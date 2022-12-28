Recent gun violence near Charles Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charles Street in Rockford has the been the area of atleast two acts of gun violence over the past weeks.

“That particular location has had a little bit more than its fair share of just unfortunate or violent activity,” said 2nd ward of The City of Rockford, Alderman Jonathan Logemann.

December 17th there was a robbery at a Shop n Go. Then Monday night a 17 year old was shot in the head. Logemann said that the city is constantly weighing what actions can be taken in response.

You know the city has some tools, city legal. We can start looking into, poking around a little more should this particular gas station, should they operate currently as is,” Logemann said. “You know I think with the recent events as a neighborhood representative, Ward Alderman you know I think we ought too look into a little more.”

Changes may be made like increased police presence.

“Whenever there is kind of an uptick in violence or concerns that neighbors have, they(Rockford Police) are certainly wonderful about increasing patrols in the area. Whether they be under cover or more of these presence patrols because you know the job of the police department, the job of the city is to protect and serve the community members. To not only make sure we are safe, but feel safe,” Logemann said.

Earlier this month Rockford Police Chief, Carla Redd spoke about the drop in violent crimes in Rockford in 2022. A 6% decrease from a year prior.

“It’s that partnership between community member, neighborhoods and the police department to make sure we are keeping a community safe, you know it takes a whole village,” Logemann said.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.