Podcast: Never too late to talk Chiefs, who face a different Denver Broncos coach

Better late than never on our Chiefs postgame conversation. The Chiefs beat the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday 24-10 and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell discussed the game before leaving the press box to enjoy Christmas the next day.

That chat is today’s SportsBeat KC podcast. It holds up. Not much has happened since we talked Chiefs. Well, there is one thing: The next opponent, the Denver Broncos, fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. The new ownership group had seen enough with the Broncos, who started the year with new quarterback Russell Wilson coming to Arrowhead with a 4-11 record.

Jerry Rosberg, who had been a senior assistant coach and was a longtime Baltimore Ravens assistant, will lead Denver for its final two games.

The Chiefs played well against the Seahawks, and we focus on a superb effort by the defense — especially the rookies — the Patrick Mahomes touchdown run, and the touchdown machine that Jerick McKinnon has become. So, excuse the Christmas delay and enjoy our Chiefs takes.

Chiefs will be aware of ‘anything and everything’ vs. Broncos in wake of Hackett firing