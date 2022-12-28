Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Enterprise is at crossroads of several state highways
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — With folks on the roadway visiting family and friends, Enterprise is at the crossroads of several state highways. Motorists can expect to see an increase in state and law enforcement along the roadways making sure folks don’t overindulge and then get behind the wheel.
wdhn.com
Enterprise water works employees burn the midnight oil to repair busted pipes caused by sub-freezing weather
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND WAS A VERY “BUSY” TIME FOR ENTERPRISE WATER WORKS PERSONNEL. REPAIRING AND REPLACING “BUSTED PIPES” DUE TO THE “SUB-FREEZING” TEMPS. THIS MORNING, ENTERPRISE WATER WORKS SUPERINTENDENT, ALAN MAHAN, AND HIS EMPLOYEES WORKED. TO DETERMINE THE ORIGIN OF A...
wdhn.com
Enterprise reminding citizens of firework ban in city limits
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — It’s time to ring in the new year and the City of Enterprise wants to remind you that ending the night with a bang could lead to consequences. The City of Enterprise is reminding residents that fireworks within city limits are strictly prohibited. City...
wdhn.com
Partial road closures around the old Jug Brown recreation center in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Enterprise City Council has approved the temporary closure” of portions of three streets. in the vicinity of the new recreation and aquatic center construction site. Portions of east Brunson, Hollis, and Swenson streets are now “closed”. They surround the. the site where the...
wdhn.com
Local EMA directors discuss contributing factors to recent fires
(WDHN) — Due to the unusually cold temperatures that have been in the forecast for the past week, local fire departments and emergency management agencies have been working overtime to battle the uptick in structure fires. “At least half a dozen and that’s quite a bit because it takes...
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
wdhn.com
Most viewed news stories of 2022
An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of a Florida man after the pickup he was riding in left the road. According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement, Kolby S. Scott, 23, of Alva, Florida, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees.
wtvy.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Boll Weevil Circle earlier today. The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, Captain Billy Haglund of EPD said in a press release.
wdhn.com
House fire in rural Houston County
GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
wdhn.com
Wet weather moving into the Wiregrass today
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be dry until the evening hours. Heavy rain will be possibly with totals around 1″ this evening and another half inch or more overnight. Temperatures will peak in the low to middle 70s before the rain moves in. Saturday will have scattered...
wtvy.com
Wester named to retail board
Two people face charges after police say they took a large haul of drugs from near a Dothan school. SARCOA Santa for Seniors assists nearly 500 seniors this holiday season. News 4's Kinsley Centers catches up with SARCOA during their Santa for Seniors event. Cultural Arts Center on Art of...
wtvy.com
Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate. The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the...
wdhn.com
Henry County Sheriff concerned about funding, safety with new permit less carry law
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — One of the most controversial issues in this year’s legislative session was doing away with the concealed carry permit law in Alabama — a law that has been around for at least 50 years. Now, just days away, Alabamians will be allowed to...
wtvy.com
Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman fired from her city of Dothan job paints a disturbing portrait of racist bosses who unfairly retaliated against her as she questioned their handling of government funds and confronted them with other issues. Stephanie Wingfield makes those allegations in court documents filed last week as...
WJHG-TV
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
WJHG-TV
Man dies in head-on collision
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
Alabama man, 75, struck by car, killed as he crossed a busy street
A 75-year-old Alabama man was killed Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle, police reported. Enterprise police said they were called just before 2 p.m. Thursday to Boll Weevil Circle near the intersection of Daleville Avenue where a 75-year-old man had been struck while he was crossing the street in heavy traffic.
wdhn.com
Woman claims racism and lies got her fired from City of Dothan during food scandal
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A motion has been filed in the Houston County courts requesting a City of Dothan employee at the heart of the Dothan food scandal be reinstated to her former position after she claims she was treated unfairly. Stephanie Wingfield was fired from her position as Director...
wdhn.com
Daleville city council approves alcohol ordinance
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last year-and-a-half, Daleville police have dealt with a marked increase in late-night alcohol-related incidents. Last night, the city council there approved an ordinance calling for the last call of alcohol at. two in the morning. Over the last year and a half, Daleville...
