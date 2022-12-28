Read full article on original website
1 dead after car vs. pedestrian crash in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a car vs. pedestrian crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Marquette Police Department, the crash occurred on the US-41 bypass at McClellan Avenue in Marquette shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Brandon...
VIctim, Driver Identified In Marquette Fatal Traffic Accident
On 12/27/22 at 8:10 pm, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a car vs pedestrian personal injury accident on the US41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection. Upon arriving on scene, the accident was determined to be a fatal accident. The victim in the vehicle v. pedestrian accident...
Michigan State Police encourages people to drive sober this New Year’s Eve
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- Saturday is New Year’s Eve, which is a busy night for law enforcement. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police said there will be extra patrols out this weekend. “The state police have grant funding tomorrow, especially in the Marquette area. We have extra people...
2 arrested for meth possession following Escanaba traffic stop
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Escanaba Public Safety, two people were arrested after meth was discovered during a traffic stop. Around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Public Safety officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 700 block of North Lincoln Road, in Escanaba. Following a search of the vehicle, 1 ounce of methamphetamine was discovered by officers.
Victim in deadly crash on US-41 Bypass identified
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMM) – UPDATE: The Marquette Police Department has released the names of the pedestrian and driver involved in the Tuesday night crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection in Marquette. We have listed their names below:. The pedestrian struck in the crash has been...
Fire crews respond after south Marquette home destroyed in explosion
UPDATE (12/29/2022 9:00 p.m.) – According to Marquette City Fire Department, several neighboring trailers were also damaged from the explosion with no fire involved in those homes. Semco and Marquette Board of Light and Power were on seen quickly to shut off gas and electrical to the involved trailers.
U.P. trailer explosion blew windows out of home next door
MARQUETTE, MI – One person was injured when an explosion powerful enough to blow windows out occurred at an Upper Peninsula mobile home. WLUC-TV reports the explosion occurred at the Birch Grove Mobile Home Community on Pioneer Road in Marquette shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday. The occupant of...
1 dead, 4 injured in crash on US-2 in Dickinson County
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Dickinson County. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the single-car crash was reported around 1:55 p.m. Monday on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township. Investigators say a 2018 Cadillac was westbound on...
Ishpeming man arrested after firing gun, standoff with police
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – An Ishpeming man was arrested and placed in the Marquette County Jail after a domestic assault complaint and subsequent standoff with police on Tuesday. According to a release from the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were dispatched for a domestic assault complaint at a home on...
Liferides to provide safe transportation on NYE
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve is usually celebrated with large gatherings, fireworks, and alcohol. Part of celebrating the new year responsibly includes finding a ride home after drinking. If you can’t find a designated driver in Escanaba, Liferide has you covered. It’s a free service that will...
Marquette Police remind residents of fireworks rules for New Year’s
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With New Year’s approaching the Marquette Police Department is reminding residents about the city’s fireworks rules. The city’s ordinance is in line with the state laws regarding fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Fireworks are permitted on your property on New Year’s Eve...
Ishpeming residence hosting outdoor hockey tournament to benefit Ishpeming Township Fire Department
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The owners of a residential outdoor hockey rink are hosting a tournament on New Year’s Eve to give back to the Ishpeming community. The 410 Copper St. rink was born when 11-year-old Carter Beerling could no longer play hockey at indoor rinks in 2020. His...
Menominee County Prosecutor announces sentencing in drug, fleeing police cases
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney announced the prison sentencing of three individuals on Tuesday. Nicholas Randolph Rivard, 37, of Menominee was sentenced to serve concurrent terms of 90 months to 40 years in prison for multiple sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Rivard was initially investigated...
UP man sentenced for 16th-18th felonies
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- An Upper Peninsula man will spend at least the next decade behind bars after being convicted of his 16th, 17th and 18th felonies. Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee, Michigan, was arrested after a mile-long chase in March. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says a sheriff's deputy recognized Nicoll and knew there were warrants for his arrest. At the time, he was on probation for a 2018 conviction for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s community
In 2022, Upper Michigan proved once again why our community is Someplace Special!. Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner took home the gold medal in the Winter Olympics for Team USA. The 40-year-old gave back to the community by visiting schools across the U.P. sharing his story of perseverance. Here at...
Marquette to ring in the New Year with ball drop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2023 is almost upon us, and Double Trouble Entertainment is making sure 2022 is finished with a bang. There will be live music and entertainment which will be free to the public. The festivities will be held on the 100th block of Washington Street. The event...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
City of Marquette offers Christmas tree drop-off sites
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette residents now have two locations to dispose of their Christmas trees. Residents paying the solid waste fee on their monthly bills can utilize the city’s multiple drop-off sites. All decorations and stands must be removed from the tree before disposal. Trees must be placed inside the orange fencing at each location.
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy
It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
Queen City Running to host second NYE run
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second straight year, Queen City Running in Marquette is hosting its Resolution Run. The run is a seven-mile route that will start and finish at the store. The race is set for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year will be a joint event now called the Sisu Resolution Run. Staff stated last year they had over 40 attendees, and this year they are expecting somewhere between 50-70. Queen City’s General Manager Paige Du Bois had a few tips for runners.
