Exhausted, crying and teething travelers stuck in San Diego airport — but a few managed to escape

People wait in line to rent a car at the rental car center at the San Diego International Airport on Tuesday. Many travelers were stranded due to Southwest Airlines flight cancellations and weren't able to get rental cars without prior reservations. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

As toddler Benjamin Marcano crawled around outside San Diego International Airport Tuesday afternoon, his parents Nick Marcano and Caitlin Richmond took turns keeping a watchful eye on him in between figuring out their next steps.

Since Friday, the family of three had been marooned in San Diego along with thousands of other travelers amid the cancellation of more than 2,700 Southwest Airlines flights across the country.

All across Terminal 1, people laid in the corners to rest, babies cried, young children complained that they were bored and travelers waited with their luggage to see when — or if — they'd be able to board their flights.

Every few minutes, staff would read announcements about canceled flights, suggesting that San Diego residents return home to cancel or re-book flights online. The earliest the stranded passengers could book new tickets, the announcers said, would be for Saturday or Sunday.

Nick Marcano, along with son Benjamin and wife Caitlin Richmond wait for word on a flight out of San Diego.The family was stranded in San Diego after the second leg of of their flight to Nashville was cancelled. Now they are just trying to get back home to Sacramento. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Marcano and Richmond originally scheduled travel plans from Sacramento to Nashville last Thursday so their son, who turned one Dec. 9, could meet his cousins and celebrate Christmas with their family for the first time. Their original flight was canceled, and when their rescheduled flight finally arrived in San Diego on Friday, the second leg of their trip was, too.

While the family's checked luggage managed to celebrate Christmas in Nashville without them, Marcano said they've stayed in hotels and lived out of their backpacks while failing to book a flight East.

Making it all the more miserable was Benjamin started teething — four teeth at once — as the family left for the airport last week. After missing the holiday with their family, Marcano said they're just ready to finally go home.

"Her parents were crying on the phone that they didn't get to see him," Marcano said. "They have a bunch of presents wrapped up for him underneath the Christmas tree and more food than their entire family can possibly eat expecting all of us to get together. It's just been terrible."

Danny Dodson, left and his wife Nikki watch their children play cards while waiting on word about their flight to Denver out of San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Barbara Madden from Sarasota, Fla., — who was visiting her son in San Diego over Christmas weekend — found out Monday night that her flights were being canceled. She tried calling several times, but when the automated system announced she needed to speak with a representative, the call would drop instead of connecting her to one.

Madden tried to find a flight on another airline, but she found it would be more than $2,000 to fly into Sarasota on Delta Air Lines.

Around noon, she had been in line for only about 15 minutes to see if any alternate flights to anywhere in Florida were available as her son drove around outside. But more than an hour later, Madden had barely moved an inch through the line.

"I'm staying with my son and I can stay longer, but I really want to get back to Sarasota," she said.

John Zimmerman — a retired pilot who had flown for Delta and UPS — was traveling home with his wife to Vancouver, Wash., after going on a Princess Cruise out of San Diego for Christmas.

Noelle Christensen and her brother Jonah wait on word about their flight back to Albuquerque from San Diego International Airport. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

They arrived at the airport early after needing to disembark their ship Tuesday morning, but as they sat in the airport, their flight kept getting more and more delayed, but he remained patient.

"I think Southwest is doing the best they can under the conditions," Zimmerman said. "I flew for the airlines for 37 years, so I've seen things like this happen, but not to this degree."

Many other stranded travelers felt like Southwest wasn't being as transparent or communicative as they could be, even given the circumstances with weather delays.

Tom Rogers talks with his wife Sheila at the rental car center. The Rogers were like many stranded travelers due to Southwest Airlines flight cancellations. They already spent an extra night in San Diego trying to get back to their home in Sacramento. They decided to try to rent a car, but were turned away because they were sold out. They are now planning to travel by train which will hopefully get them back by Thursday night. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Diana Francisco often travels back and forth between Honolulu and San Diego to visit her four kids but said this was her first time making the trip on Southwest instead of Hawaiian Airlines. While trying to figure out the status of her delayed flight and whether she needed to check her bags, Francisco said she interacted with some unfriendly staff.

"I know there's a lot going on in the East Coast with the storm, but they at least could have prepared a mass email for everybody," she said. "I'm not going to fly on Southwest again going to Hawaii."

Outside the Rental Car Center behind the airport, two Bishop O'Dowd High School basketball coaches from Oakland were waiting as another of the team's coaches waited to receive keys for their three rental vans.

Traveling with the school's varsity boys basketball team for the Holiday Classic invitational tournament at Torrey Pines High School, Dante Patterson and Lou Richie found out Monday evening that their Tuesday morning Southwest flight from Oakland had been canceled.

The team paired up with the Oakland Technical High School basketball team, which is also playing in the tournament and was scheduled on the same canceled flight, to charter a bus for an 8.5-hour drive to San Diego. The two teams didn't arrive in time for Oakland Tech to make their game, but it was rescheduled for 9:55 p.m. Tuesday night so they could still play.

People wait in line to rent a car at the rental car center at the San Diego International Airport on Tuesday. Many were turned away if they didn't have a previous reservation due to lack of cars. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Meanwhile, the Bishop O'Dowd team made it just in time to check into the hotel to rest while the coaches picked up the vans.

"We would definitely have liked more information sooner — it's just unfortunate," Patterson said. "The day that it happened, all the high school teams were traveling, so it impacts us a little bit harder."

Others at the Rental Car Center worried how and when they would finally arrive at their destination. There were no cars available to rent, leading some people to head back to stay with family in town.

Blake Shaw and Maria Guare's flight home to the Bay Area was canceled so they thought they could rent a car and make the drive. But without a prior reservation, they were unable to find a rental vehicle, aside from one with a hefty surcharge that would run up the cost to at least $800 a day.

"Our flight got canceled, and we were trying to find any other means of transportation — like anything," Shaw said.

Despite their efforts, they couldn't find a plane, train or bus ticket to travel back to Northern California.

"Luckily my sister's in the area, but she's only going to be here for the next day," Guare said. "We're trying to see if a friend in LA can get us close enough."

Hank Gustafson and his friend had traveled to Phoenix for a mini road trip to San Diego so they could go golfing over the past week. After several days of enjoying the unseasonably warm weekend while golfing at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan, they checked their luggage for their Tuesday morning Southwest flight, which was then canceled.

They found a rental car so they were ready to start their 27-hour road trip to St. Louis. But first they waited around to see if they could reclaim their bags.

"We might stop and golf, if we can get our golf clubs," Gustafson said.

An hour later with golf clubs in hand, Gustafson waved goodbye as he departed Terminal 1 to finally start the journey home.

