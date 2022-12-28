ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

Family still searching for missing local artist nearly 3 years after her disappearance

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMXQ3_0jw9OUUK00

PITTSBURGH — A mural permanently sits in Hazelwood, perfectly capturing Tonee Turner’s vibrant spirit, and stands as a testament that those who know her, won’t give up on her safe return.

“When I drive past her mural in Hazelwood, I ask God to bring her home,” said Lisa Franklin Robinson, president of North Braddock borough council.

It’s been almost three years since Turner was last seen.

According to her family, Turner went to Dobra Tee in Squirrel Hill on Dec. 30, 2019, and later got on a bus to Hazelwood, where she lived. A bus driver reported seeing her get off at her typical stop at Giddings Street, according to loved ones, who never saw her again.

Some of her belongings were reportedly found on the Homestead Grays Bridge in the hours that followed.

“We will not rest until she comes home, it doesn’t matter how she comes home,” said Franklin Robinson.

“We don’t believe her not being here is something she chose on her own. Something happened, we don’t know what it is,” said Sister Iasiah Thomas.

Thomas, use to work with Turner and now serves as a liaison for any new tips that may come in.

“We are working on behalf of her and her family. We won’t tire of it. She is our sister, our daughter and community member,” said Thomas.

Turner was a full-time metal fabricator at Studebaker Metals in Braddock and was a ceramics teacher at the Carnegie Library of Braddock, that’s where she met fellow artist, Taylor Leeper.

“She didn’t see anything other than sunshine. She was sun, even if it was raining,” said Leeper. “She was a beautiful person and her artwork was beautiful, it’s still around. She will always be there in that capacity and if people in the arts can think of other activities to celebrate her. That would be great.”

Since Turner’s disappearance, there has been public outcry that the case hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves.

In the meantime, Franklin Robinson tells Channel 11, no matter how much time passes, Turner’s community will never end their search.

“We will continue to tell the world that Tonee Turner’s life matters,” said Franklin Robinson.

“She was a light and she needs to know there is a light on in our homes for her and that she is welcome to come home anytime. And we will be there to receive her.”

According to Thomas, there will be a gathering in Turner’s honor on Dec. 30, 2022.

Tonee Turner was 22 years old when she went missing, and according to police was 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with chin-length black hair.

Anyone with information should contact missing persons detectives at (412) 323-7141 or to contact a nonpolice number to leave a tip, call or text (412) 689-2812.

While there is no update on the investigation at this time, Pittsburgh police are still actively investigating this case and urge anyone with information to call them. The number to call is (412) 323-7800.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHxgn_0jw9OUUK00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Danielle Jackson
2d ago

There's people who might be able to help find her it's called Adventures with purpose it's a search team who is famous and they don't charge I watch them on YouTube they're good reach out to them.

Reply
4
Jenn Galat
2d ago

Why aren’t these cops doing more! This family deserves answers. I pray she is found and able to come home to her family ❤️🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Family says man threatened them with machete at Pittsburgh hotel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What was supposed to be an unforgettable visit to Pittsburgh ended up being a visit one family would like to forget."It was terrible," Sandy Scott said. "It broke my heart because I was so tickled. I haven't been up here in 20 years."Sandy and Michelle Scott said their six-person family checked in to the Holiday Inn Express on 10th Street on the city's South Side on Wednesday evening.As they were getting onto the elevator to settle into their room, they said a man was coming off the elevator."He was eerie," Michelle Scott said. "He had a smile...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Car becomes trapped after hole opens up on Wilkinsburg street

It was a scary situation for a woman and her mother Thursday night in Wilkinsburg. Their car fell into a massive hole as they were driving. This happened along Biddle Avenue at West Street near Wilkins Avenue. The car was out of the hole by the time our photojournalist got...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family remembers hunter who died in tragic accident in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is mourning one of their own after a tragic accident near their Derry Township home.Paul Berger died Tuesday after he apparently fell in the woods, a place he spent so much of his life. Berger, a successful business owner, was apparently out checking his game traps when he's believed to have slipped on ice and fallen down a steep embankment along the Loyalhanna River.As a contractor, his work was well-known and appreciated. Berger spent a lot of his time with his family. They issued a statement over his loss saying, in part, that Berger was an amazing man who put others before himself in everything he did. He had a passion for life and always did the right thing in the right way, his family said.The statement also pointed out Berger's love of the outdoors, saying nature and the outdoors, "It is my church. Paul saw God in nature, his family and in others, and he will be beyond missed by all."Berger leaves behind his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren he adored.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTHR

IMPD assisting in search for missing Pennsylvania teen

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is helping a Pennsylvania police department in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl. Irma Vigil was last seen Dec. 13 at her home in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. She was wearing a black sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and black jeans. Vigil is 5...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sinkhole opens up along residential street in Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A sinkhole has opened along a residential street in Wilkinsburg.The sinkhole opened up sometime on Thursday evening along Biddle Avenue at the intersection of West Street. A neighbor from the area tells KDKA that they witnessed a vehicle that had fallen into the hole.Our news crew at the scene witnessed cones and barriers set up around the hole.We've reached out to Wilkinsburg Police for more information and an estimated timeframe on repairs, but have not heard back.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls Homicide

The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
114K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy