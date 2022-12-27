We are so close to the official launch of online sportsbooks in Ohio. They will reportedly start taking bets at 12:01 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day. The market will see several popular sports betting operators offer odds to residents for the first time. Many locals may not know about sports betting at all. Here we will break down what residents need to know ahead of the Ohio sports betting launch.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO