Hartford, AL

wdhn.com

Enterprise is at crossroads of several state highways

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — With folks on the roadway visiting family and friends, Enterprise is at the crossroads of several state highways. Motorists can expect to see an increase in state and law enforcement along the roadways making sure folks don’t overindulge and then get behind the wheel.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise reminding citizens of firework ban in city limits

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — It’s time to ring in the new year and the City of Enterprise wants to remind you that ending the night with a bang could lead to consequences. The City of Enterprise is reminding residents that fireworks within city limits are strictly prohibited. City...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Local EMA directors discuss contributing factors to recent fires

(WDHN) — Due to the unusually cold temperatures that have been in the forecast for the past week, local fire departments and emergency management agencies have been working overtime to battle the uptick in structure fires. “At least half a dozen and that’s quite a bit because it takes...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
ALABAMA STATE
WJHG-TV

Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Most viewed news stories of 2022

An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of a Florida man after the pickup he was riding in left the road. According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement, Kolby S. Scott, 23, of Alva, Florida, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Boll Weevil Circle earlier today. The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, Captain Billy Haglund of EPD said in a press release.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

House fire in rural Houston County

GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Wet weather moving into the Wiregrass today

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be dry until the evening hours. Heavy rain will be possibly with totals around 1″ this evening and another half inch or more overnight. Temperatures will peak in the low to middle 70s before the rain moves in. Saturday will have scattered...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Wester named to retail board

Two people face charges after police say they took a large haul of drugs from near a Dothan school. SARCOA Santa for Seniors assists nearly 500 seniors this holiday season. News 4's Kinsley Centers catches up with SARCOA during their Santa for Seniors event. Cultural Arts Center on Art of...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman fired from her city of Dothan job paints a disturbing portrait of racist bosses who unfairly retaliated against her as she questioned their handling of government funds and confronted them with other issues. Stephanie Wingfield makes those allegations in court documents filed last week as...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man dies in head-on collision

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
FOUNTAIN, FL
wdhn.com

Daleville city council approves alcohol ordinance

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last year-and-a-half, Daleville police have dealt with a marked increase in late-night alcohol-related incidents. Last night, the city council there approved an ordinance calling for the last call of alcohol at. two in the morning. Over the last year and a half, Daleville...
DALEVILLE, AL

