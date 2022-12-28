ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Recent gun violence near Charles Street

By Jess Liptzin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031Tn3_0jw9OY1E00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charles Street in Rockford has the been the area of atleast two acts of gun violence over the past weeks.

“That particular location has had a little bit more than its fair share of just unfortunate or violent activity,” said 2nd ward of The City of Rockford, Alderman Jonathan Logemann.

December 17th there was a robbery at a Shop n Go. Then Monday night a 17 year old was shot in the head. Logemann said that the city is constantly weighing what actions can be taken in response.

You know the city has some tools, city legal. We can start looking into, poking around a little more should this particular gas station, should they operate currently as is,” Logemann said. “You know I think with the recent events as a neighborhood representative, Ward Alderman you know I think we ought too look into a little more.”

Changes may be made like increased police presence.

“Whenever there is kind of an uptick in violence or concerns that neighbors have, they(Rockford Police) are certainly wonderful about increasing patrols in the area. Whether they be under cover or more of these presence patrols because you know the job of the police department, the job of the city is to protect and serve the community members. To not only make sure we are safe, but feel safe,” Logemann said.

Earlier this month Rockford Police Chief, Carla Redd spoke about the drop in violent crimes in Rockford in 2022. A 6% decrease from a year prior.

“It’s that partnership between community member, neighborhoods and the police department to make sure we are keeping a community safe, you know it takes a whole village,” Logemann said.


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Shots Fired Incident In Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. It happened earlier tonight in the area of State and Pierpont. Multiple shots were heard in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford

Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

(WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died. The Will County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Smith, 46, died Dec. 25. He was in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Smith was transferred from the Winnebago County Jail to Stateville Northern […]
ROSCOE, IL
WIFR

Freeport man killed in vehicle crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two cats die in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy