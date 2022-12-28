ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

FBI: Can you identify this Cleveland bank robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and Citizens Bank are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect. According to the FBI VCTF, on Friday around 11:08 a.m., a man robbed the Citizen Bank in the 5700 block of Broadway Avenue. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Trio steal Kia from Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects is wanted for stealing a Kia from the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The three men stole a silver Kia Sorrento from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Lorain Avenue at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Armed suspect holds up delivery driver: Parma Police Blotter

Aggravated robbery, Knollwood Drive: On Dec. 6, police were dispatched to a Knollwood Drive address regarding a robbery. An arriving officer talked to a delivery driver, who said they were robbed by an armed man. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Vehicle theft, Knollwood Drive: On Dec. 7, a...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police Chase

Village of Newburgh Heights, OHPhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Village of Newburgh Heights, OH. - A small and quaint Village outside of the City of Cleveland was bothered as teens sped through the town in a stolen vehicle. The Police Officer on duty noticed that the vehicle's license plate was not visible. As the Officer attempted to pull over the car, the driver of the unit accelerated the vehicle. This action is reported to have caused the Police to chase the car.
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH
mymix1041.com

Toddler dies from gunshot wound in Cleveland Thursday

A 3-year-old is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department said. According to Cleveland police, responders received a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a residence on Michigan Avenue just before 5:00PM. The child was taken to a local hospital by his father...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy