, and they can still potentially steal home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if they win here and the Bills lose to the Bengals. That should give the Chiefs a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Chiefs Week 17 predictions as they take on the Broncos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Hutch Post

🏈 Broncos in midst of playoff push

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award. So it's...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Broncos Fix? Bills' Von Miller Has a Plan

Von Miller has said he's going to spend some time while in rehab with the Buffalo Bills learning the craft of being an NFL general manager. He's off to an interesting start, going public with ideas intended to help "fix'' Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. "If I'm Denver I wanna...
DENVER, CO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
854
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy