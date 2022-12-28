Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Related
Suspect leads officers on chase, ends in crash with pregnant woman in car: Police
Police are searching for a Cleveland man who led officers from several west side departments on a high speed pursuit that ended in a crash early Friday morning.
cleveland19.com
Car theft suspect on the loose from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of jumping out of one car and stealing another on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him and the suspect vehicle. Police said the man jumped out of an older black and...
Akron Police searching for suspect who drove away with medic in car
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is asking for help from the public with finding a suspect's vehicle after allegedly driving away with a medic in the car. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com
FBI: Can you identify this Cleveland bank robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and Citizens Bank are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect. According to the FBI VCTF, on Friday around 11:08 a.m., a man robbed the Citizen Bank in the 5700 block of Broadway Avenue. The...
cleveland19.com
86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
cleveland19.com
Mother of 33-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a 33-year-old woman shot and killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood last week is speaking out and demanding justice. Police previously said the Dec. 23 shooting happened at around 11:37 a.m. in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue. The victim, identified as Brittany...
Woman leaves purse with gun in lobby of medical building: South Euclid Police Blotter
Failure to secure dangerous weapon: South Green Road. A patient at the University Suburban Health Care Center found an unattended purse inside the main lobby area Dec. 22 and responding officers located a loaded gun inside of it. A driver’s license inside the purse identified the owner as an employee...
cleveland19.com
Trio steal Kia from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects is wanted for stealing a Kia from the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The three men stole a silver Kia Sorrento from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Lorain Avenue at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.
Man gets hangry in the drive-through: Rocky River police blotter
On December 19 around 12:30 a.m. a Taco Bell employee reported a customer in the drive through was upset because the store ran out of the item he wanted to order. The man was gone before police arrived; and the caller said there was no violence or threats of violence.
cleveland19.com
Akron Police review policy after officer removes ‘Justice for Jayland’ sign from utility pole
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are reviewing what is legal, what is policy, and what the community expects from the department after video surfaced of an officer removing a “Justice for Jayland” sign from a utility pole. APD announced on Dec. 30 that Chief Mylett became aware...
cleveland19.com
Man who tried to steal Cadillac arrived in stolen car later involved in hit-skip, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect who arrived in a stolen car to try to steal a different car is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The man was in the stolen car that drove to the area of West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue area, on Dec. 10, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police issue New Year’s Eve warning: ‘celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued their annual reminder urging residents not to participate in celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations. A spokesperson for Cleveland police said the practice is “illegal and dangerous,” stressing that the consequences “can be significant and serious.”. The...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
Man arrested for disorderly conduct following Whole Foods incident: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Cedar Road. At 3:10 p.m. Dec. 20, a South Euclid man, 44, walked into the University Heights fire station and said he had been pepper-sprayed by security at Whole Foods, 13998 Cedar Road. Police investigated and learned that the man had been the aggressor...
Armed suspect holds up delivery driver: Parma Police Blotter
Aggravated robbery, Knollwood Drive: On Dec. 6, police were dispatched to a Knollwood Drive address regarding a robbery. An arriving officer talked to a delivery driver, who said they were robbed by an armed man. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Vehicle theft, Knollwood Drive: On Dec. 7, a...
Video: Gunfire leads police to dangerous search in Cleveland
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals chilling moments when Cleveland police went looking for someone firing gunshots.
Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police Chase
Village of Newburgh Heights, OHPhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Village of Newburgh Heights, OH. - A small and quaint Village outside of the City of Cleveland was bothered as teens sped through the town in a stolen vehicle. The Police Officer on duty noticed that the vehicle's license plate was not visible. As the Officer attempted to pull over the car, the driver of the unit accelerated the vehicle. This action is reported to have caused the Police to chase the car.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying body indicted in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 43-year-old man accused of murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania was indicted in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday. Anthony Kennedy, from Cleveland, is also being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Officials confirmed Kennedy was given $1,000,000 bond.
mymix1041.com
Toddler dies from gunshot wound in Cleveland Thursday
A 3-year-old is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department said. According to Cleveland police, responders received a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a residence on Michigan Avenue just before 5:00PM. The child was taken to a local hospital by his father...
Comments / 0